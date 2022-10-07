Read full article on original website
Knights Volleyball Splits Back-To-Back Games In Columbus Tourney
The North Platte Community College volleyball team opened the first day of the Ramada Inn Classic in Columbus with one win and one loss, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College. The Knights took on Kansas City Kansas Community College first – defeating the Blue Devils in five sets. The scores were 25-16, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23 and 15-11.
Huskers Complete Michigan Sweep
The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team won its seventh straight match with a 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 sweep at No. 24 Michigan in front of 3,566 at the Crisler Center on Saturday night. Lexi Rodriguez had a season-high 25 digs in the three-set match to go with a pair of aces to spark the Huskers, who are now 14-1 and 6-0 in the Big Ten. Madi Kubik led the attack with 15 kills on .519 hitting, while Whitney Lauenstein had 10 kills and six blocks.
Huskers Set for B1G Media Days
The Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball teams will take center stage at Big Ten Basketball Media Days at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday. The massive production from the home of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx will feature nearly 12 hours of Big Ten Network live programming Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Target Center also will be the home of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 1-5) for the first time in 2023, with the men set to join the women in Minneapolis in 2024. The 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held in Chicago (March 8-13).
Resilient Huskers Rally at Rutgers
Nebraska overcame a 13-point deficit with a pair of second-half touchdowns, as the Huskers captured a 14-13 road win at Rutgers on Friday night in Piscataway, N.J. The win was Nebraska’s first victory when trailing after three quarters since the Huskers erased a 14-point deficit in a 42-38 win at Illinois on Sept. 21, 2019. Friday night’s comeback was the 24th comeback of 13 or more points in school history and the seventh in a Big Ten Conference game.
FNBO Hosts 27th Annual Mid-Plains United Way Chili Cook-Off
First National Bank of Omaha hosted its 27th annual chili cook off to benefit Mid-Plains United Way. According to a press release from Mid-Plains United Way; over $3,500 was raised from the fundraiser. The cook off aimed to kick start Mid-Plains United Way’s 2022-2023 campaign; “Growing Our Community.” 12 local non-profits benefit from the proceeds of this campaign. The non-profits target local issues such as; homelessness, child abuse & neglect, hunger, education and so much more.
19-Year-Old Critically Injured In North Platte Shooting Late Friday
Friday evening just after 11:30 the North Platte Police Department and North Platte Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting in North Platte near 4th and Eastman. Upon arrival, a 19 year old male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a press release from the North Platte Police Department . Preliminary information indicates a disturbance occurred between two male suspects, resulting in one suspect shooting the other and fleeing the scene.
