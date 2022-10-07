New Zealand has proposed taxing the polluting gases released by the bodily functions of the 36 million cows and sheep in the country.Announced on Tuesday, the policy would be the first in the world to place a levy on cow burps and flatulence as well as sheep pee.The move was immediately condemned by New Zealand’s powerful farming sector.Farmers warned it risked crippling domestic food production, with Federated Farmers, the industry’s main lobby group, saying the plan would “rip the guts out of small town New Zealand” and see farms replaced with trees.The group’s president Andrew Hoggard said farmers had been...

AGRICULTURE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO