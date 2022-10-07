Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
Current Publishing
Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January
Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced. The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
WISH-TV
LiftOff Creamery awarded by Indianapolis mayor as certified vendor of the month
The owner of LiftOff Creamery has recently been awarded a certificate from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the city’s Office of Minority & Women Business Development as the city’s very first Vendor of the Month. The local aviation-themed ice-cream parlor offers ice cream, desserts and shaved ice in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Purdue basketball team reveals new uniforms
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue men’s basketball team on Monday unveiled its new uniforms for the upcoming season. Away jerseys are the Boilermakers classic black and gold look. Home jerseys are described as “icy white” with gold and black trim. No word on if the...
Current Publishing
Meet Union Twp. Zionsville Community School Board candidates
Jennifer Valentine, Michael Coussens and Marcus Such are running for the Union Township seat on the Zionsville Community Schools school board. Education: B.S. Human Resource Management – Training and Development, Oakland University 1994. Occupation: Stay-at-home mom of 4, weekly volunteer at HVAF (Helping Veterans And Families – homeless shelter...
WISH-TV
John Weschler, CEO of Spokenote
John Weschler is one of Indiana’s most impactful and respected entrepreneurs—and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. John joins us to talk about how his military service prepared him for his career, why Indianapolis is respected as a tech hub, and his new video venture—Spokenote.
WISH-TV
Community Link: Alzheimer awareness, learning more
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by members of Eastern Star Church to talk about Alzheimer disease and how to help those dealing with it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLFI.com
Dutch Apple Pie Fundraiser returns for 28th year
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This week, the Lafayette Christian School Dutch Apple Pie Fundraiser returns. This year is the 28th annual pie sale. Volunteers are working around the clock to make over 5,000 pies to sell Wednesday through Friday, or until the supply runs out. You can buy a...
WISH-TV
Locally Made: Indy’s Fall Festival brings creative family fun to Indianapolis Arts Center this weekend
Did you check out the leaves this weekend? Fall really has arrived and in celebration of fall weather and local artists, The Indianapolis Arts Center is hosting the free Locally Made: Indy’s Fall Festival this weekend. It’s happening on Saturday, October 15 from noon to 5 p.m. Shannon...
Grant County couple weds at hospital amid cancer diagnosis
After a cancer diagnosis, a Jonesboro couple weds at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital ahead of chemotherapy treatment.
IHSAA reveals football sectional pairings
The roadmap to Lucas Oil Stadium is now laid out after the IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming football state tournament.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Franciscan Health hospitals closing outpatient COVID-19 testing clinics Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville will close their outpatient COVID-19 testing clinics for good on Saturday. Franciscan says the number of symptomatic individuals seeking tests at both hospital locations has “remained significantly low” in recent months. People will still be able to...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
WISH-TV
Purdue Asian students feel grief after homicide in dorm room
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) —Charges could be filed soon against a Purdue student accused of killing his 20-year-old roommate from Indianapolis. A day later, a lot of students were in mourning. The student who died, Varun Chheda, and the suspect are members of the Asian community, so the tragedy...
wrtv.com
Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana
Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
Purdue community mourns student allegedly killed by roommate
Hundreds of Purdue University students attended a vigil last night for a student who was allegedly stabbed to death early yesterday morning by his roommate in their dorm room.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis firefighters rescue work crew on Regions Tower
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters rescued three window glaziers Tuesday morning after the trio got stuck on a scaffold on the side of the Regions Tower downtown. The Indianapolis Fire Department was sent to a rope rescue shortly before 10:05 p.m. Monday at the Regions Tower, 211 N. Pennsylvania...
shelbycountypost.com
IHSAA delivers sectional pairings for 50th Annual Football State Tournament
Shelbyville avoided a sectional quarterfinal game against a top-10 ranked opponent while Triton Central and Indianapolis Scecina – both ranked in the top 10 – would square off once again in a sectional championship game. The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th...
Fox 59
‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
Comments / 2