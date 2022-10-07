ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Something Else!, Lucky Chops & Chief Adjuah Top Cape May's International Seasoned Exit Zero Jazz Festival (FESTIVAL REVIEW) – Gl…

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capemayvibe.com

Harpoons on the Bay's cover photo

NEED SOME MONDAY MOTIVATION??? How about this??? OKTOBERFEST 2022 !!. Our 7th Annual Oktoberfest Weekend Oct 14-16. Featuring the Bratwurst Boys and Michael Costa & The Beat!. Authentic Bavarian food from Oma Schoenrock’s cookbook and a wide selection of beers both imported and craft domestic, including von Trapp Oktoberfest from our friends in Stowe, Vermont! The Bay will be ALIVE, with the sound of music!
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Movie Night at Cape May Stage is a community “Film-Raiser” series to benefit a local non-profit. As part of our commitment to th…

Movie Night at Cape May Stage is a community “Film-Raiser” series to benefit a local non-profit. As part of our commitment to the local community, 50% of all proceeds from this movie series will be donated to the Cape May Community Food Closet to help in their efforts to fight hunger close to home this fall.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from SEA STAR III's post

More Sea Bass, Triggerfish, and a Nice Blackfish took the pool! Another successful day on the reef! Hope to see you soon! #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #seabassfishing. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Movies at Cape May Stage

Movies are best experienced together! Be a part of this community movie event and help your neighbors in need this fall at Cape May’s Premier Theater. As part of our commitment to the local community, 50% of all proceeds from this movie series will be donated to the Cape May Community Food Closet to help in their efforts to fight hunger close to home this fall.
CAPE MAY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape May, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Cape May, NJ
Society
Cape May, NJ
Lifestyle
capemayvibe.com

Don't forget our Halloween night hike, Trick or Treat on the Trails! WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22 from 6:30 – 8:00 pm WHERE: Cape May…

Don’t forget our Halloween night hike, Trick or Treat on the Trails!. NOTE: not too spooky, just plain fun! lots of candy!. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from The Y.B.'s post

Slip out of that mid-week funk and into something a bit more fun (and delicious)…. Plan an evening out at The YB to satisfy your cravings in the form of decadent apps, entrées, and desserts. Don’t forget to BYOB 🥂. Menus, hours & reservations → YBCapeMay.com. Source...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Self-Sealing Fuel Tanks

Have you ever wondered how self-sealing fuel tanks work? Check out this awesome explanation by the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. Rubber layers inside airplanes’ fuel tanks make them self-sealing, an important characteristic for fighter aircraft such as the World War II-era Avenger. In …. Source ». TAGS:...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Happy Urban Wildlife Conservation Day! Urban wildlife refuges provide unforgettable opportunities for wildlife viewing and outdo…

Happy Urban Wildlife Conservation Day! Urban wildlife refuges provide unforgettable opportunities for wildlife viewing and outdoor recreation. If you live in or near a major city, chances are you’ve got a national wildlife refuge close by. Live in Philadelphia? John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge is just minutes away from...
CAPE MAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Jazz#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Chops#Bed And Breakfast#Luxury Hotel#Cape May Bed Breakfasts#The Ashley Rose Post
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s Fall Block Party a Mega Blockbuster

Ocean City sure knows how to do it up – big – if the Fall Block Party was any indication. In what officials believe was a record-breaking crowd Saturday, the resort was packed. Families came to enjoy beautiful weather, spectacular food, discounts on an array of household items...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

80 years after launching the first drone from an aircraft carrier, the US Navy is planning to fill its flattops with them

Eighty years after first trying to use drones aboard its aircraft carriers, the US Navy is making big plans to add unmanned aircraft to its flattops. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
987thecoast.com

North Wildwood’s “Boots at the Beach” Cancelled Indefinitely

North Wildwood’s popular “Boots at the Beach” country music festival is no longer. The Anglesea Irish Society announced that the special event is cancelled indefinitely due to financial stresses that linger after the pandemic. Donations and income have dropped in recent years. The post North Wildwood’s “Boots...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
atlanticcityweekly.com

Dining Review: Mike’s Pasta House offers a carb lover’s dream-come-true

When it comes to Italian restaurants, most fall into one of two categories: basic pizza joints where the pies take precedent, and more fancy spots that focus on offering a more well-rounded representation of Italy’s culinary traditions. That’s why Mike’s Pasta House, a small but charming spot that took...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
CBS News

Finders of urn washed ashore in Ocean City want to find bereaved

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An urn washed ashore in Ocean City Friday afternoon. Now, the finders would like to reunite it with the family of the deceased person. Ryan Leonard's children found the urn in a pile of seagrass. It reads "In Loving Memory Mon," along with the name Paulette Eva Rose and the dates of birth and death.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy