This is the time of year that our average high is in the upper 60s. However, Mother Nature doesn’t seem to know that because our highs will be in the lower 80s the next couple of days. There’s a storm chance Tuesday night associated with a cold front. After the rain chance, we’ll cool back down for the 2nd half of the week. Looking at that 10 day forecast, we’ll likely stay cool for a while!

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO