5 Not-So-Scary Halloween Movies You Can Stream Right Now & They Won't Scare You Sleepless

Spooky season is here and while there’s nothing like a good Halloween movie marathon, some people would rather enjoy the season without getting scared in the process.

Luckily there are plenty of great movies out there that are sure to delight while leaving out the blood, guts and jump scares. So pick one, grab your crew, your fave snacks, and a warm bevvy, and curl up for some fun.

Here are five awesome Halloween movies that you can enjoy without getting scared out of your wits.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Where To Watch:Disney+, Google Play, or Vudu

Fun Facts: Written by Tim Burton, voice actors in this film include Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, and Catherine O'Hara.

What To Expect: In this animated hybrid Halloween-Christmas movie, Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town and creates confusion at home when he tries to import the holiday. This classic is a fun mix of festive and creepy.

Zombieland

Where to Watch: TNT, Google Play, or Vudu

Fun Facts: This one was a fun cast that includes Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Jesse Eisenberg (along with a cameo from Bill Murray).

What To Expect: This super underrated "zomcom" (if that's a real genre) is zombies and gore at their classiest. The unlikely group of a Twinkie-loving, gun-slinging tough guy, two sisters seeking an amusement park, and a quiet student looking for his family make their way together through a post-apocalyptic zombie version of the U.S.

It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Where to Watch: Apple TV+ or on DVD

Fun Facts: After the original airing of this 1966 special, children from across the U.S. sent candy to Charlie Brown because they felt bad that he got a rock while trick-or-treating.

What To Expect: A classic Fall treat featuring the fun Peanuts bunch, this Halloween movie is about Charlie Brown going to a Halloween party and his buddy, Linus, awaiting the spooky Great Pumpkin to pay the gang a visit.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Where to Watch: Prime, Roku, Disney+, Google Play, or Vudu

Fun Facts: Nearly 50 years after the film's premiere, Rocky Horror Picture Show is the longest-running theatrical release in film history. And, costume designer Sue Blane claims that her designs for the film directly influenced punk rock fashion trends that followed, like colorfully-dyed hair and torn fishnet stockings.

What To Expect: If you're into eccentric and weird, maybe a bit outside of Hollywood's norm, this cult Halloween classic is a must-see. A testament and parody to kitsch horror and science fiction, this 1975 musical comedy horror is the perfect film for a sing-a-long with your friends on a big screen. But, if a screening isn't close to home, it's still worth watching in your living room.

The Addams Family

Where to Watch: Roku, Prime, Netflix, Google Play, or Vudu

Fun Facts: This classic comedy stars Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd and Christina Ricci. If you're excited for Netflix's Wednesday series, this is a great introduction to that world!

What To Expect: The quirky, bizarre, and eccentric Addams family are also creepy and mysterious, making this one a fun, spooky Halloween flick. They reconnect with who they believe is an estranged uncle, Gomez's brother Fester. But he's actually the accomplice to a con artist loan shark trying to steal the family's fortune.