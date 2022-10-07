ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, NJ

Serious Injuries Reported In Rt. 78 Crash, Traffic Diverted From Area: State Police (UPDATE)

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago

A crash on Route 78 resulted in serious injuries and a traffic diversion early in the morning on Friday, Oct. 7, state police said.

The crash, which involved serious injuries, occurred in the eastbound lanes near milepost 24.8 in Tewksbury just before 6:10 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com .

Traffic was being diverted from the area for the investigation as of 10 a.m., Curry said.

Meanwhile, eastbound drivers were experiencing delays of up to nearly two hours west of exit 15 in Union Township to east of exit 24 in Tewksbury Township as the crash was investigated.

Westbound drivers were experiencing similar delays east of exit 29 to Rt. 287/Rt. 202/Rt. 206 in Bedminster to east of exit 24 in Tewksbury.

No further details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

