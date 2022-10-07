Read full article on original website
Claiborne Progress
Chuckey Doak runs off with 49-0 win at Cumberland Gap
Chuckey Doak spoiled Cumberland Gap’s homecoming Friday, beating the Panthers 49-0. Chuckey Doak ran out to a 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter and never looped back. The Black Knights were able to add another score to the board before the end of the first quarter and rode...
Claiborne Progress
Unaka upends Claiborne, 34-8
Unaka beat host Claiborne 34-8 on Friday to put a dent in the Bulldogs’ homecoming celebration. Yhe Bulldogs needed a lift due to losing Austin Murrell and Josh Bolton both due to injury. Coming to the backfield to help Cole Jones was Jake Smith, Ryan Olson and Aden Roark.
