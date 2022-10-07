ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

constructiondive.com

NYC office market faces ‘real estate apocalypse’

Office valuations in New York City are forecasted to decline by as much as 39% by 2029 due to remote work trends, according to a recent report from professors at the NYU Stern School of Business and Columbia University Business School. That plunge represents a $453 billion valuation drop for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
trumbulltimes.com

California-style Greenwich home with 24-seat movie theater listed for $9.5M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Greenwich home built in 1986 received a complete makeover to turn it into a modern, west coast-inspired abode. Located on 7 Dwight Lane, the original home was rebuilt almost 35 years later and completed in 2020 with modern amenities in a contemporary, west-coast style. Now, the property is on the market for $9.495 million.
GREENWICH, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Spring Valley, New York One of the Worst Small Cities in Nation

Is one of the worst small cities in America right here in the middle of the Hudson Valley? A recent poll seems to think so. Spring Valley scored embarrassingly low. New York has a large population. We have a lot of cities so naturally most of them are going to make some major lists. Wallet Hub just released a list of the best and worst small cities in America. One the worst ones is sadly right here in our own backyard.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
BoardingArea

More Major Updates For New York Airports

When someone says they’re flying to New York, many peoples’ first thought is they’re flying into either John F. Kennedy International or LaGuardia Airports. True, these two airports are among the 25 busiest airports in the country (JFK is #13, LGA is #25). However, New York is much, much more than Manhattan, or even the 5 boroughs that comprise New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
George J. Ziogas

The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York

Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
BEACON, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 8 Best Beacon NY Restaurants

Beacon, New York is just about a two-hour drive from New York City. When I visited Beacon for the first time, I was blown away by how delightful and charming the town was in addition to how good the food was. This town is filled with a plethora of eateries...
BEACON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley

Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
YONKERS, NY
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Remember the Historic Halloween Hudson Valley Snowstorm of 2011?

October is here and there is a slight chill in the air. But remember a few years ago when that chill turned into a major snowstorm across the Tri-State area?. Over the weekend I was visiting with some friends and they brought up a party I missed because "you were stuck in some kind of snowstorm." It all flooded back to me. I had gone with some friends to Kingston earlier in the morning and by the afternoon the roads were completely covered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Is Bojangles Opening a Location in Poughkeepsie, NY?

Could the Hudson Valley be home to one of the first Bojangles locations in New York? Maybe so!. If you've ever visited the Carolinas you might have seen a Bojangles or 2 during your travels. The Charlotte-based company is known for its iconic Southern food with items like its chicken and biscuit meals, sweet tea, dirty rice and Cajun chicken sandwiches.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Register Citizen

In Stamford, relocated Saks Off 5th sets October opening date

STAMFORD — The new Saks Off 5th on High Ridge Road will open Oct. 27. A company spokesperson confirmed the opening date in an email to The Stamford Advocate on Monday. Signs saying “Opening Soon” are lining the property in the Bull’s Head area. Saks Off...
STAMFORD, CT

