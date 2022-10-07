ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News

Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Is Nebraska finally flipping the script in close games under Mickey Joseph?

Remember last year, Nebraska fans? Of course you do. The continuous close losses and narrow misses. They were weekly occurrences. Maybe, just maybe, the tide is turning. Nebraska won back-to-back league games for the 1st time since 2018 with a 14-13 come-from-behind win at Rutgers. For the 2nd straight week, the Huskers defense pitched a 2nd half shutout.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Flying classroom lands in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The flying classroom landed in Lincoln yesterday. The classroom hosted a special STEM based learning event with a world record holding guest speaker. The education-based program hosted by Duncan Aviation allowed local students to meet with Captain Barrington Irving to discuss possible careers in aviation and STEM sciences. Captain Irving spoke about the opportunities aviation and the STEM sciences gave him in addition to experiences he’s had in the field.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Four Neb. anglers win grand prizes in Take ’em Fishing challenge

There is nothing quite like a fishing trip with family or friends, especially if a newcomer is involved. Nebraska’s Take ’em Fishing program celebrates that and rewards those who make the effort to bring fishing into someone’s life. At the conclusion of Take ’em Fishing’s fourth year, grand prizes were awarded to Dacia Caskey of Norfolk, Lajuana Davis of McCook, Scott Grossenbacher of Lincoln and Joel Dorfmeyer of Lincoln for their efforts.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

First frost of of the season

NEBRASKA CITY – Much of River Country experienced its first frost of the season Saturday morning. The Nebraska City band practices at Steinhart Park with frost on the ground at 8 a.m. The Nebraska City airport reports a low temperature of 33 degrees at 7:15 a.m. Falls City’s Brenner...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KCCI.com

Wildfire destroys 4-H camp in Nebraska

HALSEY, Neb. — "Overwhelming" — that's how staff described seeing the destruction of the 4-H Camp at the Halsey National Forest. A wildfire destroyed nearly 19,000 acres of forest and grasslands, KETV reports. "To walk up here and to see that it's gone and to see really the...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice logs multiple winners in Nebraska Main Street Excellence Program

BEATRICE – Main Street Beatrice, along with a Nebraska Main Street Network representative held special events Friday to recognize several local winners this past summer in the Nebraska Main Street 2022 Inspiring Excellence Awards competition. Vintage Venue at 620 Court Street was named a Best Adaptive Reuse Project winner....
BEATRICE, NE
Warm start to the week, storms possible late Tuesday

This is the time of year that our average high is in the upper 60s. However, Mother Nature doesn’t seem to know that because our highs will be in the lower 80s the next couple of days. There’s a storm chance Tuesday night associated with a cold front. After the rain chance, we’ll cool back down for the 2nd half of the week. Looking at that 10 day forecast, we’ll likely stay cool for a while!
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska Outdoor Report with Julie Geiser

WRITER AGENCY Lake McConaughy Outdoor Report with Nebraska Game and Parks Public Information Officer Julie Geiser. The Writer Agency is dedicated to helping families and businesses in Western Nebraska with all of their insurance needs. Get a quote for your business, Home, Auto or even Farm and Ranch at the Writer Agency in Ogallala. Also brought to you in part by Eichners (Ike-ners) Sales and Service, The Boxcar, and Admiral's Cove, all located around Lake Mac!
OGALLALA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Highway 67 work planned to begin October 17th

BEATRICE – In one week, motorists in Richardson County will be working their way around a road project south of Shubert. A construction project is scheduled to begin October 17th on Nebraska Highway 67. The Nebraska D-O-T says a Wahoo, Nebraska company has a contract for culvert construction and minor grading.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

