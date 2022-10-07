Read full article on original website
Maryland Rep. Candidate Dan Cox Pulls Out Of Rally With Same Name As Deadly 2017 Tragedy
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has backed out of a local "Unite the Right" event after a news outlet pointed out that the event had the same name as a deadly Charlottsville, Virginia event that took place in 2017, reports Fox 45. The gubernatorial candidate's campaign released a statement,...
foxbaltimore.com
2022 Maryland General Election voters' guide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This November, Marylanders will elect a new governor, attorney general, and comptroller, along with dozens of major local races. Here's what you need to know about key races and deadlines. Key races at a glance. Governor: Best-selling author Wes Moore, a Democrat, will compete against state...
State Roundup: High court upholds early counting of mail-in ballots; voters to decide on forgiving marijuana possession crimes
EARLY VOTE COUNT GIVEN GREEN LIGHT: Maryland’s highest court upheld a decision to allow early counting of mail-in ballots prior to the November election, overruling an argument raised by Republican governor candidate Dan Cox that the move is unconstitutional. Emily Opilo/The Baltimore Sun. The ruling comes after an expedited...
Kittleman gets boost from governor in Howard County executive race; Howard council reacts to problem about withholding documents
Republican Allan Kittleman got a boost Saturday from Gov. Larry Hogan and two lieutenant governors — one current, one former – as he seeks to regain the job as county executive he lost four years to Democrat Calvin Ball. “He was an unbelievable county executive for Howard County,”...
This Week Declared Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week By Gov. Hogan
ANNAPOLIS, Md.- This week has been designated as Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week by Gov. Larry Hogan. Now in its 15th year, the annual promotion encourages Maryland schools to serve local food in lunches to show students where their food comes from and to introduce them to fresh, nutritious products made in Maryland.
wypr.org
State employee labor union asks Maryland spending board to oppose ‘urgent’ health care contracts
Union members and advocates on Monday called on the Board of Public Works to deny the state health department permission to approve vendors and execute two private health care contracts on their own. Privatizing health care services for the Western Maryland Hospital Center in Hagerstown would effectively eradicate services for people who can’t afford to get health care elsewhere, critics of the contracts said. Without the regional center, those patients would likely have to seek care far away from their families and support systems.
umd.edu
A New Look for a Maryland Icon
The 7.5-foot-tall bronze likeness of Frederick Douglass is about to move from his perch overlooking Hornbake Plaza. But he won't go far: just about 15 feet from his usual spot. And it won’t be for long: three to four weeks while he and his granite base get spruced up.
FOX43.com
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
Catoctin Colorfest draws thousands to western Maryland
THURMONT, Md. (DC News Now) — The 58th Annual Catoctin Colorfest drew thousands of people out to western Maryland. It’s one of the largest outdoor craft shows on the East Coast. ”I used to come up here for years and walk the whole place. They treat me just like family, so I’m happy to be […]
columnsfairmontstate.com
Amendment 4: An Assault on West Virginia’s Education System
As West Virginians across the state prepare to head to the polls, debate about a proposed amendment on the ballot has begun. If passed, Amendment 4 would allow the state legislature to have ultimate control over what is taught in classrooms across the state. Politicians, not education experts would control state instruction and curriculum. If they disagree with the proposed curriculum, Amendment 4 gives them the option to simply override the experts who drafted it. A majority is necessary for it to be added to the state constitution.
Sentinel
Six MCPS Schools Under Consideration for Renaming Due to Racist Namesakes
Following petitions from students and community members, the MCPS Board of Education passed a resolution considering renaming six MCPS schools named after slave owners, this school included. County Council President Nancy Navarro proposed that Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School be renamed because it is named after a segregationist. This...
WTOP
Biden’s visit spotlights increasingly hot Trone-Parrott congressional race in Md.
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. During his visit to a Volvo truck plant in Hagerstown on Friday, President Biden is expected to spotlight the steps Democrats have taken to shore up the economy. His trip to Maryland — his second in six weeks — will also draw attention to the most competitive congressional race in the state, the battle between incumbent Rep. David Trone (D) and Del. Neil Parrott (R).
What happens if Maryland voters approve recreational marijuana referendum question?
Maryland voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this November. Statewide referendum question No. 4 is on the ballot for Election Day. As printed on the ballot, the question reads: "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21. years...
Brandon Scott: To save lives from drug overdoses, Maryland must lead
Together and through a community lens, we can improve the health and wellbeing of our residents without criminalizing addiction. The post Brandon Scott: To save lives from drug overdoses, Maryland must lead appeared first on Maryland Matters.
'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
fox5dc.com
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces opening of applications for $95 million to expand broadband access
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that applications are now open for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Police Arrest Seven People After Protests Shut Down I-495 In Montgomery County
(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested seven people after a group of protestors shut down a portion of Interstate 495 this morning in Montgomery County. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following multiple calls of protestors dressed in neon vests holding signs and blocking the road. According to a preliminary investigation, more than 10 pedestrians were sitting in the road and blocking all lanes of traffic. Several other protestors were walking around and holding signs.
wfmd.com
Md. State Police Helicopter Crew Rescues Injured Hunter
The hunter flown to the hospital. Injured hunter in Howard County rescued by State Police Helicopter (Photo from Md. State Police) Ellicott City, Md (KM) An injured hunter was successfully rescued on Friday by a Maryland State Police helicopter. Just after 8:00 AM, Howard County Fire and Rescue and State...
