41nbc.com
BCSO investigates fatal Bailey Avenue shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night just before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Deputies responded to a domestic situation call and, on the way there, were told of another person being shot...
wgxa.tv
'Sunday Funday' street race leaves 32 booked at county jail
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- On your mark - Get set - Go-- straight to the slammer. That was what happened to 32 people at an illegal street race known as “Sunday Funday” in Macon. Racers and spectators at Carolyn Crayton park were arrested during a multi-agency operation known as Operation Street Defender.
wgxa.tv
Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
41nbc.com
Peach County man arrested for murder, assault
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Peach County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an arrest in connection to a weekend murder. According to a booking report, Robert Burnette was arrested early Sunday, just after midnight in reference to crimes committed on Saturday. The report says the 51-year-old is being...
'I know that number is alarming': Leaders weigh in as Macon-Bibb sets new homicide record
MACON, Ga. — For the third year in a row, Macon-Bibb has set a new homicide record. So far, the county coroner says there's been 56. That's one more than last year. The latest happened this weekend, with one man shot and killed on Bailey Avenue. Macon-Bibb's coroner, Leon...
wgxa.tv
"Suspicious" death under investigation in Warner Robins after man found shot
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Warner Robins. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to an address on Todd Circle around 7:45 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, officers found 60-year-old Tim Hopkins had been shot. Investigators say he was dead.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: One dead, another hurt after fight turns into shooting in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - One man is dead and another is hurt after both were shot Saturday evening. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an address on Bailey Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday about a domestic dispute. While deputies were on the way, another call was received by 911 stating a person had been shot at an address on Napier Avenue. Deputies found a man at each address with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 56-year-old Tommy Williams, died. The other man, 24-year-old Brandon Neal, is in stable condition. Deputies later determined that both gunshot wounds stemmed from the same fight on Bailey Avenue.
WMAZ
Bibb County Sheriff's Office hosts Coffee with a Cop and Clergy in Macon
The event was held at a Macon Burger King. Visitors were invited to share their concerns in the community.
WMAZ
Sheriff: 32 people arrested, 60 cars towed in street racing bust operation at Carolyn Crayton Park
MACON, Ga. — 32 people are in custody and 60 cars have been towed after a street racing bust outside of downtown Macon Sunday night. The weekly street racing event known as "Sunday Fun-Day" was cut short when Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol carried out Operation Street Defender at Carolyn Crayton Park.
wgxa.tv
UPDATE: Macon man who died after being hit by vehicle identified
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who died on Friday night after being hit by a vehicle has been identified. Original Story: Deputies: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. In a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it is stated that 56-year-old Rusty Boone Allen...
WMAZ
One dead, one injured after shooting on Bailey Avenue
MACON, Ga. — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Bailey Avenue Saturday. Deputies say they were first called out to a domestic dispute at 1435 Bailey Avenue just before 7 p.m. Coroner Leon Jones says 56-year-old Tommy Williams was found shot multiple times...
Man charged in fatal shooting on Mosley Road
A man has been arrested for his involvement in the shooting of Roy Oglesby. Sheriff Terry Deese of the Peach County Sheriff's Office said that 51-year-old Robert H. Burnette III has been charged for the murder of Oglesby in this case. He has been booked at the Peach County jail,...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office to host annual Night to Unite to connect community
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office Annual Night to Unite will be kicking off on Tuesday at the Bibb County Sheriff's Restorative Justice Center. The Sheriff's Office is encouraging people to come out and unite against crime by spending the day with your neighbors, deputies, government officials and firefighters.
Victim identified in shooting that happened overnight in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Update:. Wayne Fisher, the interim police chief for Warner Robins, says the victim has been identified as 65-year-old Randolph Ricketts. According to Fisher, officers were called to a verbal altercation at around 9:54 p.m. on Thursday at 1436 Watson Boulevard Apartments. An unknown suspect fired...
valdostatoday.com
Cordele men arrested for armed drug trafficking
CORDELE – Two Cordele men were arrested for armed drug trafficking after a four-month investigation by the GBI. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley. Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.
wgxa.tv
Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-16 in Twiggs Co.
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- One lane of I-16 West near Sgoda Road is closed due to an overnight crash and could remain closed until as late as noon. According to Twiggs County Fire Chief Jack Wood, the breaks on a tractor-trailer caught fire and spread. No injuries were reported.
Vienna Police ask for public's help finding man wanted after shooting
VIENNA, Ga. — A man is wanted for charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during a crime in Vienna. The Vienna Police Department says Christian Collier has warrants out for his arrest, and his whereabouts are currently unknown. In a post to social media, they said...
WMAZ
'It's a pain that never goes away': Macon families remember homicide victims
Macon-Bibb hit the highest number of homicides the county has ever seen. It now stands at 56 with three months left in the year.
41nbc.com
Bibb Sheriff’s Office: 10 arrests made, 12 firearms seized in Operation ‘Red Zone’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 10 people were arrested and 12 firearms were seized Wednesday as part of Operation “Red Zone.”. Two of the firearms were reported stolen, and several narcotics were also seized, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. 29-year-old Kannyata Francis: Trafficking Schedule...
Trio sentenced for conspiring to bring meth into Georgia prison
MACON — Three co-conspirators guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison have been sentenced to prison for their crimes. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was sentenced to serve 240 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he was found guilty by a federal jury on May 24 of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Daquann Marquez Epps, 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 75 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
