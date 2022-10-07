Read full article on original website
Braves ticket prices embarrassingly low for NLDS vs. Phillies
Friday’s NLDS Game 3 is a Friday game (time TBD) in Philadelphia and it is the first Phillies home playoff in 11 years, while the Braves are the defending World Series champions.
Phillies' Robertson injured celebrating, off NLDS roster
ATLANTA — (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson will miss the NL Division Series after injuring his right calf jumping to celebrate Bryce Harper's home run in their clinching wild-card victory at St. Louis. The Phillies left Robertson off the roster for their NLDS opener at Atlanta...
