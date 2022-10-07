Read full article on original website
WGME
Pain at the Pump: Gas prices continue to rise in Maine
Gas prices are still on the rise across the country. The national average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.92. That's up 12 cents from what the average was a week ago. It's also up 20 cents compared to prices a month ago. The national average price of...
WGME
Sugar Houses open for Maine Maple Fall Fest
BUXTON (WGME) - Maine Maple Fall Fest is going on all weekend all around the state. Dunn's Family Farm in Buxton had people visiting from as far away as Georgia to sample their mapple products. The festival began just two years ago in response to Maine Maple Sunday being cancelled...
WGME
Whale puts on show for Maine boaters
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine family encountered a whale this weekend in Casco Bay. The Doughty family was out enjoying a day on the water Saturday when they thought they spotted a whale's tail. When they went over near Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland to investigate, they found...
WGME
Mild weather on tap for leaf peepers in Maine this week
PORTLAND (WGME)--- After a cool and cloudy start to this week, much nicer and milder weather will return by Tuesday and continue for much of the rest of this week. With peak fall color in many parts of Maine, we have several great days for leaf peeping ahead. Monday will...
WGME
Study: Maine schools not doing enough to cover required Wabanaki studies
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new study says the Maine Department of Education is not doing enough to enforce a decades-old law requiring schoolchildren to study Native American history and culture. The study, released on Indigenous Peoples' Day in Maine, concluded most school districts are failing to cover required areas of...
WGME
Lobstering community raising legal defense funds in fight against Right Whale regulations
PORTLAND (WGME) - Maine's lobstering community and supporters are raising legal funds for lobster fishermen in the state. A packed house Sunday at Pizza Villa in Portland that had raffles and lobster for sale to support a legal defense fund for the Maine Lobsterman's Association. The funds are used to...
WGME
Wet and windy weather on tap for Maine later this week
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Nice and sunny weather makes a welcome return for Tuesday. We'll see highs near 60 degrees, it's looking like a great day to get outside. We warm up even more Wednesday, before windy and wet weather moves in by Thursday evening. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day...
WGME
The UMaine System chancellor could be in trouble if Paul LePage is elected
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Life could grow more difficult for University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy during a third Paul LePage administration, if comments from the former governor during a Thursday debate are any indication. During his second debate with Gov. Janet Mills, LePage said he would tell Malloy “it’s...
WGME
Maine celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
Maine is celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Federally, Americans have marked the day as Columbus Day, but it changed in Maine after a state law passed in 2019. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a way to honor the people already living in the country. The shared holiday has become a...
WGME
Maine Lit Fest ends with international writers panel
PORTLAND (WGME) - Saturday marked the final day of the Maine Literature Festival, and a handful of international writers talked about what it means to be home. An event in Monument Square set the stage for three writers who discussed their experiences with transitioning to America. Organizers of the Maine...
WGME
Here's a good reason not to rake the leaves on your lawn this fall
(BDN) -- Fall is here, and a layer of colorful leaves will soon blanket lawns across the state of Maine. Tidying up the leaves on your lawn before winter will make spring clean-up much easier for homeowners. Some wildlife specialists, however, think you should leave the leaves over the winter to promote the health of your local ecosystem.
WGME
Anxiety, depressive disorders rose more than 25% during first year of pandemic
Monday is World Mental Health Day. From the pandemic to rising inflation, it's been a tough couple of years for many folks. Professionals say while mental health issues have become less stigmatized over the last few years, there has also been added stressors. There are more stressors especially from the...
