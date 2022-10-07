ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Simmons on Everything Brady and Terrible Studio Shows, Plus Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Concussions and the State of NASCAR

By Kevin Clark
The Ringer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval

The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
MOTORSPORTS
The Ringer

NFC East Fever, Peak Dumbass Coaches, Bills-Chiefs, and Guess the Lines With Cousin Sal and Joe House

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal and Joe House to discuss the Cowboys’ win over the Rams, Eagles-Cardinals, the Giants’ win over the Packers in London, Dolphins-Jets, Browns-Chargers, Ravens-Bengals, questionable coaching, a hot start for NFC East teams through five weeks, and more (1:43). Then, they guess the lines for Week 6 in the NFL (37:20), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:12:03).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
The Associated Press

Bell wins Charlotte as champion Larson bumped from playoffs

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — It was a race of desperation. For Christopher Bell, who had to win Sunday to stave off elimination from NASCAR’s playoffs. For reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, who hit the wall and suddenly found his chances of racing for a second consecutive Cup title in serious jeopardy. For Trackhouse Racing, the feel-good upstart young team hoping to celebrate its 100th start by advancing both its drivers into the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals his current feeling of the state of the team through Week 6

Alabama made it through six weeks unscathed, but not without some hefty bumps in the road. This year’s Crimson Tide team is not the impenetrable Death Star of seasons past. It’s a vulnerable group, evidenced by their narrow victories over the Lone Star duo of Texas and Texas A&M. Frankly, ‘Bama skated on ice thinner than a bedsheet at the end of both those matchups, yet still wound up pulling out the wins.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Sports

Roval Cup cutoff race results, driver points

Roval points, results: Christopher Bell catapulted into the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by taking the checkered flag Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Chase Briscoe captured the last of eight championship-eligible spots in the next three races. Defending series champion Kyle Larson was eliminated from the...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussions#American Football#Everything Brady And
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Extreme Rules Results: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Kross attacked him before the match. Drew fought back and slammed him on the steel steps. Drew used the strap, but was distracted by Scarlett and Kross targeted the shoulder. Kross hit him with the strap several times before hitting a suplex for 2. Drew fought back and was about to go for the claymore kick, but Scarlett sprayed him with what appeared to be pepper spray and Kross hit his finisher for the win.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy