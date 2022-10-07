The Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball teams will take center stage at Big Ten Basketball Media Days at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday. The massive production from the home of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx will feature nearly 12 hours of Big Ten Network live programming Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Target Center also will be the home of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 1-5) for the first time in 2023, with the men set to join the women in Minneapolis in 2024. The 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held in Chicago (March 8-13).

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO