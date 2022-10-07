Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Premeditated murder: Police ID 68-year-old Kansas victim
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 68-year-old Diana Bloom of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 11:30a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 200 BLK of NW Knox Avenue in Topeka for a medical emergency, according to Stanley. EMS...
Saturday murder victim identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the woman killed on Saturday, Oct. 8. The woman has been identified as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka […]
Police: Kansas man accused of intentional, premeditated murder
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 11:30a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 200 BLK of NW Knox Avenue in Topeka for a medical emergency, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. EMS transported one individual to a local area...
Overnight police chase, wrecked cars, leads to arrest of 2
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Subjects running from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office wrecked two cars before deputies caught up with them and took them into custody. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a Mitsubishi Outlander near 134th and U.S. Hwy 75 just after 3 a.m. when the vehicle took off, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: Kan. man stabbed brother in fight over sandwich
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. On Saturday, sheriff's deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola after report of a stabbing, according to a media release. Deputies learned two brothers had been involved in an altercation at a rural home in the 32000 Block of Lone Star Road.
WIBW
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a 9-year-old victim of a fatal Turnpike accident that claimed the lives of two other children as well. A GoFundMe has been created for 9-year-old Laila Azari, a victim of the fatal accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, that killed her and two other children on the Kansas Turnpike.
Investigation leads to 1st degree murder charge in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka Police Department. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:40 a.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to a medical emergency in the 200 block of […]
KCTV 5
Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Riley County Arrest Report October 10
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KAREN DENISE QURESHI, 57, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. KEIRRA LASHA MCDONALD, 25, Manhattan,...
Man wanted on nationwide warrant gave Kan. deputy fake name
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas man after a traffic stop arrest. Just after 11:30p.m. Oct. 6, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the scope of the stop, it was believed the driver was providing false information about his identity.
Counselors helping students after 3 Kan. girls killed in turnpike crash
SHAWNEE COUNTY— Authorities with USD 437 are providing crisis counselors for students, parents and staff on Monday as they work through the grief following the death of three elementary school students in a weekend on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported just after 9a.m. Saturday, a 2022...
WIBW
Grain truck spills after attempt to avoid Western Kansas collision
THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A grain truck spilled in Western Kansas after it attempted to avoid a collision and hit an embankment instead. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 83 and County Road 36 with reports of an injury accident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNT
Early morning shooting leaves one in hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Topeka Police Department was dispatched to the 1300 Block of SW Polk Street at 2:57 a.m. Oct. 8 on reports of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, one person was injured with a gunshot wound and was transported via AMR to the hospital. The injuries were described as non-life threatening.
KVOE
A batty problem: Riverview Condominiums resident considering legal action after allegedly being bitten Sunday
Management at Emporia’s Riverview Condominiums is not commenting on a complaint from a resident accusing the complex of not taking care of a bat problem. Alexa Houston tells KVOE News she has been at Riverview in the 600 block of Valley Drive since late summer 2021 and things “went great” until a bat flew into her apartment a month ago because of some holes in the siding. She says she was assured the issues would be fixed, both in her building and in at least one other building at the complex. According to her, they haven’t. Instead, three more bats came into her apartment over the last month, including one this past weekend.
Man charged in shooting death of off-duty Kansas City firefighter
Police have identified a Kansas City firefighter who was off-duty Thursday when he was shot and killed at an Independence gas station.
KMBC.com
Video shows fight that led to off-duty KC firefighter's death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: The video associated with this story contains disturbing video. A man suspected in the death of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter Thursday afternoon has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney for the Western...
WIBW
Sabetha man recovers in hospital after serious motorcycle crash
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man is recovering in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of V Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Stolen truck found in east Topeka creek
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a stolen truck was found in an east Topeka creek Friday morning. Crews were called to the 1500 block of SE 4th St. just before 9 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in Shunganunga Creek. When they arrived, they located the truck in...
WIBW
Topeka woman uses frying pan to fend off attempted burglary
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a Topeka woman fought him off with a frying pan during an alleged attempted burglary. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Alejandro D. Ontiveros, 32, was arrested and booked into jail around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2022, after an attempted aggravated burglary.
3 Kansas girls dead after semi, van crash on Kansas Turnpike
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Three Kansas children died in an accident just after 9a.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Kenworth semi driven by Robert Hosey Russell, 70, Huntsville, Alabama, was southbound on Interstate 335, the Kansas Turnpike, just south of Topeka. The semi struck a 2018...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0