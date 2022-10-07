ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

santivachronicle.com

FEMA Assistance Available

FEMA issued a lengthy news release today, Oct. 8, detailing the federal assistance to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. The various forms of assistance include temporary housing; essential home repairs; and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses. Among the key messages are the following:. Hotel, Motel Cost...
floridapolitics.com

About 30,000 LCEC customers remain without power 12 days after Hurricane Ian

Those relying on the Lee County-based utility remain the only ones with no electricity. Almost 30,000 remain without power statewide 12 days after Hurricane Ian made landfall. All subscribe to Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC), and the vast majority live in Lee County, where washed-out bridges still leave utility vehicles unable to reach some areas.
floridapolitics.com

First ‘Blue Roof’ installed in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian

The repair is being offered free in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee and Sarasota counties. The Army Corps of Engineers has completed its first ‘Blue Roof’ installation in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian. The effort is part of Operation Blue Roof, which allows those with up to half their...
fox35orlando.com

'I am homeless': Florida residents demand help from FEMA as homes deemed unlivable

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents at Cypress Landing apartments in Orlando, Florida got some clothes and supplies from non-profit organizations, but they still need much more. "This is the sign that I did – says my apartment and number," said Miriam Alicea. It’s a desperate sign of help and a call to FEMA. "I feel that I’m not getting attention with my stuff. I need help from FEMA. They still haven’t come."
floridapolitics.com

All for Transportation releases list of most dangerous intersections in Hillsborough

The new report found that the three most dangerous intersections in the county are located within the same general corridor. The three most dangerous intersections in Hillsborough County are all along U.S. 301 — together averaging nearly two crashes a day. That’s according to a new list from All for Transportation, which analyzed data from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) to compile the report.
stpetecatalyst.com

Special needs affordable housing development opens

People with disabilities, and those who have experienced homelessness and domestic violence, have a new local housing resource. Pinellas County officials joined leadership from Boley Centers Friday to celebrate the opening of Evergreen Village in Pinellas Park. The development not only provides 21 income-restricted one, two and three-bedroom apartments for people with specific needs, but it also offers its residents wraparound services through partnerships with local organizations such as CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse).
click orlando

Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
wmfe.org

Need food benefits after Ian? D-SNAP can help

Food assistance is coming for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Residents can apply for those benefits starting this week. Central Floridians who don’t receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or SNAP benefits, but lost income after Hurricane Ian, are now eligible to receive those benefits. The money that is loaded onto...
