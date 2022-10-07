‘Let’s Create’ gives youth a space to be their own boss

CARENCRO,La. ( KLFY ) — Pamela Flugence, owner of Let’s Create Boutique, is helping young entrepreneurs one creation at a time. Her boutique is a one-stop-shop for personalized gifts, crafting supplies, and embroidery work.

When she isn’t helping customers make their own creations, Flugence helps youth in the community run their own businesses in the Let’s Create Club. The club is open to all youth.

“I work with kids mainly because we often times forget about them in the community. I like to give them an opportunity to hone in on their crafts and just give them a place to be creative,” Flugence said.

One of the most impactful opportunities the club offers is a monthly pop-up shop for youth business owners to sell their products. The youth in the club also participate in different give-back projects for their community. They’ve made Easter baskets for hospitalized kids and donated towels to the police department.

Flugence will be holding a pumpkin decorating on Oct. 15 and another youth pop-up shop soon.

