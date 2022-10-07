Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
US: Nissan LEAF Sales Noted The Worst Third Quarter Ever
During the third quarter of this year, Nissan delivered in the US 142,845 cars, which is 24% less than a year ago. The Japanese brand is really struggling this year, as its total volume after the first nine months is 31% lower than a year ago (505,292 vs. 735,053). Unfortunately...
insideevs.com
US: Audi BEV Sales Quadrupled In Q3 2022
During the third quarter of 2022, Audi sold in the US 49,267 cars, which is 20% more than a year ago. Thanks to this positive result (after four quarters of decreases), the year-to-date result improved to 132,821 (down 18% year-over-year). The most important thing is that Audi is quickly increasing...
insideevs.com
US: BMW Set New Plug-in Car Sales Record In Q3 2022
BMW: 78,031 (up 3%) In terms of plug-in electric cars, the company reports record results achieved by the BMW brand, which in Q3 sold 10,858 plug-ins (12.7% of the total volume), including 4,337 battery-electric cars (5.1% of the total volume). This includes 1,727 BMW iX, so we guess that the...
insideevs.com
China: Tesla EV Sales And Exports Increased In September 2022
In September, Tesla noticeably increased local retail sales and export of electric cars produced at the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China. Last month, the total Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla volume (retail sales in China and export) amounted to 83,135 units - according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data - which is in line with the preliminary report.

insideevs.com
2023 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid US Pricing Released, Starts At $35,035
The all-new 2023 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid is priced from $35,035 (including $1,295 destination) in the United States, the automaker has announced. The starting MSRP corresponds to the base EX trim level, while the better-equipped SX Touring grade starts at $40,785 (including destination). Compared to the previous generation 2022 Niro...
insideevs.com
Watch Ford F-150 Lightning Take On 702 HP Ram TRX In Drag Race
The Ford F-150 Lightning is one of the most in-demand EVs currently on sale in America, and it's clear to see why. The entry-level Lightning has impressive real-world range and decent towing capabilities without being anywhere near as expensive as a Rivian R1T. Although recent price hikes have seen its starting price rise by over $10k, when you factor in fuel savings it's still a very compelling option.
insideevs.com
Audi May Finally Build Cars In The US Thanks To New EV Tax Credit
When the official rules related to the new US federal EV tax credit were shared, some people were upset that most current and future electric cars and SUVs may not actually qualify for the credit. The US government added specific rules to encourage brands to begin manufacturing EVs on our shores, and it already seems to be working. Audi may join Kia, Hyundai, and others in expanding its North American footprint.
insideevs.com
Tesla's FSD Beta Update 10.69.2.3 Huge Step Back For Detroit Driver
While Tesla CEO Elon Musk and a few of the most vocal Full Self-Driving beta testers have been raving about the latest updates to the technology, some beta testers aren't having the same experience. We shared a pretty successful drive in the Detroit area from a few updates back, but the last two quick updates have seemed to make Detroit FSD beta driving more of a struggle.
insideevs.com
GM Sets Up Ultium Home, Ultium Commercial Under New GM Energy Unit
General Motors has announced the introduction of new Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial businesses, which will be combined with the existing Ultium Charge 360 unit into a new subsidiary called GM Energy. The new business unit is said to house a holistic ecosystem of energy management products and services designed...
insideevs.com
NIO Enters Four New Euro Markets With Lease-Only ET7, ET5 And EL7
Chinese EV startup NIO has announced details of the European expansion of its products and services at a launch event in Berlin on October 7. After making its European debut in Norway last year, NIO is expanding into Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden this year, and in the UK, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg in 2023.
insideevs.com
The Ford F-150 Lightning Fast Charges Like No Other EV: We Explain
I've had my 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning for over three months now and have been mostly charging it on 350 kW DC fast chargers to gather as much data on its charging characteristics as possible. That's usually not necessary when I do fast charging analysis on electric vehicles, but the Lightning fast charges differently than other EVs, so an in-depth analysis was needed.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Said To Turn To Magna For Help Developing Scout Project
Volkswagen Group may consider a collaboration with Magna International for the relaunch of the Scout brand in the United States as a maker of rugged electric pickups and SUVs. According to Germany's Automobilwoche via our colleagues from InsideEVs Germany, the automaker and the auto parts manufacturer have been in talks over "managing the comeback of the Scout brand." Citing unnamed company sources, the auto publication reports that Magna is considered for developing the electric pickup planned for 2026 as the first Scout vehicle.
insideevs.com
Report: Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Fell To The Lowest Level In 2022
Tesla's global electric car order backlog, which is mainly a function of supply and demand, continues to decrease, reaching the lowest result in 2022. According to Troy Teslike, who provides very interesting Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of September 21, 2022 was about 317,000 cars (globally).
insideevs.com
Nissan Ariya (91 kWh) Slightly Disappoints In Bjørn's 1,000 km Challenge
The front-wheel-drive Nissan Ariya with a 91 kWh battery (87 kWh usable) is the latest electric car tested in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge in Norway. This model was recently range tested and it's very interesting to see whether it will be significantly better than the previously tested Nissan Ariya with a 66 kWh battery (63 kWh usable).
insideevs.com
The Zectron Folding E-Bike Is A Compact City Slicker With Outstanding Range
Today's commuter e-bikes are getting lighter and smaller than before. This makes perfect sense given that commuter e-bikes are designed to be transported around cities, inside elevators, buses, and trains in addition to being used for transportation on public roads. As a result, the ideal choice is typically an ultra-compact, modern e-bike that can fold. An excellent example is this cool new folding e-bike from Zectron, which also has a clever trick up its sleeve.
insideevs.com
2023 Kia EV9 Spied On The Nurburgring With A Peek At Its Interior
We’re still a few months away from the reveal of the first ever Kia EV9, the large electric SUV that will serve as the automaker’s EV flagship. It’s based on the same E-GMP platform as the Kia EV6 (and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6) and its aim is to set a new benchmark in the segment for performance, range, tech and even driving dynamics, so it’s no surprise our spies caught it while it was testing at the Nurburgring.
insideevs.com
Renault And Nissan Are Reevaluating Their Longstanding Alliance
Renault and Nissan entered a deep partnership they called an alliance in 1999, and it worked fairly well until 2018 when its then CEO Carlos Ghosn was placed under arrest in Japan in 2018, then it was followed by the pandemic. Now it looks like the Alliance could be facing its biggest shake-up since 2018, given that Renault is looking to split its internal combustion-engined and electric sides of the business.
insideevs.com
Tesla Cyber-Roadster DIY Project Is Sure To Turn Heads
There are loads of Tesla-related projects shared online. Some are intended to be shared and go viral, and others are just weird creations people have spotted and want to share with the world. We haven't seen a very notable Tesla DIY project in some time now, but this Tesla Cyber-Roadster is certainly worth sharing.
insideevs.com
Report: 2023 Model 3 Long Range Appeared In Tesla's Existing Inventory
The re-introduction of the Tesla Model 3 Long Range (AWD) in the US and Canada might be one step closer. According to the latest reports, Tesla has already started production of the 2023 model year Model 3 and Model X cars in California, while the Model Y and Model S probably are still 2022 model year.
insideevs.com
Everrati Reveals All-Electric Porsche 911 Cabriolet With Over 500 HP
British restoration and conversion company Everrati has unveiled its latest creation, a converted Porsche 911 Cabriolet. The 964-generation 911 has been retrofitted with an electric motor and 62 kWh battery. Two power outputs are available: 446 hp and 506 hp - if you choose the latter expect a sub-4-second 0-60 mph time.
