ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thelosangelesbeat.com

Tocca Ferro Brings Italian Sophistication to Anaheim

Tocca Ferro, an elegant new Italian chophouse, is just a short walk from Disneyland and California Adventure. Located at the JW Marriott Anaheim Resort, which opened in 2020, Tocca Ferro made its debut in July. Though the resort is family-friendly, it’s also luxurious, with adult-oriented escapes like Tocca Ferro and...
ANAHEIM, CA
Voice of OC

Tustin approves creation of community garden in Old Town

The city of Tustin will build its first publicly leased educational community garden led by the nonprofit organization, One Seed, where residents can grow fruits and vegetables and connect with various community members. The Tustin City Council voted 4-0 in September, with Mayor Pro Tem Barry Cooper absent, to approve...
TUSTIN, CA
Voice of OC

Orange County Reflects on Indigenous People’s Day

Everyone across Orange County today gets a federal holiday to reflect on the first contact between Europeans and the Americas. But as with many historical events and icons, there has been an increasing refocus on this federal holiday in recent years with an eye toward a retelling of the first contact, one that acknowledges it was also a conquest.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Ana, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Lifestyle
Orange County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Orange County, CA
Food & Drinks
Santa Ana, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Orange County, CA
Restaurants
City
Santa Ana, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Food & Drinks
topshelfmusicmag.com

Heaven 17 returns to Santa Ana, CA

Brothers, Sisters, We Need This Heaven 17 thing! 40 years. Yes, I waited 40 years for Heaven 17 to tour America! I had tickets twice previously to see them, only to be sorely disappointed with cancellations. Once they cancelled due to visa issues and once due to COVID. Thanks, COVID! So, when I saw this tour announced, I immediately jumped on the chance to FINALLY see them play live!
SANTA ANA, CA
thelosangelesbeat.com

One of LA’s Best New Dinner Series Takes Place at a Farm in Long Beach

Long Beach’s Heritage Farm celebrates its recent opening with an ongoing dinner series in collaboration with acclaimed local chefs. A charming urban farm and event space, Heritage Farm is owned by Chef Philip Pretty and his sister Lauren. The duo also owns Heritage, the acclaimed zero-waste, fine-dining restaurant. Heritage is one of only five Long Beach eateries to be awarded Michelin Plate status in 2022.
LONG BEACH, CA
dailytitan.com

Five paranormal spots to get your fill of thrills

Some sites in Southern California are already creepy, but knowing their spooky backstories enhances the fear factor. Here are five local landmarks with a haunted history. The Queen Mary is a living landmark in Long Beach. Launched in 1934, the ship took its last cruise to transport U.S. troops during World War II, before reopening as a floating hotel in 1967. The Grey Ghost, its nickname after a gray paint job, is believed to be one of the most haunted hotels in America.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Weber
Let's Eat LA

Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now

There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Diaz: Francisco Torres and Brandon Lopez, 130 Years and Half a Mile Apart

State-sanctioned violence in the United States is part of the American experience for communities of color. As we near the one year anniversary of the murder of Brandon Lopez at the hands of the Anaheim Police Department, it’s important to look at central Orange County’s history and its record of inaction, incompetence, and enforcement of violence targeted at marginalized communities.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
younghollywood.com

5 SoCal Haunts to Visit this Fall (that aren't theme parks)!

(Adventures with Ashley/YouTube) With Halloween fast approaching, haunted activities are popping up around every corner in Los Angeles. Every year, tourists and locals alike flock to the city’s most popular attractions, such as Knott’s Scary Farm and Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Although these events are always a good time, the reality is that they’re expensive and oversaturated with long lines and even longer wait times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Restaurant Empire#Bistro#Vegan#Cooking#Food Drink#Leatherby S Cafe Rouge#Terrace#Remix Kitchen Bar#The Orange County Museum
ladowntownnews.com

DTLA’s Dino’s Famous Chicken celebrates new expansion

When Demetrios Pantazis opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTLA

Long Beach man sentenced for ‘executing’ Guatemalan immigrant

A Long Beach man convicted of murdering a Guatemalan immigrant after following him home and attempting to rob him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder back in May, but has additional previous felony convictions recognized by California’s Three Strikes law. On March 3, […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez

Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
CULVER CITY, CA
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

 https://voiceofoc.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy