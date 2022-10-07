Read full article on original website
Americans' inflation expectations dropped again in September, New York Fed says
The New York Federal Reserve released a closely watched survey on Tuesday revealing that Americans' inflation expectations dropped in the short-term again.
Biden touts planned $4.4B battery plant in Ohio
President Biden on Tuesday touted the plans for Honda to build a joint-venture battery factory in Ohio, saying new investments are part of the backbone of his economic agenda. “Just as my CHIPS and Science Act is spurring record investments in communities across the country, my Inflation Reduction Act is driving a manufacturing boom for electric vehicles. This has been the backbone of my economic plan: America is leading the world again, rebuilding our supply chains, infrastructure, and manufacturing here at home,” Biden said in a statement.
How is your credit score calculated and why is it important?
NEW YORK (AP) — You know credit scores exist. You might even know what yours is. But do you know how it’s calculated and why it’s important? Your credit score affects whether you can get a credit card, rent an apartment, buy a house, start a business, or even get a cell phone contract. A low credit score can limit your choice of loans or determine if you can get one at all — and if you can, it might have a high interest rate. “There’s a huge cost to having a low credit score that happens to people, an actual true financial cost to them, and it’s a shame that people don’t learn about this or know about it or pay attention to it until usually it’s too late,” said Colleen McCreary, consumer financial advocate at Credit Karma.
IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall
Global growth is expected to slow further next year, the IMF said Tuesday, downgrading its forecasts as countries grapple with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, spiraling cost-of-living and economic downturns. US economic growth for this year is now pegged at 1.6 percent, 0.7 points below the fund's July forecast, due to an "unexpected real GDP contraction in the second quarter," the IMF said.
People Are Sharing Tips For Making Money And Saving Money, And I'm Writing These Down
I didn't know this at all, but apparently you can rent out stuff like garden tools and sewing machines from your local library.
What is a recession? The economic concept explained and what happens during one.
A recession is "a contraction in economic activity," according to experts. During a recession, there is a range of decline spread across the economy.
