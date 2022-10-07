Read full article on original website
Tom Brady reacts to controversial roughing the passer call on Grady Jarrett that saved win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. However, it did not come without controversy. As Tom Brady and the Bucs attempted to run the clock out, Brady was sacked on a third down by Grady Jarrett. However, a flag was thrown for roughing the passer.
Lamar Jackson, Ravens get massive injury update on All-Pro Ronnie Stanley
The Baltimore Ravens are getting back left tackle Ronnie Stanley in time for Week 5’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. “The Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season’s opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.”
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be looking to push their record on the season to 4-1 in Week 5 when they take on the New York Giants. They won’t be playing in the friendly confines of Lambeau Field, though, as both teams will be heading out to London to play their Week […] The post ‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Chubb’s disappointed reaction to Browns blowing game vs. Chargers
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-3 on Sunday after losing a tight one against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Despite the gritty fight they put up, though, running back Nick Chubb couldn’t help but get disappointed. After all, the Browns lost the game after leading entering the...
‘I felt horrible’: Davante Adams apologizes to man he shoved after shocking Raiders loss
In the short 17-game NFL season, every game matters. Thus, tempers run high and frustrations boil over when things don’t go your way, as evidenced by Davante Adams’ actions during the Las Vegas Raiders’ 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders, now 1-4, choked yet...
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 6
Another week, another bout of injuries and inconsistencies wreaking havoc on your fantasy football rosters. But have faith – your Week 6 waiver wire pickups are just the thing that can help turn the ship around and get it back to competing for a playoff spot. As always, all...
Antonio Brown goes on another wild Twitter rant trying to prove he still belongs in NFL
Oh, Antonio Brown. A year ago, the wide receiver was on top of the NFL world, having won his first Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After years of off-field drama, it seemed like Brown has started to turn his image around. Now, Brown is not on an NFL roster after his bizarre exit last season.
RUMOR: Giants’ massive Aaron Judge, Trea Turner plans in free agency
The San Francisco Giants followed up their 107-win season by winning only 81 games and missing the playoffs entirely. It was a rough fall from grace for 2021’s winningest team. But they have big plans for this offseason, centered around All-Stars Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, to become a great team again.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s return timetable gets unfortunate update amid issues with thumb
Dallas Cowboys fans patiently awaiting Dak Prescott’s return are going to have to wait a bit longer. After the quarterback sustained a right thumb injury in their very first game, a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s been on the sidelines since. The hope was that he’d be able to return within one […] The post Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s return timetable gets unfortunate update amid issues with thumb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ failures in deep passing game draw reaction from Matt LaFleur
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers might be middle of the pack on offense right now but that isn’t going to stop head coach Matt LaFleur from taking shots downfield. His comments come on the heels of Green Bay struggling to move the ball through the air in their first five games of the season. “Let’s […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ failures in deep passing game draw reaction from Matt LaFleur appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You guys are trying to get me fined’: Chiefs’ Andy Reid won’t take bait on criticizing Chris Jones penalty
The Kansas City Chiefs secured a huge win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Andy Reid’s squad squeaked out a 30-29 win to improve to 4-1 on the season. The game was riddled with controversy when Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones was called for a ludicrous roughing the passer call.
‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to a 17-3 lead over the New York Giants in London on Sunday, but then the offense fell asleep in the second half as Aaron Rodgers and co. wound up with a disappointing 27-22 defeat. The offense didn’t score a single point in the final two quarters, with an […] The post ‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce reacts to being new Al Bundy after scoring 4 TDs vs. Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was dominant in their latest win, a 30-29 come from behind victory over the faltering Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce received four touchdown catches from star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, becoming only the fifth tight end in NFL history to score at least four touchdowns in a single game.
Mike Tomlin reacts to Kenny Pickett fighting back after low hit by Bills’ Shaq Lawson
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett knows that his introduction to NFL competition is going to be a major challenge. However, when Pickett was hit low by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson in the fourth quarter, the rookie was fighting mad. Pickett immediately got up and demonstrated his anger...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Dak Prescott must do to be cleared to play
Dak Prescott is still working his way back from his thumb injury. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was originally hoping to return to action last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, he stayed inactive in order to get himself closer to full health. Prescott, who says he is taking his...
Draymond Green’s expected return date from post-fight Warriors hiatus, revealed
Draymond Green is still currently spending time away from the Golden State Warriors amid his self-imposed hiatus from the team. This came after the former Defensive Player of the Year threw a punch at teammate Jordan Poole during a heated altercation at practice. Neither Green nor the Warriors revealed how...
5 Philadelphia Eagles most responsible for Week 5 win vs. Cardinals
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll; they’ve won five straight games, improved on both sides of the ball to a staggering degree from their 2021 efforts, and went from having one of the biggest question marks in the league at quarterback to being the happy employers of a consensus top-5 MVP candidate who will be paid very handsomely at some point in the next 12 months.
Josh McDaniels’ controversial call vs. Chiefs draws ‘all-in’ response from Raiders stars
The Las Vegas Raiders had a chance for a huge upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. With one play late in the 4th, they made the risky decision to attempt a go-ahead two-point conversion instead of the game-tying kick. It didn’t go according to plan. Josh Jacobs, who feasted on the Chiefs defense […] The post Josh McDaniels’ controversial call vs. Chiefs draws ‘all-in’ response from Raiders stars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
