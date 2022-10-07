Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
'The Masked Singer': TV Night Brings Tears, Nostalgic Joy and a Double Unmasking! (Recap)
Big excitement while celebrating the small screen. Wednesday's new episode of The Masked Singer was TV Night, and everything from the set decoration to the wardrobes to the editing and even song choices, was a celebration of all things TV. Robin Thicke opened the show with a performance of the...
Robin Thicke Pays Tribute to Late Alan Thicke By Singing the ‘Growing Pains’ Theme Song on ‘The Masked Singer’
Robin Thicke sweetly remembered his late father, Alan Thicke, during Wednesday night’s (Oct. 5) episode of The Masked Singer. During the TV theme night, the “Blurred Lines” singer performed the theme song from Growing Pains, which his father famously starred on for seven seasons. The performance of...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer US reveals Mummies to be iconic TV stars
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US unmasked another act last night, revealing three celebrities in the process. Suitably for the TV Theme Week, in which the costumed stars (and judge Robin Thicke) performed songs from classic shows, Mummies were revealed to be the three boys from The Brady Bunch: Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Christopher Knight.
NME
Watch the emotional moment ‘Back To The Future’s’ Michael J Fox is reunited with Christopher Lloyd
Michael J Fox has reunited on stage with his Back To The Future co-star Christopher Lloyd this weekend (October 8). Check out the emotional moment below. The two were on stage at New York’s Comic Con event and reflected on their 20 year friendship and their career together, which began in the iconic Back To The Future film.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Popculture
'Blue Bloods': Reagan Family Member Shot in Season 13 Premiere
Thirteen turned out to be an unlucky number for at least one member of the Reagan family in the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere. "Keeping the Faith" featured big guest stars, a shooting, and multiple stories combined into one hour. It was a bumpy road, but thankfully every member of the Reagan family came out alive, even the one shot.
Elvis Presley Reportedly Slept With Frank Sinatra’s Girlfriend
Frank Sinatra wasn’t really a fan of Elvis Presley or his music. However, he became so popular that Frank invited Elvis to be on his show in 1960. Elvis was a special guest to celebrate his return to the United States after being in the military for two years in Germany.
Loretta Lynn’s Daughter Shares Heartbreaking Goodbye To Her Mother: “Today I Kissed My Precious Mom Goodbye”
This past week, we have all tried to process the loss of one of country music’s greatest… the great Loretta Lynn. But even though we all feel a personal connection to Loretta through her legendary music, none are aching as much as her close family and friends. Loretta...
Chandra Wilson’s Children: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Two Daughters & Son With Partner
Chandra Wilson has a high-profile career playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on TV’s wildly popular hit series Grey’s Anatomy. But the Emmy nominated actress and People’s Choice Award winner, 53, has a fulfilling life behind the scenes as well. And although she’s been extremely private about her longtime partner, she does sometimes open up about her three children, ranging in age from 16 to 28.
NME
Watch rapper Chucky Chuck blast crowd with a cannabis cannon at weed festival
The crowd at weed festival Kushstock this weekend were blasted with a cannabis cannon during a set from rapper Chucky Chuck. On Sunday (October 9), Chuck played a set during the annual festival in Adelanto, California, and shared footage on Instagram of firing cannabis smoke out of a custom cannon as he played his single ‘Smoke That’.
Barney the purple dinosaur was the role of his life. Then came the haters.
“Barney & Friends” was a mainstay of daytime television in the early 1990s, making a star out of the title character: a purple anthropomorphic T. rex who extolled the virtues of love, kindness and cleaning up your toys. The character was an avatar of goodness, endearing himself to countless...
The Masked Singer US season 8: who was unmasked, next episode, new format and everything we know
The Masked Singer season 8 returns this fall with new celebrity guests and bigger, bolder costumes.
NME
Girls Aloud to release ‘Sound Of The Underground’ 20th anniversary vinyl in honour of Sarah Harding
To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Sound of the Underground’, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single vinyl in honour of the late Sarah Harding. Due to be released on December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for ‘Sound of the Underground’ will be limited to 5,000 copies with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal – part of The Christie Charitable Fund – which was established following Harding’s passing at the age of 39 in September last year.
Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon
Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’: Paddy Considine says George R.R. Martin texted him “your Viserys is better than my Viserys”
Paddy Considine has revealed that Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin sent him a text praising his performance in spin-off House Of The Dragon. The actor plays King Viserys Targaryen in the prequel series, set 200 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The series is adapted from Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, which documents a war of succession among House Targaryen known as the ‘Dance Of The Dragons’.
Faith Hill Absolutely Crushed A Cover Of Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” Back In 2009
One of my all-time favorite country songs is Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).”. The country icon sadly passed away on Tuesday morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90, and I haven’t been able to get this one out of my head ever since.
digitalspy.com
Chicago PD stars share heartfelt messages following Jesse Lee Soffer's exit
Chicago P.D. season 10 spoilers follow. Chicago PD stars Marina Squerciati and Nick Gehlfuss have shared some heartfelt messages following Jesse Lee Soffer's exit from the NBC cop drama. Soffer announced he'd be bowing out of the show back in August, but the time finally came this week as viewers...
Popculture
'Big Sky: Deadly Trails' Adds 2 Country Music Singers as Guest Stars Alongside Reba McEntire
Big Sky: Deadly Trails already stars Reba McEntire, but showrunner Elwood Reid is not done attracting more country musicians. Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett will both make guest appearances in the crime drama's third season. Lovett is already familiar to TV viewers thanks to his recent TV appearances on Blue Bloods and Life in Pieces.
James Pickens Jr.’s Wife: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Spouse Of Nearly 40 Years
James Pickens Jr., 67, is widely known for his character Dr. Richard Webber on the hit ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy. On the show, James is the husband of Catherine Avery (played by Debbie Allen), but when he is not at work he is the real-life husband of his wife, Gina Taylor-Pickens. Below is everything we know about Gina, their marriage, and their two kids!
