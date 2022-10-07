ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

41nbc.com

BCSO investigates fatal Bailey Avenue shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night just before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Deputies responded to a domestic situation call and, on the way there, were told of another person being shot...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

'Sunday Funday' street race leaves 32 booked at county jail

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- On your mark - Get set - Go-- straight to the slammer. That was what happened to 32 people at an illegal street race known as “Sunday Funday” in Macon. Racers and spectators at Carolyn Crayton park were arrested during a multi-agency operation known as Operation Street Defender.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Peach County man arrested for murder, assault

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Peach County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an arrest in connection to a weekend murder. According to a booking report, Robert Burnette was arrested early Sunday, just after midnight in reference to crimes committed on Saturday. The report says the 51-year-old is being...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
Warner Robins, GA
Crime & Safety
Houston County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Houston County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Warner Robins, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: One dead, another hurt after fight turns into shooting in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - One man is dead and another is hurt after both were shot Saturday evening. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an address on Bailey Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday about a domestic dispute. While deputies were on the way, another call was received by 911 stating a person had been shot at an address on Napier Avenue. Deputies found a man at each address with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 56-year-old Tommy Williams, died. The other man, 24-year-old Brandon Neal, is in stable condition. Deputies later determined that both gunshot wounds stemmed from the same fight on Bailey Avenue.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: Macon man who died after being hit by vehicle identified

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who died on Friday night after being hit by a vehicle has been identified. Original Story: Deputies: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. In a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it is stated that 56-year-old Rusty Boone Allen...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

One dead, one injured after shooting on Bailey Avenue

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Bailey Avenue Saturday. Deputies say they were first called out to a domestic dispute at 1435 Bailey Avenue just before 7 p.m. Coroner Leon Jones says 56-year-old Tommy Williams was found shot multiple times...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man charged in fatal shooting on Mosley Road

A man has been arrested for his involvement in the shooting of Roy Oglesby. Sheriff Terry Deese of the Peach County Sheriff's Office said that 51-year-old Robert H. Burnette III has been charged for the murder of Oglesby in this case. He has been booked at the Peach County jail,...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Cordele men arrested for armed drug trafficking

CORDELE – Two Cordele men were arrested for armed drug trafficking after a four-month investigation by the GBI. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley. Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.
CORDELE, GA
wgxa.tv

Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-16 in Twiggs Co.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- One lane of I-16 West near Sgoda Road is closed due to an overnight crash and could remain closed until as late as noon. According to Twiggs County Fire Chief Jack Wood, the breaks on a tractor-trailer caught fire and spread. No injuries were reported.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb Sheriff’s Office: 10 arrests made, 12 firearms seized in Operation ‘Red Zone’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 10 people were arrested and 12 firearms were seized Wednesday as part of Operation “Red Zone.”. Two of the firearms were reported stolen, and several narcotics were also seized, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. 29-year-old Kannyata Francis: Trafficking Schedule...
The Albany Herald

Trio sentenced for conspiring to bring meth into Georgia prison

MACON — Three co-conspirators guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison have been sentenced to prison for their crimes. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was sentenced to serve 240 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he was found guilty by a federal jury on May 24 of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Daquann Marquez Epps, 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 75 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
MACON, GA

