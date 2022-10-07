ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

39 Years, 26 Events, 15 Weeks: 2022 Montgomery County Community College Lively Arts Series Opens

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n4jIl_0iPvTLdP00
Guy Davis of Guy Davis & the High Flying Rockets will be a main performance for the Lively Arts Series this season.Photo via Guy Davis & the High Flying Rockets.

The 2022–2023 season of Montgomery County Community College’s Lively Arts Series is about to kick off with a lineup whose musical highlights alone include performances from:

  • Jazz legend and Grammy Award winner Eddie Palmieri Latin Jazz Band
  • The Brubeck Brothers Quartet: Celebrating Dave Brubeck’s Centennial to the Dali Quartet
  • Blues legend Guy Davis Trio

These diverse main-stage concerts comprise just one facet of the 39th season of MCCC’s Lively Arts Series that includes 26 events in total.

“I’m excited about presenting Charlotte Blake Alston with Diane Monroe for a revival of ‘Fiddlin’ with Stories,’ a program created by her late brother and jazz violinist, John Blake, Jr.,” said Brent Woods, MCCC’s Senior Director of Arts and Culture who curates and programs the Lively Arts Series.

“I’m also excited to present Samara Joy, an up-and-coming jazz violinist who made her debut at the Newport Jazz Festival in July. We are presenting this wonderful artist on her climb to stardom.”

In the Gallery

MCCC’s Gallery program, curated by Patrick Rodgers, started with the “Out of The Whirlwind: Reflections & Forecasts on Global Warming and Climate Change,” a group exhibition with artists of the Temple Judea Museum’s Artist’s Collaborative.

Other exhibitions include the works of award-winning journalist, Ada Trillo, and Armando Veve, one of Philadelphia’s most imaginative illustrators. Veve’s solo exhibition will take place from Oct. 13 through Jan. 27, 2023, at MCCC’s Blue Bell Campus. Ada Trillo’s exhibition is on display now at MCCC’s Pottstown Gallery through Oct. 28.

Young Arts Explorers

The College’s Young Arts Explorers & Family Series features Charlotte Blake Alston with Diane Monroe, which is funded in part through the Mid-Atlantic Arts Tours program. The series also includes the TheaterWorks production of the Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System and Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards, with a special appearance by WXPN’s Kids Corner Radio Host Kathy O’Connell.

Lectures

Last, MCCC’s Distinguished Lecture Series, the Richard K. Bennett Distinguished Lectureship for Social Peace and Justice, will present “Racism in America: The Intersectionality of Race, Class, and Gender as Weapons of Oppression.”

Through a historical context, the series will:

  • Delve deep into the concept of race
  • Provide a better understanding of the ways that culture and ethnicity more accurately determine one’s identity
  • Explore the concept of social mobility

Cultural Mission

Through MCCC’s celebrated Lively Arts Series and Galleries Program, MCCC endeavors to fulfill a cultural mission. Each season the Lively Arts Series aims to deliver a diverse palette of entertainment that reaches the broader community and their tastes.

“As a destination for arts and culture in Montgomery County, our goal is to expose, educate and challenge individuals and communities through arts experiences,” Woods said. “We purposefully curate impact through the arts by presenting relevant works, providing context for that work, and creating anticipation and discussion in the community.”

This season, while MCCC’s theater is under renovation, several mainstage performances will be held in three beautiful venues throughout Montgomery County:

“We feel it is important to do what we can to reach as many people as possible through developing regional partnerships with arts and cultural organizations,” Woods said.

Regional Contributions

“Over our 38-year history, MCCC’s Lively Arts Series has presented a broad range of classical, jazz, blues, folk, country, and world music, in addition to a diverse palette of dance, classic and contemporary theater, speakers and authors,” Woods said.

“MCCC serves as a cultural and recreational destination, presenting opportunities for students and area residents to attend activities that feature stimulating and popular entertainment and ideas.”

All 2022 Lively Arts Series events are open to the public, and parking is free.

More information — including ticket purchase details — is online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yclQp_0iPvTLdP00
Image via Montgomery County Community College

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

Obtaining a 2022 Ticket to a Dazzling Holiday Event May Require Some Jack Skellington Action Now

Despite the current Halloween vibe in Montgomery County, it's not to early to plan on attending a signature Dec. event. With calendars and neighborhoods taking on a decidedly black-orange tinge in preparation for Halloween, it’s a bit counterintuitive to be looking ahead to the 2022 December holidays. It may work for Jack Skellington, but for most Montgomery County residents, it’s just too early to be thinking Santa, reindeer, stockings, and trees.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottstown, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Entertainment
Blue Bell, PA
Education
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Pottstown, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Pottstown, PA
Entertainment
Montgomery County, PA
Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Blue Bell, PA
MONTCO.Today

If Montgomery County Halloween Events Were Pieces of Candy, Area Trick-or-Treat Bags Would Overflow

Montgomery County is providing a bagful of Halloween events for the rest of the month.Image via iStock. Haunted by the thoughts of missing out on Montgomery County’s bumper crop of Halloween celebrations? Fear not. The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board has assembled a Halloween event calendar with October events that are both monstrous and mild.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton Area School District mourns death of longtime teacher

The Easton Area School District is mourning the death of a longtime teacher. Peter McCabe of Forks Township died on Oct. 3, according to his obituary. He was 37. A 2003 Easton Area High School graduate, he returned to the district to start a teaching career in 2009, according to a statement from the school district. McCabe taught at both Easton Area Middle School and Easton Area High School, most recently serving as an American literature teacher, the statement says.
EASTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

This Limerick Resident Has Plenty of Skeletons in His Closet, and He’s Proud of All of Them

Pat Baker's skeleton army, awaiting Halloween deployment on his Limerick lawn.Image via Alan Smithee. Pat Baker is only so-so about his Limerick home’s annual outdoor Christmas display. Whereas other Montgomery County homeowners festoon their properties with lights, garland, decorations, creches, Santas, and other Yuletide gee-gaws, he tucks an inflatable snowman on his Limerick lot in late November and calls it a day.
LIMERICK, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Palmieri
Person
Dave Brubeck
MONTCO.Today

Where to Enjoy Dinner and a Movie in Montco

Whether you’re looking for the perfect date night or a family outing, treat yourself to dinner and a movie at one of Montgomery County’s historic movie theaters. These classic movie houses have been showcasing films since the early days of Hollywood and are surrounded by some of Montco’s favorite restaurants.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room

A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Adult Education#Local Life#Community Music#Havingfun#Performance Info#Newport Jazz Festival#Linus College#Mccc#Global Warming
Popculture

Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch

Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
SINKING SPRING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

When the Lehigh Lookout killer was on VH1, victims’ families urged a boycott | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Christopher Bissey was in prison for the 1995 murder of two Lehigh Valley teens at Lehigh Lookout in Bethlehem. But in 2002, he was on TV for being in a prison rock band. Twenty years ago, the upcoming premiere of VH1′s “Music Behind Bars” was making local headlines for all the wrong reasons. Lehigh Valley officials and the families of the young victims — 15-year-old Mary Anne Orlando and 17-year-old Jennifer Grider — were calling for a boycott of the pop-culture network and the show that was to feature heavy-metal band Dark Mischief at Pennsylvania’s (now-closed) maximum-security prison in Graterford.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Taylor Dayne, Jennifer Paige and Tiffany Head Line Northeast Charity Rock Show

Alex Lloyd Gross photo-The Sharon Lia band , this lady organized the entire event. Saturday, October 8, 2022 was one of the most anticipated rocks shows this year. It was not held at a traditional concert hall but at Canstatters, a private club located at Willits and Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia. The club was transformed into an out door festival grounds, with vendors, food and a large stage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family, friends hold vigil for West Chester University student killed in Tacony hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Six days after 21-year old West Chester University student Octavia Aaron was killed in a hit-and-run crash, her friends, family and loved ones gathered just feet from where she lost her life to honor and remember her in a vigil, which included a balloon release, on Friday night. The crash happened in Tacony last weekend.Hundreds gathered at the intersection of Ditman and Robbins Streets less than a block from where Octavia was struck by a vehicle. Photos courtesy of Philadelphia police show a large white SUV as the suspected vehicle wanted in the crash.Speaking amongst family and friends,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy