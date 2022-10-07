Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Polk County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can get help at new Disaster Recovery Center
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened in Polk County, giving another resource to people impacted by Hurricane Ian. The DRC is located at the W.H. Stuart Center at 1702 S. Holland Pkwy in Bartow and will be open 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., seven days a week, FEMA said in a release.
‘Everything is gone’: Residents seek help at new FEMA center in Hardee County
By mid-afternoon Monday, approximately 250 people sought post-Hurricane Ian assistance from FEMA at a brand new Disaster Recovery Center in Wauchula.
wmfe.org
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers opening Tuesday in Seminole and Polk counties
FEMA is planning at least four Disaster Recovery Centers in Central Florida. The centers — which are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — provide a one-stop-shop for people and businesses affected by Hurricane Ian. FEMA has already awarded more than $190 million...
Orange County Disaster Recovery Center opens Sunday for residents seeking assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange and Osceola county residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can now get some help at two new centers starting Sunday. On Sunday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency opened two new disaster recovery centers to help people apply for assistance after the hurricane. The centers are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
santivachronicle.com
FEMA Assistance Available
FEMA issued a lengthy news release today, Oct. 8, detailing the federal assistance to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. The various forms of assistance include temporary housing; essential home repairs; and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses. Among the key messages are the following:. Hotel, Motel Cost...
capitalbnews.org
FEMA Sent Disaster Relief to Fort Myers’ Black Neighborhoods. Where Is It?
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Volunteers tossed cases of water off the back of a truck from Tennessee outside of First Assembly Cornerstone Church. Inside, a group of women filled to-go containers with macaroni and cheese, pulled pork, sandwich buns, and corn. It had been a week since Hurricane Ian...
floridapolitics.com
About 30,000 LCEC customers remain without power 12 days after Hurricane Ian
Those relying on the Lee County-based utility remain the only ones with no electricity. Almost 30,000 remain without power statewide 12 days after Hurricane Ian made landfall. All subscribe to Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC), and the vast majority live in Lee County, where washed-out bridges still leave utility vehicles unable to reach some areas.
How can Central Florida residents apply for FEMA’s Transitional Shelter Assistance?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents who are unable to return to their primary residences that are either uninhabitable or inaccessible due to Hurricane Ian, could be eligible for FEMA Transitional Shelter Assistance. This FEMA program provides short-term hotel stays for eligible survivors when other housing options are not...
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
First ‘Blue Roof’ installed in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
The repair is being offered free in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee and Sarasota counties. The Army Corps of Engineers has completed its first ‘Blue Roof’ installation in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian. The effort is part of Operation Blue Roof, which allows those with up to half their...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County extends state of local emergency due to Hurricane Ian
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise has signed an executive order on Saturday extending a state of local emergency underauthority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes, according to county officials. The original order went into effect on Sept. 24...
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
fox35orlando.com
'I am homeless': Florida residents demand help from FEMA as homes deemed unlivable
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents at Cypress Landing apartments in Orlando, Florida got some clothes and supplies from non-profit organizations, but they still need much more. "This is the sign that I did – says my apartment and number," said Miriam Alicea. It’s a desperate sign of help and a call to FEMA. "I feel that I’m not getting attention with my stuff. I need help from FEMA. They still haven’t come."
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
All for Transportation releases list of most dangerous intersections in Hillsborough
The new report found that the three most dangerous intersections in the county are located within the same general corridor. The three most dangerous intersections in Hillsborough County are all along U.S. 301 — together averaging nearly two crashes a day. That’s according to a new list from All for Transportation, which analyzed data from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) to compile the report.
Letter to the Editor, No Hospital is needed on 540A and Harrell Nursery Road
First, thank you for your service as County Commissioners. As a resident of a neighborhood off of Harrell Nursery Road, and CEO/ED of an area long-term care provider (and former acute care health system consultant and executive) I am extremely concerned about the HCA proposal for a hospital at 540A and Harrell Nursery Road.
stpetecatalyst.com
Special needs affordable housing development opens
People with disabilities, and those who have experienced homelessness and domestic violence, have a new local housing resource. Pinellas County officials joined leadership from Boley Centers Friday to celebrate the opening of Evergreen Village in Pinellas Park. The development not only provides 21 income-restricted one, two and three-bedroom apartments for people with specific needs, but it also offers its residents wraparound services through partnerships with local organizations such as CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse).
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hillsborough County’s Storm Assistance Hotline Is No Longer Active; Call Center Resumes Everyday Support Calls
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County’s Storm Assistance Hotline is no longer active. The County’s Customer Service Call Center has resumed general County business on the County’s main Information line at (813) 272-5900 and now all storm-related calls will transition to that line. For
What victims of Hurricane Ian need to know about applying for FEMA aid
As people continue to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, many people may have questions about how to apply for federal disaster assistance.
HUD Sending Funds to Fort Myers, Gainesville, St. Petersburg for Safety Measures in Public Housing
This week, as part of almost $10.4 million going to Public Housing Agencies (PHA) “to make needed capital improvements in public housing developments that serve to enhance safety and security for residents,” the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded funds to three agencies in Florida.
wmfe.org
Need food benefits after Ian? D-SNAP can help
Food assistance is coming for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Residents can apply for those benefits starting this week. Central Floridians who don’t receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or SNAP benefits, but lost income after Hurricane Ian, are now eligible to receive those benefits. The money that is loaded onto...
Comments / 0