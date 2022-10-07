ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

Stinky the Fox from Medina sanctuary is finalist for America's Favorite Pet

By Courtney Shaw
 4 days ago
America's favorite pet might be a fox from Ohio named Stinky.

The animal is being cared for at Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina. The nonprofit is committed to rescuing captive red foxes.

Stinky has made the quarterfinals for America's Favorite Pet and is currently in second place. If he wins, the sanctuary gets a $10,000 prize.

"We walk a very fine line of promoting and steering away. So you know, a lot of what we're doing is raising awareness and not so much promote that these guys are the favorite pet to have within the home. It takes a very specific owner, so really it's about the awareness," Michelle Vokac with the sanctuary said.

You can vote for Stinky by clicking here.

Terry Efaw
3d ago

Omg. I love him!! I had a little red Fox as a kid I raised. I loved him so much. I was the only one who could touch him or that he would come to. My momma made my daddy get rid of him because he bit my brothers friend who I told not to try n touch him. He didn’t like strangers. It was me n my momma’s white cat was all he liked. I miss him to this day. I’m sure he’s passed by now as I was 6 when I had him n m 67 now. So Rest In Peace Red!! I love you n miss you. I’ll c you one day again God willing.

