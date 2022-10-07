ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

NBC Miami

Man in Custody After Barricading in Fort Lauderdale Home

SWAT officers responded Monday night to a Fort Lauderdale home, where a man barricaded himself inside for hours. The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance before 6 p.m. at a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court. Officers yelled over a loudspeaker for a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Fort Lauderdale Home

SWAT officers responded Monday night to a Fort Lauderdale home, where a man barricaded himself inside for hours. The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance before 6 p.m. at a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court. Officers yelled over a loudspeaker for a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Homestead Men Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Items During Hurricane Ian Aftermath

Two men from Homestead were arrested and charged in Lee County after allegedly being caught stealing items after claiming to assist in the cleanup from Hurricane Ian. Ernesto Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove to Fort Myers and were later seen stealing items from in front of a local business damaged in the Category 4 storm and loading them into a trailer.
HOMESTEAD, FL
tamaractalk.com

Man Charged in Tamarac Double Shooting

A man has been charged in the shooting of two people in Tamarac Saturday, authorities said. Basil Nelson, 30, was arrested Saturday after the shooting on Hampton Hills Boulevard, during which Nelson fired at a building and struck the two victims, according to arrest records. The victims were rushed to...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

2 Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Lauderhill

Lauderhill Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in an apartment complex at the 1100 block of 40th Avenue in Lauderhill. Officers are still investigating this shooting, but neighbors told NBC 6 that two people were taken...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

3 injured in Brownsville shooting; 1 in custody

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through the Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood of Brownsville, sending three people to the hospital and leading police to take one of these patients into custody. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Northwest 30th Avenue...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Bullets fly in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, man killed

MIAMI - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the 16400 block of SW 288th Lane. This is close to South Dade Senior High School. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot laying on the ground in the front doorway of a residence.Miami-Dade police said that the man who died was involved in an exchange of gunfire with the shooter who fled. They said two people were involved.  Family members told police they saw multiple men shooting at each other. "There...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man taken to hospital after being shot twice in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. The incident happened near Northwest 54th Street and Second Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Monday. According to Miami Police, a 30-year-old man was in a white Lexus when he was shot twice. The...
MIAMI, FL

