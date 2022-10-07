Local chef gets to 1 Million on TikTok, turns cooking passion into dream job

Alex Dispence has been a foodie for pretty much his entire life.

“It was always kind of really natural in my life to be around food and be in kitchens at a young age rolling meatballs or whatever," Dispence said.

He knew that he excelled at cooking, but took it to a whole new level when he realized he wanted to cook for a living.

“I found out pretty early that I wasn’t going to be an NFL player or Albert Einstein. I knew I had to figure out what I was doing with my life. I actually went to a cooking vocational school and for the first time in my life, I excelled at something,” Dispence said.

Dispence would travel the country, and cook for a lot of well-known people. Bill Gates, former President's. His resume at only 29-years-old is quite impressive, but it wasn't until the pandemic when his career started to pick up a lot of traction on social media.

Going by the name 'Supchef', his cooking videos went viral.

“It went 30, 40, and 50,000 views in the first day. I’ve never experienced anything like that,” Dispence said.

Supchef said he never expected this to happen, but he's just grateful that he's able to do something he loves everyday.

“Having a million followers is not going to happen to anybody, but there are steps people can take to help them be happy. I don’t want to sound like a motivational speaker but it really does make a difference when you can make some incremental changes toward that goal,” Dispence said.

