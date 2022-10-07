Nicolas Elizalde's mother shares message for son's killers: 'Your actions are wicked and despicable'

Read full article on original website
Marie Kennedy
4d ago
my heart goes out to you. I hope you can find peace .I know it's going to be hard but you can do it.. And to the person that did this I hope you rot in HELL
Reply
7
Ms.Nair
3d ago
WICKED HATEFUL PEOPLE DO HATEFUL WICKED THINGS, i hope and pray they find every single savage who was involved..smh
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the PublicMarilyn JohnsonNorristown, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Second woman charged in blunt force trauma death of Philadelphia toddler
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia woman is facing charges in connection to the death of a toddler who police say died from blunt force trauma while being cared for over the summer. Jendayi Mawusi, 25, surrendered to police on Monday and was charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and endangering the...
Victim of alleged attack by Mainline Private Security bouncer speaks out
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The bouncer charged with third-degree murder in connection with punching a man outside of a Center City bar is not the only employee of the security company to face serious criminal charges related to his actions while on the job.CBS Philadelphia has learned police have charged a second bouncer at Mainline Private Security with violently attacking a patron at another Center City bar. The alleged victim of that incident is speaking exclusively with CBS Philadelphia."I still don't feel the same," the man said.Speaking one-on-one with CBS Philadelphia and requesting to remain anonymous, the man says a bouncer...
Middle Schooler Killed While Hanging With Friends In Philadelphia
A 13-year-old middle school boy was shot and killed while hanging out with friends Monday, Oct. 10 in Philadelphia, district officials and authorities confirmed. The boy, a Wagner Middle School student, was shot multiple times in the head and face at 65th Avenue and Smedley Street around 6:45 p.m., Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting.
fox29.com
Group aims to stem Philadelphia's gun violence by working in troubled neighborhoods to deescalate conflicts
PHILADELPHIA - Organizers are taking to the streets in Philadelphia's most troubled neighborhoods to help bring an end to the spread of gun violence that continues to impact communities. Damarr Dabney leads a team of ‘violence interrupters’ currently whose goal is stem arguments and retaliations before the combatants resort to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Young man killed in execution-style shooting on Wynnefield driveway: Police
"It appears he was clearly shot execution style, clearly targeted since he was hit so many times and the ballistic evidence was so close to where his body collapsed in the driveway," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
fox29.com
Police: Suspects sought after Temple students robbed at gunpoint blocks from campus
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects after an armed robbery unfolded near Temple University last weekend. The male suspects reportedly stole wallets and phones from a group of people just three blocks from campus on October 1. Police say at least one of the suspects pulled out a gun.
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health Crisis
Medical bias causes higher mortality rates in mothers and children of color. Yesterday, TikTok video went viral of a nurse questioning a pregnant woman’s pain and request for medical treatment and leave. According to the Twitter thread, this incident allegedly happened at one of the Philly Pregnancy Centers and involved one of their nurse practitioners.
fox29.com
Man shot in head while sitting in car with toddler in Olney, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured, one of which was sitting inside his vehicle with a toddler as he was shot in Olney on Monday night. Just after 5 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at Rising Sun Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard....
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot in Head While Sitting in Car With 3-Year-Old Boy
A man was shot in front of a 3-year-old boy while sitting in a car near a Dunkin’ on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Feltonville, Philadelphia police said. A teenager was also struck. According to police, a 42-year-old man was shot twice in the head while sitting in a car...
fox29.com
Philadelphia DA: Men charged with kidnapping after stealing car with girl still in the back seat
PHILADELPHIA - A carjacking turned into a terrifying ordeal for a 12-year-old girl this weekend, and now two men are being held responsible, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. Jeremiah Thomas and Milan Dean-Brewer are both accused of kidnapping the girl during a carjacking at a gas station on...
59-year-old man charged with attempted murder after firing shots at Philadelphia police officers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 59-year-old man has been charged after shooting at multiple Philadelphia police officers last Friday. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Keith Blount with five counts of attempted murder and other related offenses in the incident. Officials say Blount allegedly jumped out of a car before firing at officers unprovoked near the 3300 block of North 10th Street on Oct. 7. He was eventually shot by police, suffering a graze wound to the head. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover. No officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting. Sources say Blount is linked to a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon outside a FedEx Facility near Philadelphia International Airport. Sources also tell CBS3 that the shooting outside the FedEx facility in Tinicum Township was a fight between workers, and the suspect waited for the victim in the parking lot.A 51-year-old man was shot in the face and killedThe deadly shooting outside the FedEx facility is being investigated by Tinicum Township Police and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.An investigation is also underway in Philadelphia.
Man shot 4 times in the back in West Philadelphia homicide
Police say the victim, a man in his late 20s, was shot four times in the back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Caught on video: Man carjacked while getting ready for work in Northeast Philadelphia
The carjacking happened in just seconds as the victim was getting ready for work.
4-year-old unharmed after Point Breeze shooting sends 2 women to the hospital
Investigators say the women were innocent bystanders, sitting inside a home when they were hit.
fox29.com
Police: Fist fight in Logan leads to fatal shooting of 45-year-old man
LOGAN - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting, after a fist fight, that claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Officials say the shooting happened on the 5200 block of Sydenham Street Sunday afternoon, just after 4 o’clock. After viewing surveillance video of the...
Police release surveillance video of bike shop robbery in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help finding two burglars. Just released surveillance video shows one of them breaking into a bike shop on the 3900 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Powelton neighborhood.The burglary happened last month.Police say one of the criminals took the cash register containing several hundred dollars and the other acted as a lookout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who killed Lamont Brown? $20,000 reward offered for info
Detectives say they have little to go on with this case and want Lamont Brown's name out there.
CBS3 Mysteries: Charles Maude III's murder "wasn't mistaken identity"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A father gunned down as he sat in his car. It's been more than a year since Charles Maude III was killed in Kensington. There are still no arrests.Maude's parents contacted CBS3 Mysteries because they do not want their son's murder to be forgotten.Charles "Chuckie" Maude III is remembered most for his love of the holidays.Halloween was his favorite."This kind of gives us a place to come and decorate," Jennifer Meleski, Maude's mother, said. "I just feel close to him here."This festive memorial stands outside the Kensington home where the Maude family lived long ago.Jennifer Meleski and...
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw working to build trust through talks with teens
The group addressed a number of topics and questions including safety, trust in police and discrimination.
Loved ones say fatal shooting outside Bucks County pub could've been prevented
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub left two men dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said on Saturday. Both men, a 28-year-old and 30-year-old, were pronounced dead on scene.The 28-year-old was identified as Raymond Farrell from Philadelphia, and officials identified the 30-year-old as Steven Panebianco of Bensalem. Police say a third victim, a 24-year-old, was also shot. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday outside the Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township.Police say the shooter...
Comments / 4