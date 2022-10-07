ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Week 6 College Football Lines, Odds and Bets

By Frankie Taddeo
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26F8iP_0iPvSTLM00

Best bets and analysis for Saturday’s No. 11 Utah-No. 11 UCLA, Oregon State-Stanford and Duke-Georgia Tech games.

Thus far in college football, every team ranked in the AP Top 10 is undefeated. However, we did witness a change at the very top of the poll, as Alabama moved back to the top spot after Georgia escaped Missour i with a 26-22 win as 31.5-point road favorites.

In Week 6, bettors find only three games on the collegiate gridiron featuring ranked teams. No. 8 Tennessee is a 3-point favorite over No. 25 LSU , No. 17 TCU lands as a 6.5-point favorite at No. 19 Kansas while No. 11 Utah is installed as a 3.5-point road favorite over No. 18 UCLA .

All of the top teams in the nation -- No. 1 Alabama (-24), No. 2 Georgia (-29), No. 3 Ohio State (-22) and No. 4 Michigan (-22.5) are heavily favored to remain undefeated on Saturday.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

No. 1 Alabama (+250), No. 2 Georgia (+200) and No. 3 Ohio State (+275) remain overwhelming favorites in the College Football Championship futures market at SI Sportsbook . The next closest teams -- No. 5 Clemson +1100 and No. 6 USC +1400 -- check in well behind.

Respected money information posted the fourth consecutive winning week and now boasts a solid 9-3-1 against the spread (ATS) record (75%) over the last 13 plays. In Week 6, my information from Vegas has three investment opportunities bettors should target.

Let’s drive into what’s on tap for Saturday.

Patrick Breen/ USA TODAY Sports Network

Utah (4-1 SU; 4-1 ATS) at UCLA (5-0 SU; 3-2 ATS)

Spread : Utah -3 (-110) | UCLA +3 (-118)
Moneyline : Utah (-188) | UCLA (+138)
Total : 64.5– Over (-118) | Under 64.5 (-118)
Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : UTAH 59% | UCLA 41%
Game Info : Oct. 8, 2022 | 3:30 p.m. ET | FOX

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has bounced around since the opener in favor of No. 11 Utah as a 4-point road favorite against No. 18 UCLA to a line currently displaying the Utes with only a 3-point demand at SI Sportsbook .

This Pac-12 matchup is clearly the best game on Saturday thanks to elite quarterback play on both sides of the ball. Utah ranks 11th in the country in scoring averaging 42.0 points per game, while UCLA is right behind them at 14th averaging 41.4 points per game.

UCLA is undefeated (5-0 SU) after upsetting No. 21 Washington last week and has now won eight consecutive games under Chip Kelly dating back to last season. Dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been sensational, accounting for 14 total touchdowns both in the air and on the ground while only tossing one interception.

Meanwhile, Utah has ripped off four consecutive wins since being upset by Florida in the season-opener. Over their last four games, the Utes have beaten their opponents by an average of 35.3 points per game, which has resulted in a 4-0 ATS mark over that stretch. Utah possesses their own dual-threat signal-caller in Cameron Rising, who has thrown two-plus touchdowns in four straight games.

Utah owns a five-game winning streak over UCLA in the Pac-12 rivalry dating back to 2016. Over the last 10 meetings, the Utes own an impressive 8-2 ATS against the Bruins and respected money in Vegas is backing their dominance to continue on Saturday.

SI Betting: Utah -3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbu6K_0iPvSTLM00
Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State (3-2 SU; 4-1 ATS) at Stanford (1-3 SU; 0-4 ATS)

Spread : Oregon State -6.5 (-118) | Stanford +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline : ORST (-300) | STAN (+200)
Total : 56.5– Over (-118) | Under 56.5 (-110)
Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : ORST 61% | STAN 39%
Game Info : Oct. 8, 2022 | 11 p.m. ET | ESPN

The line of Oregon State as a 6.5-point road favorite against Stanford has held firm since its opening.

Oregon State started off fast, winning its first three games against Boise State, Fresno State and Montana State. However, since then the Beavers have dropped back-to-back contests against Pac 12 powers USC and Utah. The biggest issue that led to the losses is simply the lack of ball security. Oregon State quarterbacks have thrown eight interceptions and they need to get that corrected quickly.

Stanford, which is 1-10 ATS over its last 11 home games, has yet to cover the spread in its four games this season. The lone win over Colgate, in the season-opener, barely moves the needle in the power rankings of oddsmakers. The Cardinal, an underdog for the fourth straight game this season, have been a lucrative fade for bettors as David Shaw’s club has suffered 11 consecutive losses against the spread.

Stanford is 9-1 over the last 10 meetings against the Beavers, with a 6-4 ATS mark over that span. Last season, Oregon State snapped an 11-game losing streak to their Pac-12 rival, beating the Cardinal 35-14 as 12.5-point home favorites.

A deeper dive reveals that the Cardinal has been outscored by an average of 20.3 points per game over its last six home games, which has resulted in a 1-5 SU record at Stanford Stadium dating back to last season. Respected money in Vegas is expecting the Beavers to take better care of the ball on Saturday and improve upon their 4-1 ATS mark on the season.

SI Betting: Oregon State -6.5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJCmg_0iPvSTLM00

Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Duke (4-1 SU; 3-2 ATS) at Georgia Tech (2-3 SU; 2-3 ATS)

Spread : DUKE -3 (-110) | GT +3 (-118)
Moneyline : DUKE (-188) | GT (+138)
Total : 54.5– Over (-118) | Under 54.5 (-110)
Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : DUKE 65% | GT 35%
Game Info : Oct. 8, 2022 4 p.m. ET | ESPN3

The line of Duke as 3-point road favorites at Georgia Tech has held steady since its opening at SI Sportsbook .

Duke, which is off to a 4-1 start, will try to break a two-game losing streak to the Yellow Jackets in the ACC rivalry. After earning wins over Temple, Northwestern and North Carolina A&T, the Blue Devils were the targets of respected money as 3-point home favorites last week against Virginia. Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard, who is guiding the ACC’s fourth-best offense (444.2 yards per game), was solid in the 38-17 victory, throwing for one touchdown while adding another two scores on the ground.

After upsetting Pittsburgh 26-21 as 21.5-point road underdogs, Georgia Tech will now attempt to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2018. Senior running back Hassan Hall’s  157 yards on the ground, enabled dual-threat quarterback Jeff Sims to be effective both in the air and on the ground in the win over the Panthers.

Georgia Tech, which own a 2-3 ATS mark this season, ranks last in the ACC in scoring (16.3 points per game) while also surrendering the second-most points per game in the conference (29.6 points per game).

The Blue Devils, who are 7-1 ATS over their last eight meetings against the Yellow Jackets, could be catching Georgia Tech in the perfect letdown spot. Respected money believes coming off the emotional high of upsetting the Panthers, the Yellow Jackets will not be able to match the intensity of a Duke squad that looks poised to challenge for the Coastal Division title with a win on Saturday.

SI Betting: Duke -3

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

2022 SI Betting NCAA Football : 11-9-1 ATS
2021 SI Betting NCAA Football : 14-12 ATS
2020 SI Betting NCAA Football : 32-21 ATS

More betting & NFL coverage:

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Virginia State
Local
Utah Football
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
kslsports.com

Salt Lake Stars Moving To Maverick Center

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Stars will play their home games at Maverik Center for the 2022-23 season. The Jazz G League affiliate announced the move on Monday after spending the last several seasons playing at the Salt Lake Community College Redwood Campus. “The Stars look...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#College Sports#Gridiron Football#American Football#Bets#Duke Georgia Tech#Lsu#Tcu#Si Sportsbook#Usc
kjzz.com

Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

A study says skyrocketing housing costs put the squeeze on Utah renters

The average cost of keeping a roof over your head in Utah's metro areas is a lot more than it used to be - if you're renting. A recent University of Utah study found that rental prices in the state's major cities increased faster in the past two years than they did over the entire prior decade. Dejan Eskic, a research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, said rising home prices have pushed many Utahns into the rental market.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
ksl.com

Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital

LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
LEHI, UT
Pyramid

Breeze Airways begins Provo flights to Las Vegas

Residents in Utah County now have a second choice to fly to Las Vegas. As of Thursday, flights began departing locally for Sin City via Breeze Airways. Breeze, known for calling itself the “Seriously Nice” low-fare airline, was founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman. The airline’s headquarters is in Cottonwood Heights, with the new Provo Airport as its home base in Utah.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Deer attack in Bountiful kills family's pet

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KSLTV

Evanston woman recovering in hospital after run in with buck

EVANSTON, Wyoming — A woman in Evanston is hospitalized tonight after she was gored by a buck just outside her back door Thursday morning. The buck also jabbed her husband when he jumped in to help. It was a real shock for a neighborhood that is used to seeing plenty of deer.
EVANSTON, WY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

102K+
Followers
40K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy