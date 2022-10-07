ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell, TN

Claiborne Progress

Chuckey Doak runs off with 49-0 win at Cumberland Gap

Chuckey Doak spoiled Cumberland Gap’s homecoming Friday, beating the Panthers 49-0. Chuckey Doak ran out to a 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter and never looped back. The Black Knights were able to add another score to the board before the end of the first quarter and rode...
CUMBERLAND GAP, TN
Claiborne Progress

Unaka upends Claiborne, 34-8

Unaka beat host Claiborne 34-8 on Friday to put a dent in the Bulldogs’ homecoming celebration. Yhe Bulldogs needed a lift due to losing Austin Murrell and Josh Bolton both due to injury. Coming to the backfield to help Cole Jones was Jake Smith, Ryan Olson and Aden Roark.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN

