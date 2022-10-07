ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

myrye.com

Playland Beach Goes to the Dogs

Playland Beach went to the dogs this past Saturday, October 8th. The beach opened its season for four legged Rye residents and their two legged chaperones. Dog homes across Rye have started to get a bit sandier. The care of Playland Beach is now under Standard Amusements, the company that...
RYE, NY
myrye.com

VIDEO: Skydiving Into Rye's Nugent Stadium from 3,000 Feet

[Scroll down to see video of Provenzano’s full skydive]. Jeff Provenzano has been thinking about skydiving into Rye’s Nugent Stadium since he graduated from Rye High School in 1994. On Saturday, his dream came true. A professional stuntman and member of the Red Bull Air Force, Provenzano delivered the Rye – Harrison game ball via a skydive.
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Fords John Jay Cross River

Rye Boys Varsity Soccer forded John Jay Cross River on Monday, traveling back down I-684 with a 5-0 victory. “We had a number of solid performances all over the pitch, and it’s always great to put up a clean sheet,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Jared Small. “We were able to use all 25 healthy members of the squad and the win was a total team effort that reflected the quality of our most recent training session. We were thrilled to see Sjef Smits play a key role on the backline over the final portion of the match and really happy with the connection between strikers Tommy Broderick, Stijn Terlouw, Joseph Chai, Yves Briginshaw, and Luca Parrode. Tyler Triolo also did a nice job solidifying the midfield throughout the afternoon.”
RYE, NY
Rye, NY
Rye, NY
myrye.com

Boys Varsity Football Bitten by Huskies @ The Game

The Rye Boys Varsity Football team found itself bitten by the Harrison Huskies in front of a 5,000+ crowd watching “The Game” at Nugent Stadium. A number of mistakes allowed the Huskies to pull their team to a 22-7 victory. “The first half we gave them a couple...
RYE, NY

