Unlike traditional cooking shows, "Nailed It!" doesn't take itself too seriously. It's hosted by comedian Nicole Byer rather than a renowned culinary expert or baker, which is likely why every episode exudes hilarity (per Cheat Sheet). "I really liked [the show's concept], and I felt like I'd be able to toe the line between judging people's creations and being funny, but not being too mean," Byer said to Vulture. Inspired by Pinterest fails, the premise of "Nailed It!" is for bakers to recreate a displayed treat to the best of their abilities (via Business Insider). For the contestants, who are far from professional bakers, this means melted icing, tipping cakes, and decorations that just won't stay put.

