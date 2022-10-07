Read full article on original website
WBTM
Martinsville Middle School Students Visited by Gold Medalist
Middle School Students in Martinsville Public Schools were visited by a gold medalist yesterday. 3-time Olympic gold medalist , 2-time world champion, 3-time national champion and National Softball Hall of Fame inductee Leah Amico visited the students and spoke to them about the importance of working hard both on the field and in the classroom, teamwork, positive thinking, and accountability, overcoming the difficulties we all encounter in our lives.
Salem, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wfxrtv.com
Diamond Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150-year anniversary
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Diamond Hill Baptist church has served as a staple in Lynchburg over the years with members who’ve contributed to the city’s history. They celebrated 150 years in the community, during their Sunday service. Diamond Hill Pastor Owen Cardwell was one of the first...
WBTM
‘Life of a Musician’ Holds Premiere Event in Danville
The new documentary tv show “Life of a Musician” held its premiere in Danville Thursday night at WF Patton House. The show takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from well-known artists like John Jorgensen. The show is filmed in different locations around Danville. Executive Producer...
WBTM
Project Imagine Honors Recent Graduates
Four teenagers were honored earlier this week for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention program that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed. Graduating from the program were Jayden King-Hannah, Jordan Jones, JaToric Nunnally, and Nyles...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Life Saving Crew’s longest serving member celebrates 60 years
The Danville Life Saving Crew recently hosted a small ceremony to recognize Clayton T. Lester for his 60 years of service to Danville and Pittsylvania County. Lester joined the Crew on March 10, 1962, serving as a captain and business manager throughout the years. Lester made such a positive impact in the Crew; the Southside Crew Hall was dedicated in his name.
WBTM
Danville Police Hold Pass the Perspective Event
The Danville Police Department gave a behind-the-scenes look at how officers are trained to handle tough situations on Friday. The Pass the Perspective event showed members of the media and community how their new Milo simulator works. The simulator puts officers in real-life scenarios where they have to make split-second...
WBTM
Leadership Southside Looking for Mentors
Leadership Southside is requesting mentors. Hosted by the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Southside develops participants’ leadership skills to strengthen their role as an individual, professional, and community member. As part of the program, each participant is paired with a mentor from the community. Mentors and mentees...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke music student has more than 100,000 views and downloads
Breaking into the music business is hardly easy, but a young Roanoke woman seems to be off to a pretty good start while still in college. Emme Cannon is a singer and songwriter, and her performances have been seen or downloaded more than 100,000 times. Emme started writing songs in middle school and has continued to develop her style in college. Some of her songs have received thousands of streaming downloads, but she says ultimately, it won’t be the numbers that define her success. She spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:
WBTM
Road Closure Scheduled for Seminole Dr in Danville
A road closure at Seminole Drive between Springfield Road and Seminole Trail has been updated on, or added to, the City of Danville list of scheduled road closures for CONSTRUCTION purposes. The closure will begin at 08:00 AM, Tuesday, October 11, and is scheduled to end at 05:00 PM, Friday,...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
WSLS
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Faith and Blue’ event
ROANOKE, Va. – The relationship between residents in a city and their law enforcement is vital. The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office always works to keep building that relationship. Faith and Blue is an annual event. It was inaugurated in 2020 by Movement Forward, Inc., working with the Office...
WBTM
Appalachian Power Seeking Rate Increase
Appalachian Power has requested approval for a rate hike that would affect customers in Martinsville and Henry county as well as some customers in western Pittsylvania county. According to WFXR, the hike would increase the average customers bill by $20 a month over the next two years. The reason for the request is the increased price of fossil fuels.
wfxrtv.com
Bus drivers in Roanoke didn’t show back up to work when they weren’t paid
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Several bus drivers who take Roanoke City Students to school did not report back to work on Friday after they were not paid on time. The drivers picked up the kids in the morning but didn’t return to bring them home. The drivers work...
wallstreetwindow.com
Defense Jobs Are Coming To Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
On Wednesday, Governor Youngkin came to Danville to the IALR for a major economic announcement, in what are two projects. I wrote an article about it with the details titled Today Is The Start Of Something Big For Danville As Economic Development Program With The US Navy Is Announced. Telly Tucker, the President of the IALR, also gave an interview that summarized the importance of this news. He points out that this is paving the way for defense plants to do business in the area in the next few years, probably starting at the end of 2024 or in 2025. This is going to have the type of impact on the area that Goodyear did when it opened up in the 1960’s and adds on to what the casino means for the area economy. You can watch this interview on River City TV below.
WSLS
Virginia State Police investigating officer involved shooting near Mountain View Terrace
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 12:42 p.m. The male is believed to have sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Roanoke City Police said there was an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening. Police said at 11:10 on October 8th, police learned of shots fired in the 2300 block of Mountain View...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man charged with murder has pleaded no contest, according to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney. Abdul Fluellen was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Fluellen was arrested in September of 2021 in connection with the death of 27-year-old Malik Sims.
wfmynews2.com
Man dies after shooting on E. Florida St. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Sunday, just before 4:30 a.m., Greensboro police officers responded to East Florida Street at US-29 after a call about shots fired. That's when officers found a gunshot victim with serious injuries. Police identified John Paul Christopher Walker, 42, as the victim in the shooting. Walker...
WBTM
Morgan Olson Receives $500,000 Grant for 500-plus New Jobs in Ringgold
The Port of Virginia has awarded Morgan Olson with a $500,000 grant from the port’s Economic and Infrastructure Development Grant Fund for the 500-plus new full-time jobs the company has created at the Ringgold plant. Since making the announcement in October of 2019, Morgan Olson has established a world-class...
WSET
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting on Mountain View Terrace SW in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department said they were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. At approximately 11:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of shots fired in the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace SW. Officers responded to the...
