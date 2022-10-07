Something Else!, Lucky Chops & Chief Adjuah Top Cape May's International Seasoned Exit Zero Jazz Festival (FESTIVAL REVIEW) – Gl…

Read full article on original website
Harpoons on the Bay's cover photo
NEED SOME MONDAY MOTIVATION??? How about this??? OKTOBERFEST 2022 !!. Our 7th Annual Oktoberfest Weekend Oct 14-16. Featuring the Bratwurst Boys and Michael Costa & The Beat!. Authentic Bavarian food from Oma Schoenrock’s cookbook and a wide selection of beers both imported and craft domestic, including von Trapp Oktoberfest from our friends in Stowe, Vermont! The Bay will be ALIVE, with the sound of music!
Movie Night at Cape May Stage is a community “Film-Raiser” series to benefit a local non-profit. As part of our commitment to the local community, 50% of all proceeds from this movie series will be donated to the Cape May Community Food Closet to help in their efforts to fight hunger close to home this fall.
Photos from SEA STAR III's post
More Sea Bass, Triggerfish, and a Nice Blackfish took the pool! Another successful day on the reef! Hope to see you soon! #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #seabassfishing.
Movies at Cape May Stage
Movies are best experienced together! Be a part of this community movie event and help your neighbors in need this fall at Cape May’s Premier Theater. As part of our commitment to the local community, 50% of all proceeds from this movie series will be donated to the Cape May Community Food Closet to help in their efforts to fight hunger close to home this fall.
Don't forget our Halloween night hike, Trick or Treat on the Trails!. NOTE: not too spooky, just plain fun! lots of candy!
Photos from The Y.B.'s post
Slip out of that mid-week funk and into something a bit more fun (and delicious)…. Plan an evening out at The YB to satisfy your cravings in the form of decadent apps, entrées, and desserts. Don’t forget to BYOB 🥂. Menus, hours & reservations → YBCapeMay.com. Source...
Self-Sealing Fuel Tanks
Self-Sealing Fuel Tanks

Have you ever wondered how self-sealing fuel tanks work? Check out this awesome explanation by the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. Rubber layers inside airplanes' fuel tanks make them self-sealing, an important characteristic for fighter aircraft such as the World War II-era Avenger.
Happy Urban Wildlife Conservation Day! Urban wildlife refuges provide unforgettable opportunities for wildlife viewing and outdoor recreation. If you live in or near a major city, chances are you’ve got a national wildlife refuge close by. Live in Philadelphia? John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge is just minutes away from...
Ocean City’s Fall Block Party a Mega Blockbuster
Ocean City sure knows how to do it up – big – if the Fall Block Party was any indication. In what officials believe was a record-breaking crowd Saturday, the resort was packed. Families came to enjoy beautiful weather, spectacular food, discounts on an array of household items...
After nearly 70 years, a legendary Jersey shore Italian restaurant closes for good.
It’s been a tough year for iconic Jersey Shore restaurants and food stops. Wards Pastry in Ocean City, the Cheese Cave in Red Bank, Avon Pavilion in Avon-by-the-Sea, the Inkwell in Long Branch, and Charlie’s Homemade Ice Cream in Seaside Park have all closed for good, citing various reasons — retirement, rising costs, medical issues.
80 years after launching the first drone from an aircraft carrier, the US Navy is planning to fill its flattops with them
80 years after launching the first drone from an aircraft carrier, the US Navy is planning to fill its flattops with them

Eighty years after first trying to use drones aboard its aircraft carriers, the US Navy is making big plans to add unmanned aircraft to its flattops.
North Wildwood’s “Boots at the Beach” Cancelled Indefinitely
North Wildwood’s popular “Boots at the Beach” country music festival is no longer. The Anglesea Irish Society announced that the special event is cancelled indefinitely due to financial stresses that linger after the pandemic. Donations and income have dropped in recent years. The post North Wildwood’s “Boots...
Dining Review: Mike’s Pasta House offers a carb lover’s dream-come-true
When it comes to Italian restaurants, most fall into one of two categories: basic pizza joints where the pies take precedent, and more fancy spots that focus on offering a more well-rounded representation of Italy’s culinary traditions. That’s why Mike’s Pasta House, a small but charming spot that took...
Beaches up and down Jersey Shore temporarily closed because of storm damage
Along parts of the beach in North Wildwood, entrances to the sand are gone, replaced by steep edges and walls. The sand was snapped away from last week’s storms.
Northfield is latest Jersey Shore town to form economic development group
Towns near the Jersey Shore have been seeing benefits from creating economic development groups with a goal of attracting more businesses and customers. Now officials in Northfield are looking to get in on the action.
Another headliner announced for huge NJ country music festival
It seems like the 2022 Barefoot Country Music Festival just happened, but tickets for next year’s bash are already on sale and now another headliner has been announced: Darius Rucker. Previously, Blake Shelton had been named one of the headliners. Next year’s festival will be held June 15-18 on...
Finders of urn washed ashore in Ocean City want to find bereaved
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An urn washed ashore in Ocean City Friday afternoon. Now, the finders would like to reunite it with the family of the deceased person. Ryan Leonard's children found the urn in a pile of seagrass. It reads "In Loving Memory Mon," along with the name Paulette Eva Rose and the dates of birth and death.
Disturbing Trend Continues – 2 More Businesses Close In Atlantic City
The post COVID-19 pandemic trend continues to hit hard as two more long-time Atlantic City businesses have closed. Santori’s Produce Outlet was located at 520 North Albany Avenue in the Chelsea Heights section of Atlantic. City, New New Jersey. Santori’s has been an Atlantic City fixture for more than...
Jersey Shore town closes beaches following severe erosion brought by Ian remnants
A Cape May County borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
9 Atlantic and Cape May County Roads That Locals Hate to Drive
"Well the midnight headlights blind you on a rainy night. Steep grade up ahead, slow me down, makin' no time,. Keepin' perfect rhythm with the song on the radio,. But I got to keep rollin'...." Those are the opening lines of that old Eddie Rabbit hit song, "Drivin' My Life...
