Week 6 College Football Lines, Odds and Bets

Best bets and analysis for Saturday’s No. 11 Utah-No. 11 UCLA, Oregon State-Stanford and Duke-Georgia Tech games.

Thus far in college football, every team ranked in the AP Top 10 is undefeated. However, we did witness a change at the very top of the poll, as Alabama moved back to the top spot after Georgia escaped Missour i with a 26-22 win as 31.5-point road favorites.

In Week 6, bettors find only three games on the collegiate gridiron featuring ranked teams. No. 8 Tennessee is a 3-point favorite over No. 25 LSU , No. 17 TCU lands as a 6.5-point favorite at No. 19 Kansas while No. 11 Utah is installed as a 3.5-point road favorite over No. 18 UCLA .

All of the top teams in the nation -- No. 1 Alabama (-24), No. 2 Georgia (-29), No. 3 Ohio State (-22) and No. 4 Michigan (-22.5) are heavily favored to remain undefeated on Saturday.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

No. 1 Alabama (+250), No. 2 Georgia (+200) and No. 3 Ohio State (+275) remain overwhelming favorites in the College Football Championship futures market at SI Sportsbook . The next closest teams -- No. 5 Clemson +1100 and No. 6 USC +1400 -- check in well behind.

Respected money information posted the fourth consecutive winning week and now boasts a solid 9-3-1 against the spread (ATS) record (75%) over the last 13 plays. In Week 6, my information from Vegas has three investment opportunities bettors should target.

Let’s drive into what’s on tap for Saturday.

Patrick Breen/ USA TODAY Sports Network

Spread : Utah -3 (-110) | UCLA +3 (-118)

Moneyline : Utah (-188) | UCLA (+138)

Total : 64.5– Over (-118) | Under 64.5 (-118)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : UTAH 59% | UCLA 41%

Game Info : Oct. 8, 2022 | 3:30 p.m. ET | FOX

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has bounced around since the opener in favor of No. 11 Utah as a 4-point road favorite against No. 18 UCLA to a line currently displaying the Utes with only a 3-point demand at SI Sportsbook .

This Pac-12 matchup is clearly the best game on Saturday thanks to elite quarterback play on both sides of the ball. Utah ranks 11th in the country in scoring averaging 42.0 points per game, while UCLA is right behind them at 14th averaging 41.4 points per game.

UCLA is undefeated (5-0 SU) after upsetting No. 21 Washington last week and has now won eight consecutive games under Chip Kelly dating back to last season. Dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been sensational, accounting for 14 total touchdowns both in the air and on the ground while only tossing one interception.

Meanwhile, Utah has ripped off four consecutive wins since being upset by Florida in the season-opener. Over their last four games, the Utes have beaten their opponents by an average of 35.3 points per game, which has resulted in a 4-0 ATS mark over that stretch. Utah possesses their own dual-threat signal-caller in Cameron Rising, who has thrown two-plus touchdowns in four straight games.

Utah owns a five-game winning streak over UCLA in the Pac-12 rivalry dating back to 2016. Over the last 10 meetings, the Utes own an impressive 8-2 ATS against the Bruins and respected money in Vegas is backing their dominance to continue on Saturday.

SI Betting: Utah -3

Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports

Spread : Oregon State -6.5 (-118) | Stanford +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline : ORST (-300) | STAN (+200)

Total : 56.5– Over (-118) | Under 56.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : ORST 61% | STAN 39%

Game Info : Oct. 8, 2022 | 11 p.m. ET | ESPN

The line of Oregon State as a 6.5-point road favorite against Stanford has held firm since its opening.

Oregon State started off fast, winning its first three games against Boise State, Fresno State and Montana State. However, since then the Beavers have dropped back-to-back contests against Pac 12 powers USC and Utah. The biggest issue that led to the losses is simply the lack of ball security. Oregon State quarterbacks have thrown eight interceptions and they need to get that corrected quickly.

Stanford, which is 1-10 ATS over its last 11 home games, has yet to cover the spread in its four games this season. The lone win over Colgate, in the season-opener, barely moves the needle in the power rankings of oddsmakers. The Cardinal, an underdog for the fourth straight game this season, have been a lucrative fade for bettors as David Shaw’s club has suffered 11 consecutive losses against the spread.

Stanford is 9-1 over the last 10 meetings against the Beavers, with a 6-4 ATS mark over that span. Last season, Oregon State snapped an 11-game losing streak to their Pac-12 rival, beating the Cardinal 35-14 as 12.5-point home favorites.

A deeper dive reveals that the Cardinal has been outscored by an average of 20.3 points per game over its last six home games, which has resulted in a 1-5 SU record at Stanford Stadium dating back to last season. Respected money in Vegas is expecting the Beavers to take better care of the ball on Saturday and improve upon their 4-1 ATS mark on the season.

SI Betting: Oregon State -6.5

Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Spread : DUKE -3 (-110) | GT +3 (-118)

Moneyline : DUKE (-188) | GT (+138)

Total : 54.5– Over (-118) | Under 54.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : DUKE 65% | GT 35%

Game Info : Oct. 8, 2022 4 p.m. ET | ESPN3

The line of Duke as 3-point road favorites at Georgia Tech has held steady since its opening at SI Sportsbook .

Duke, which is off to a 4-1 start, will try to break a two-game losing streak to the Yellow Jackets in the ACC rivalry. After earning wins over Temple, Northwestern and North Carolina A&T, the Blue Devils were the targets of respected money as 3-point home favorites last week against Virginia. Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard, who is guiding the ACC’s fourth-best offense (444.2 yards per game), was solid in the 38-17 victory, throwing for one touchdown while adding another two scores on the ground.

After upsetting Pittsburgh 26-21 as 21.5-point road underdogs, Georgia Tech will now attempt to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2018. Senior running back Hassan Hall’s 157 yards on the ground, enabled dual-threat quarterback Jeff Sims to be effective both in the air and on the ground in the win over the Panthers.

Georgia Tech, which own a 2-3 ATS mark this season, ranks last in the ACC in scoring (16.3 points per game) while also surrendering the second-most points per game in the conference (29.6 points per game).

The Blue Devils, who are 7-1 ATS over their last eight meetings against the Yellow Jackets, could be catching Georgia Tech in the perfect letdown spot. Respected money believes coming off the emotional high of upsetting the Panthers, the Yellow Jackets will not be able to match the intensity of a Duke squad that looks poised to challenge for the Coastal Division title with a win on Saturday.

SI Betting: Duke -3

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

2022 SI Betting NCAA Football : 11-9-1 ATS

2021 SI Betting NCAA Football : 14-12 ATS

2020 SI Betting NCAA Football : 32-21 ATS

More betting & NFL coverage:

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.