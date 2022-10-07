ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Masked Singer US reveals Mummies to be iconic TV stars

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US unmasked another act last night, revealing three celebrities in the process. Suitably for the TV Theme Week, in which the costumed stars (and judge Robin Thicke) performed songs from classic shows, Mummies were revealed to be the three boys from The Brady Bunch: Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Christopher Knight.
'Blue Bloods': Reagan Family Member Shot in Season 13 Premiere

Thirteen turned out to be an unlucky number for at least one member of the Reagan family in the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere. "Keeping the Faith" featured big guest stars, a shooting, and multiple stories combined into one hour. It was a bumpy road, but thankfully every member of the Reagan family came out alive, even the one shot.
HollywoodLife

Chandra Wilson’s Children: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Two Daughters & Son With Partner

Chandra Wilson has a high-profile career playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on TV’s wildly popular hit series Grey’s Anatomy. But the Emmy nominated actress and People’s Choice Award winner, 53, has a fulfilling life behind the scenes as well. And although she’s been extremely private about her longtime partner, she does sometimes open up about her three children, ranging in age from 16 to 28.
NME

Watch rapper Chucky Chuck blast crowd with a cannabis cannon at weed festival

The crowd at weed festival Kushstock this weekend were blasted with a cannabis cannon during a set from rapper Chucky Chuck. On Sunday (October 9), Chuck played a set during the annual festival in Adelanto, California, and shared footage on Instagram of firing cannabis smoke out of a custom cannon as he played his single ‘Smoke That’.
NME

Girls Aloud to release ‘Sound Of The Underground’ 20th anniversary vinyl in honour of Sarah Harding

To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Sound of the Underground’, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single vinyl in honour of the late Sarah Harding. Due to be released on December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for ‘Sound of the Underground’ will be limited to 5,000 copies with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal – part of The Christie Charitable Fund – which was established following Harding’s passing at the age of 39 in September last year.
Vogue Magazine

Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon

Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
NME

‘House Of The Dragon’: Paddy Considine says George R.R. Martin texted him “your Viserys is better than my Viserys”

Paddy Considine has revealed that Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin sent him a text praising his performance in spin-off House Of The Dragon. The actor plays King Viserys Targaryen in the prequel series, set 200 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The series is adapted from Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, which documents a war of succession among House Targaryen known as the ‘Dance Of The Dragons’.
