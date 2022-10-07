Bill Simmons on Everything Brady and Terrible Studio Shows, Plus Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Concussions and the State of NASCAR

Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval
The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
Sporting News
NASCAR playoff standings 2022: Here are the Round of 8 drivers after the Charlotte cutoff race
The Round of 12 in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs was a fervent affair filled with wrecks, upsets and memorable moments. When the dust settled, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell had earned victories in the round, all under wildly different circumstances. If you were looking for drama,...
NFL・
Bell wins Charlotte as champion Larson bumped from playoffs
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — It was a race of desperation. For Christopher Bell, who had to win Sunday to stave off elimination from NASCAR’s playoffs. For reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, who hit the wall and suddenly found his chances of racing for a second consecutive Cup title in serious jeopardy. For Trackhouse Racing, the feel-good upstart young team hoping to celebrate its 100th start by advancing both its drivers into the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs.
NBC Sports
Roval Cup cutoff race results, driver points
Roval points, results: Christopher Bell catapulted into the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by taking the checkered flag Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Chase Briscoe captured the last of eight championship-eligible spots in the next three races. Defending series champion Kyle Larson was eliminated from the...
Sporting News
Kyle Larson misses NASCAR playoffs Round of 8 after 35th-place finish at Charlotte: 'I let the team down,' '21 champ says
During the first two stages of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race Sunday on the Charlotte Roval, Kyle Larson looked to be comfortably positioned to advance to the next round. The reigning series champion snagged stage points that gave him what seemed to be a buffer from the cut line.
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 ends on a road course.
