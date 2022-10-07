Kid-ing with Kayla: Parents should have a strategy when it comes to picking out and buying their kid’s Halloween costumes. Kayla Sullivan did not and had to learn lessons the hard way. @kaylareporting. Kid costumes with finger gloves should be outlawed! 😂 #fyp #newsvoice #FlexEveryAngle #parentinghumor #costume #halloween #parentsoftiktok...

KIDS ・ 17 HOURS AGO