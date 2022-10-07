Read full article on original website
Related
thelosangelesbeat.com
Tocca Ferro Brings Italian Sophistication to Anaheim
Tocca Ferro, an elegant new Italian chophouse, is just a short walk from Disneyland and California Adventure. Located at the JW Marriott Anaheim Resort, which opened in 2020, Tocca Ferro made its debut in July. Though the resort is family-friendly, it’s also luxurious, with adult-oriented escapes like Tocca Ferro and...
Tustin approves creation of community garden in Old Town
The city of Tustin will build its first publicly leased educational community garden led by the nonprofit organization, One Seed, where residents can grow fruits and vegetables and connect with various community members. The Tustin City Council voted 4-0 in September, with Mayor Pro Tem Barry Cooper absent, to approve...
Orange County Reflects on Indigenous People’s Day
Everyone across Orange County today gets a federal holiday to reflect on the first contact between Europeans and the Americas. But as with many historical events and icons, there has been an increasing refocus on this federal holiday in recent years with an eye toward a retelling of the first contact, one that acknowledges it was also a conquest.
6 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings, or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit
Watch: Lynette Romero Shares Update on Fired KTLA Co-Anchor Mark Mester. News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC's Today in LA morning show. "It's 10/10," Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Heaven 17 returns to Santa Ana, CA
Brothers, Sisters, We Need This Heaven 17 thing! 40 years. Yes, I waited 40 years for Heaven 17 to tour America! I had tickets twice previously to see them, only to be sorely disappointed with cancellations. Once they cancelled due to visa issues and once due to COVID. Thanks, COVID! So, when I saw this tour announced, I immediately jumped on the chance to FINALLY see them play live!
thelosangelesbeat.com
One of LA’s Best New Dinner Series Takes Place at a Farm in Long Beach
Long Beach’s Heritage Farm celebrates its recent opening with an ongoing dinner series in collaboration with acclaimed local chefs. A charming urban farm and event space, Heritage Farm is owned by Chef Philip Pretty and his sister Lauren. The duo also owns Heritage, the acclaimed zero-waste, fine-dining restaurant. Heritage is one of only five Long Beach eateries to be awarded Michelin Plate status in 2022.
dailytitan.com
Five paranormal spots to get your fill of thrills
Some sites in Southern California are already creepy, but knowing their spooky backstories enhances the fear factor. Here are five local landmarks with a haunted history. The Queen Mary is a living landmark in Long Beach. Launched in 1934, the ship took its last cruise to transport U.S. troops during World War II, before reopening as a floating hotel in 1967. The Grey Ghost, its nickname after a gray paint job, is believed to be one of the most haunted hotels in America.
RELATED PEOPLE
Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now
There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
Diaz: Francisco Torres and Brandon Lopez, 130 Years and Half a Mile Apart
State-sanctioned violence in the United States is part of the American experience for communities of color. As we near the one year anniversary of the murder of Brandon Lopez at the hands of the Anaheim Police Department, it’s important to look at central Orange County’s history and its record of inaction, incompetence, and enforcement of violence targeted at marginalized communities.
younghollywood.com
5 SoCal Haunts to Visit this Fall (that aren't theme parks)!
(Adventures with Ashley/YouTube) With Halloween fast approaching, haunted activities are popping up around every corner in Los Angeles. Every year, tourists and locals alike flock to the city’s most popular attractions, such as Knott’s Scary Farm and Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Although these events are always a good time, the reality is that they’re expensive and oversaturated with long lines and even longer wait times.
Cooler temperatures, chance of showers, thunderstorms expected in SoCal Tuesday
Southern California is going to start feeling like fall with cooler temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in parts of the region.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Irvine Set To Remove Great Park Spending Limits in New Development Deal
Irvine leaders are set to discuss a new plan for paying for the city’s Great Park, the city’s crown jewel that’s slated to receive over $1 billion from taxpayers in the next decade. While the new deal removes most of development partner FivePoint Holding’s control over the...
Maya sacrifice victims found with mysterious blue string in their teeth
An investigation into the dental plaque on Maya sacrifice victims in 'Midnight Terror Cave' in Belize has revealed mysterious blue fibers that might have been tied to the victims' demise.
ladowntownnews.com
DTLA’s Dino’s Famous Chicken celebrates new expansion
When Demetrios Pantazis opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni,...
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana DUI suspect slammed his pickup truck into two restaurants at the LAB in Costa Mesa
Juan Bustamante, a 53-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after he drove his pickup truck through the front of one restaurant and the kitchen of another at the LAB Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa, at the 2930 Bristol Street. Three people were injured as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Long Beach man sentenced for ‘executing’ Guatemalan immigrant
A Long Beach man convicted of murdering a Guatemalan immigrant after following him home and attempting to rob him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder back in May, but has additional previous felony convictions recognized by California’s Three Strikes law. On March 3, […]
County Supervisors Get a New $400 Million Headquarters, Residents Monitoring Public Meetings Remotely Get Glitches
It was billed as a state of the art upgrade for “public participation and openness.”. Yet it was designed without asking for any public input. Orange County supervisors dedicated $400 million in tax money and four years to building a new six-story headquarters for themselves and other county officials.
Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez
Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
Voice of OC
Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.https://voiceofoc.org/
Comments / 0