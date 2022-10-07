ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ex WWE Star Sara Lee Has Died At Age 30 & Pro Wrestlers Are Shocked By Her 'Tragic' Death

By Josh Elliott
 4 days ago
Sara Lee, a professional wrestler and former winner of the WWE Tough Enough reality show, has died at the age of 30, according to her family.

Her mother, Terri Lee, announced her death in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete."

Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Wesley Blake, whose real name is Cory James Weston. The couple had three young children together.

No cause of death was released.

Lee often posted about her life, her children and her workout routine on social media.

Recently she seemed to be getting back in wrestling shape after the birth of her youngest child 14 months ago.

Her final post went up on Wednesday and showed her taking a workout selfie in the mirror of a bathroom.

"Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row," she wrote. "First ever sinus infection kicked my butt."

Lee won World Wrestling Entertainment's Tough Enough reality competition in 2015, and went on to sign a one-year contract with the organization. She continued to wrestle at lower levels after that contract expired.

The WWE described her as an "inspiration" in a statement on Thursday, as tributes poured in from all over the wrestling world.

"Absolutely heartbreaking," tweeted wrestler Sonya Deville, who competed with Lee in the sixth season of Tough Enough.

"Sara was awesome," she added. "Sending love and prayers to her family and loved ones."

Retired wrestler Mick Foley described it as "awful news," while the WWE's Saraya said Lee's death was "heartbreakingly tragic."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help her family through the crisis.

