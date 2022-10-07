Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Man in Custody After Barricading in Fort Lauderdale Home
SWAT officers responded Monday night to a Fort Lauderdale home, where a man barricaded himself inside for hours. The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance before 6 p.m. at a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court. Officers yelled over a loudspeaker for a...
NBC Miami
Hialeah Gardens Cop Accused of Pawning Department-Issued Guns, Credit Card Fraud
A Hialeah Gardens Police officer was arrested after officials said he pawned his department issued AR-15 and pistol and fraudulently used a fellow officer's credit card. Officer Leonardo Carbo, 30, was arrested Oct. 5 and faces several charges including credit card fraud, theft and fraudulent use of identification, records showed.
tamaractalk.com
Department of Corrections Employee Held Family at Gunpoint During Tamarac Road Rage Incident
A Florida Department of Corrections employee forced a family off the road and held them at gunpoint during a road rage incident in Tamarac, court records show. Eric Harris, 53, of Sunrise, told investigators he became angry when a driver cut him off on W. According to an arrest affidavit, Commercial Boulevard Oct. 3 near the Florida Turnpike overpass.
WSVN-TV
Hialeah Gardens Police officer arrested, fired after criminal and internal affairs probe
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Gardens Police officer has been fired and arrested. Department officials said 30-year-old Leonardo Carbo was terminated after a criminal and internal affairs investigation. Officials have not given a reason for the arrest, but they said they will release more details this week. In...
Click10.com
Caught in the act: Suspected porch pirate takes packages from home in Kendall
KENDALL, Fla. – Home surveillance cameras were rolling when a suspected porch pirate grabbed packages from the porch of a home in Kendall. The victim said a woman was seen on surveillance camera taking two Amazon packages in the Lakes of the Meadow community near Bird Road and 157th Avenue last week.
NBC Miami
‘Are You Seriously Laughing Right Now?' Broward Judge Asks Teen Accused in Deadly Crash
The 15-year-old accused of crashing a stolen car into several other vehicles, killing a mother-of-three and injuring six others while fleeing police in Oakland Park over the summer, was laughing in court Monday. It prompted a startled Broward Judge Stacy Ross to interrupt the proceedings to ask, “Are you seriously...
NBC Miami
NBC Miami
Homestead Men Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Items During Hurricane Ian Aftermath
Two men from Homestead were arrested and charged in Lee County after allegedly being caught stealing items after claiming to assist in the cleanup from Hurricane Ian. Ernesto Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove to Fort Myers and were later seen stealing items from in front of a local business damaged in the Category 4 storm and loading them into a trailer.
NBC Miami
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade: Police
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in northeast Miami-Dade that killed one man and left three other people injured Sunday. The shooting took place in the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, with three men and one woman being injured, Miami-Dade Police confirmed. “I mean so incredibly loud, you would’ve...
WSVN-TV
Family of man found shot dead inside NW Miami-Dade apartment demands answers
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving South Florida family shared their pain, days after their loved one was shot dead. According to Miami-Dade Police, a friend discovered the bodies of 25-year-old Mark Cine and a co-worker inside an apartment unit near Northwest 25th Avenue and 92nd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday night.
tamaractalk.com
Man Charged in Tamarac Double Shooting
A man has been charged in the shooting of two people in Tamarac Saturday, authorities said. Basil Nelson, 30, was arrested Saturday after the shooting on Hampton Hills Boulevard, during which Nelson fired at a building and struck the two victims, according to arrest records. The victims were rushed to...
NBC Miami
Reported ‘Swatting' Calls Cause Lockdowns at Multiple South Florida Schools
Multiple South Florida schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after reports of "swatting" calls. Pembroke Pines Police officials said multiple officers responded to West Broward High School, which was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. "We are aware of additional swatting calls which have affected other schools throughout the...
WSVN-TV
Armed robber reportedly targets MetroPCS store in NE Miami-Dade; no injuries
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robber reportedly dialed up trouble at a cellphone store in Northeast Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of an armed robbery at the MetroPCS location along Biscayne Boulevard, near Sans Souci Boulevard, at around 1 p.m., Friday. 7News...
Man on magic mushrooms allegedly assaults United Airlines crew mid-flight, FBI says
MIAMI — Authorities say that an out-of-control passenger took psychedelic drugs before his flight from Miami to Washington, D.C, and allegedly assaulted a flight crew in mid-flight. About one hour into United Airlines flight 2116, Cherruy Loghan Sevilla reportedly began acting erratically, including wandering around the plane, yelling obscenities...
NBC Miami
2 Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Lauderhill
Lauderhill Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in an apartment complex at the 1100 block of 40th Avenue in Lauderhill. Officers are still investigating this shooting, but neighbors told NBC 6 that two people were taken...
WSVN-TV
3 injured in Brownsville shooting; 1 in custody
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through the Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood of Brownsville, sending three people to the hospital and leading police to take one of these patients into custody. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Northwest 30th Avenue...
Bullets fly in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, man killed
MIAMI - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the 16400 block of SW 288th Lane. This is close to South Dade Senior High School. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot laying on the ground in the front doorway of a residence.Miami-Dade police said that the man who died was involved in an exchange of gunfire with the shooter who fled. They said two people were involved. Family members told police they saw multiple men shooting at each other. "There...
WSVN-TV
Man taken to hospital after being shot twice in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. The incident happened near Northwest 54th Street and Second Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Monday. According to Miami Police, a 30-year-old man was in a white Lexus when he was shot twice. The...
NBC Miami
More Than a Dozen Arrested in $1 Million Car Theft Ring in Miami-Dade
More than a dozen people have been arrested and more are being sought in connection with a more than $1 million car theft ring in Miami-Dade. After months of investigating, Miami-Dade Police said they've made multiple grand theft arrests of a group of criminals who they said have been selling stolen cars.
WSVN-TV
15-year-old boy recovering after arriving at JMH with gunshot wound
MIAMI (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy is recovering in a Miami hospital after he was shot in the leg. According to City of Miami Police, the teen arrived at Ryder Trauma Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives said the boy told them he was shot at the...
