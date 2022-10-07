Read full article on original website
Andrew Zimmern has made a career for himself indulging in foods many of his viewers likely haven't tried. As the co-creator and host of "Bizarre Foods," Zimmern has explored unique dishes from across the globe. Although these have included live worms, rodents, and reptiles, per the Travel Channel episode guide, the American chef told AsiaLIFE Magazine that those things are "actually the least important part of what we do" (via YouTube). He said that the show is less about "what divides us" and more about "food ... the great commonality."
YouTube Comedian Uncle Roger And His Feud With Gordon Ramsay
U.K.-based Malaysian standup comedian Nigel Ng has made a name for himself as "Uncle Roger," the crabby uncle who calls out (mostly Western) chefs for making fried rice and other Asian dishes incorrectly. His YouTube channel boasts over six million subscribers who watch Ng pick apart the cooking styles, tools, and ingredients used by the chefs.
Queer Eye Star Antoni Porowski Divulges Details About His New Cooking Competition Series - Exclusive Interview
As the resident food and wine expert on "Queer Eye," Antoni Porowski knows his way around incredible cuisine. He also understands the importance of bringing together people with food, having worked his way up from busboy to manager while he was working at an eatery during his college years. Porowski told us in an exclusive interview that through this job, he also learned how to hone his interpersonal skills, which are clear when you see the way he connects with people on "Queer Eye" and his new cooking competition show, "Easy-Bake Battle."
TikTok Is Shocked At Yet Another Happy Gordon Ramsay Review
At this point, it is safe to say that chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay is not known for having a sweet and timid personality. There's an extensive list of people who at some point couldn't or still can't stand Ramsay, including chef Jamie Oliver, the late great Anthony Bourdain, and even Ramsay's former business partner Danny Lavy. And while "Hell's Kitchen" winner and judge Christina Wilson told Mashed that behind the scenes, he is pleasant to work with, his fiery rants and explosive behavior in front of the camera have gained notoriety.
AI-generated Steve Jobs and Joe Rogan talk in bizarre podcast interview
Steve Jobs passed 11 years ago. While every now and then people highlight some of his iconic interviews, this time, someone tried a different approach by creating a bizarre podcast interview with an AI-generated Steve Jobs and also AI-generated Joe Rogan to talk about life, LSD, Buddhism, and more. The 20-minute talk is part of a new AI approach to creating interviews that couldn’t have happened.
Hell's Kitchen Contestant Alex Belew's 'Perfect' Salmon Is Turning Heads
If you follow reality TV and cooking shows closely, you'll know that Season 21 of "Hell's Kitchen" started releasing episodes in September. The latest show in the show is the "Battle of the Ages," and chefs have been divided into two groups: contestants in their 40s and contestants in their 20s. Being part of "Hell's Kitchen" is already changing lives for Season 21 contestants, and the audience is also learning a dish or two to cook at home. Chef Alex Belew's salmon dish from Episode 1 is getting some attention online, and he's posted a video of himself cooking the dish on his YouTube channel.
Julia Roberts’ Only Daughter Looks Just Like Her! See Photos of Hazel Growing Up Over the Years
Her little girl! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder became parents in 2004 when they welcomed their adorable twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Over the years, the Oscar winner’s only daughter has grown up to be her spitting image. Hazel’s rare photos and public outings are proof that she is her mom’s mini-me.
Reddit Exposed What Duff Goldman Is Like In Real Life
Duff Goldman comes across as a pretty happy guy. The baker, business owner of Charm City Cakes, television personality on Food Network's "Ace of Cakes," and cookbook author (via Food Network) recently moved himself and his family, wife Johnna and daughter Josephine, to Topanga, California, an area close enough to Los Angeles to be convenient, yet far enough away to have an in-the-country feel. Domestic bliss feels good to Goldman, who told People about their home life after the move, stating, "My wife and I are just insanely in love. We're crazy about each other. We're always together ... We're really goofy with each other, and now the baby's really goofy, too."
The Problem GBBO Fans Have With The Show's Challenges
The latest season of the "Great British Baking Show" has ruffled feathers, to say the least. Only four episodes in and we've seen contestants skipping weeks because of illness and people calling out behavior seen as racist. Week three saw no one go home, but there was a double elimination in week four.
In Robert Irvine's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest
The doer of the undoable, the savior of dinners and diners, the maker of Signature Sidekicks – chef Robert Irvine has many titles. Since his adrenaline-fueled "Dinner: Impossible" days, the Tom Cruise of the food world has been putting out culinary fires, saving restaurants, and everything in between. In...
What Stanley Tucci And Ina Garten Made On Be My Guest
What does season 3 of "Be My Guest" have that we don't? Stanley Tucci and Ina Garten cooking in our kitchen. The second season of the show premiered this week and according to Glamour, the celebrity lineup includes Faith Hill, Nathan Lane, Emily Blunt, and iconic chef Marcus Samuelsson. The premise of the show includes invited guests visiting Ina Garten's house in East Hampton, New York, for some deep discussions and good food. While cooking in the kitchen, Garten gets into the nitty gritty of the celebrities' lives, which of course audiences are just dying to know about.
How A-Sha Noodles CEO Young Chang Is Reinventing Ramen - Exclusive Interview
If you're no stranger to picking up a few packs of ramen during your weekly grocery run, then you may have spied A-Sha Noodles' attractive packaging, offering a range of noodle styles alongside the brand's original soy sauce, or you might've spotted one of the brand's more colorful collaborations featuring Sanrio characters, like Hello Kitty. However, if you've never actually experienced A-Sha Noodles for yourself, you may not know that this ramen brand isn't like the others.
Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge and announce world stadium tour
Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet, along with new music coming in 2023.The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years.In the UK and Ireland, the band will visit venues across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast Dublin throughout September and October 2023. The multi-platinum, award-winning group will also play their first ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.The band will also drop...
How Buoys Inspired The Creation Of Weber Grills
Although barbeques have passed us by for colder weather and indoor cooking, grilling still remains a popular option for some no matter what the weather. For certain grilling fans, they'll tell you that nothing beats a Weber grill, even if it's on the hottest of summer days or the coldest winter flurries. While you may argue that other brands may excel far above Weber, you can't deny that its grills certainly are recognizable.
Why GBBO Fans Want Paul Hollywood To Toughen Up
Known as the tougher critic on "The Great British Bake Off," Paul Hollywood is the steely judge keeping contestants on their toes. In fact, a contestant's pinnacle of achievement on the show, maybe even more than winning star baker, is receiving a famous Hollywood handshake. A once rare gesture that has gotten more common in recent years, some argue that the Hollywood handshake has lost its value. However, Hollywood's increasingly frequent handshakes aren't the only reason why fans think the judge has gotten softer over the years — or why some want him to toughen back up.
Why Nailed It! Halloween Is Shorter Than Other Seasons
Unlike traditional cooking shows, "Nailed It!" doesn't take itself too seriously. It's hosted by comedian Nicole Byer rather than a renowned culinary expert or baker, which is likely why every episode exudes hilarity (per Cheat Sheet). "I really liked [the show's concept], and I felt like I'd be able to toe the line between judging people's creations and being funny, but not being too mean," Byer said to Vulture. Inspired by Pinterest fails, the premise of "Nailed It!" is for bakers to recreate a displayed treat to the best of their abilities (via Business Insider). For the contestants, who are far from professional bakers, this means melted icing, tipping cakes, and decorations that just won't stay put.
Kim Kardashian's Tortellini Controversy Explained
The internet-breaking, news-making, and exceptionally wealthy Kim Kardashian has somehow managed to fall afoul of the public over tortellini. It's not the first time the public has focused on a food-related issue involving a star of "The Kardashians." During a May airing of the show, Kendall Jenner attempted to cut a cucumber but did so in a manner betraying that she had little experience with it (she even asked, "Don't cucumbers have seeds?" per YouTube). So widespread was the public response that her sister Kylie called her "cucumber girl," per People.
The Singaporean Restaurant You Probably Forgot Ludacris Owned
An MTV and VH1 icon, Atlanta's own Ludacris dominated the early 2000s rap scene. The three-time Grammy Award-winning MC is known for his low-slung bravado and chart-topping tracks like "Money Maker," "How Low," and "Blueberry Yum Yum." The Atlanta rapper is also head of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, a hip hop record label operating under Def Jam (via Spotify). Beyond his own recording finesse, Ludacris hosted the 2017 reboot of "Fear Factor" in the stead of former host Joe Rogan. The celebrated artist, actor, and music mogul has also acted in a handful of blockbuster films including "Crash" and the "Fast & Furious" franchise (per IMDb).
Wendy's Teased A Purple Frosty And Twitter Wants In
Fast food chain Wendy's is known for its reliable burgers and fries, but it's also been known to try out some pretty wild menu items over the years. From its collab with Pringles on spicy chicken-flavored potato crisps to its limited-edition themed combo meals based on the animated series "Rick and Morty," Wendy's has shown that it's always up for something new and unexpected.
Ina Garten Reveals The Hardest Recipe She's Ever Created
Ina Garten is the face of home cooking. Now on her 12th cookbook and counting, the food guru has been in the industry for as long as it will take us to perfect a Thanksgiving turkey (which is still yet to happen). Nevertheless, Garten has proven herself to be the go-to "Barefoot Contessa" with 28 seasons to boot. "Be My Guest" is Garten's most recent television venture which showcases her conversations with celebrity guests while cooking in the kitchen. We would love to know what she puts on her Thanksgiving table! Like that time she made a "make-ahead feast" for her guests (per Food Network).
