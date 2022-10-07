ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Huskers Complete Michigan Sweep

The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team won its seventh straight match with a 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 sweep at No. 24 Michigan in front of 3,566 at the Crisler Center on Saturday night. Lexi Rodriguez had a season-high 25 digs in the three-set match to go with a pair of aces to spark the Huskers, who are now 14-1 and 6-0 in the Big Ten. Madi Kubik led the attack with 15 kills on .519 hitting, while Whitney Lauenstein had 10 kills and six blocks.
Huskers Set for B1G Media Days

The Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball teams will take center stage at Big Ten Basketball Media Days at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday. The massive production from the home of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx will feature nearly 12 hours of Big Ten Network live programming Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Target Center also will be the home of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 1-5) for the first time in 2023, with the men set to join the women in Minneapolis in 2024. The 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held in Chicago (March 8-13).
Knights Volleyball Splits Back-To-Back Games In Columbus Tourney

The North Platte Community College volleyball team opened the first day of the Ramada Inn Classic in Columbus with one win and one loss, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College. The Knights took on Kansas City Kansas Community College first – defeating the Blue Devils in five sets. The scores were 25-16, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23 and 15-11.
FNBO Hosts 27th Annual Mid-Plains United Way Chili Cook-Off

First National Bank of Omaha hosted its 27th annual chili cook off to benefit Mid-Plains United Way. According to a press release from Mid-Plains United Way; over $3,500 was raised from the fundraiser. The cook off aimed to kick start Mid-Plains United Way’s 2022-2023 campaign; “Growing Our Community.” 12 local non-profits benefit from the proceeds of this campaign. The non-profits target local issues such as; homelessness, child abuse & neglect, hunger, education and so much more.
