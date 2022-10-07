Rye Boys Varsity Soccer forded John Jay Cross River on Monday, traveling back down I-684 with a 5-0 victory. “We had a number of solid performances all over the pitch, and it’s always great to put up a clean sheet,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Jared Small. “We were able to use all 25 healthy members of the squad and the win was a total team effort that reflected the quality of our most recent training session. We were thrilled to see Sjef Smits play a key role on the backline over the final portion of the match and really happy with the connection between strikers Tommy Broderick, Stijn Terlouw, Joseph Chai, Yves Briginshaw, and Luca Parrode. Tyler Triolo also did a nice job solidifying the midfield throughout the afternoon.”

RYE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO