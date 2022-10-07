ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Lamar Jackson, Ravens get massive injury update on All-Pro Ronnie Stanley

The Baltimore Ravens are getting back left tackle Ronnie Stanley in time for Week 5’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. “The Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season’s opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.”
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be looking to push their record on the season to 4-1 in Week 5 when they take on the New York Giants. They won’t be playing in the friendly confines of Lambeau Field, though, as both teams will be heading out to London to play their Week […] The post ‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 6

Another week, another bout of injuries and inconsistencies wreaking havoc on your fantasy football rosters. But have faith – your Week 6 waiver wire pickups are just the thing that can help turn the ship around and get it back to competing for a playoff spot. As always, all...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s return timetable gets unfortunate update amid issues with thumb

Dallas Cowboys fans patiently awaiting Dak Prescott’s return are going to have to wait a bit longer. After the quarterback sustained a right thumb injury in their very first game, a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s been on the sidelines since. The hope was that he’d be able to return within one […] The post Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s return timetable gets unfortunate update amid issues with thumb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ failures in deep passing game draw reaction from Matt LaFleur

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers might be middle of the pack on offense right now but that isn’t going to stop head coach Matt LaFleur from taking shots downfield. His comments come on the heels of Green Bay struggling to move the ball through the air in their first five games of the season. “Let’s […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ failures in deep passing game draw reaction from Matt LaFleur appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants

The Green Bay Packers jumped out to a 17-3 lead over the New York Giants in London on Sunday, but then the offense fell asleep in the second half as Aaron Rodgers and co. wound up with a disappointing 27-22 defeat. The offense didn’t score a single point in the final two quarters, with an […] The post ‘I’d put my money on it’: Aaron Jones puts Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur on notice with play-calling comments after Packers’ loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 Philadelphia Eagles most responsible for Week 5 win vs. Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll; they’ve won five straight games, improved on both sides of the ball to a staggering degree from their 2021 efforts, and went from having one of the biggest question marks in the league at quarterback to being the happy employers of a consensus top-5 MVP candidate who will be paid very handsomely at some point in the next 12 months.
Josh McDaniels’ controversial call vs. Chiefs draws ‘all-in’ response from Raiders stars

The Las Vegas Raiders had a chance for a huge upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. With one play late in the 4th, they made the risky decision to attempt a go-ahead two-point conversion instead of the game-tying kick. It didn’t go according to plan. Josh Jacobs, who feasted on the Chiefs defense […] The post Josh McDaniels’ controversial call vs. Chiefs draws ‘all-in’ response from Raiders stars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
