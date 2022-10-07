ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies' Robertson injured celebrating, off NLDS roster

ATLANTA — (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson will miss the NL Division Series after injuring his right calf jumping to celebrate Bryce Harper's home run in their clinching wild-card victory at St. Louis. The Phillies left Robertson off the roster for their NLDS opener at Atlanta...
