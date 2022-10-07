We’re still a few months away from the reveal of the first ever Kia EV9, the large electric SUV that will serve as the automaker’s EV flagship. It’s based on the same E-GMP platform as the Kia EV6 (and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6) and its aim is to set a new benchmark in the segment for performance, range, tech and even driving dynamics, so it’s no surprise our spies caught it while it was testing at the Nurburgring.

CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO