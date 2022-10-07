ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLWT 5

Reports of an auto robbery on Blair Avenue in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of an auto robbery on Blair Avenue in Avondale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man shot 3 times in OTR

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Over-the-Rhine early Tuesday. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on E. McMicken Avenue near Elder Street. Police said a man in his 40s was shot three times, twice in the abdomen and once in the leg. He was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Vehicle flips, crashes into pole in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle flipped on its side and crashed into a utility pole in East Price Hill early Monday, sending at least one person to the hospital, Cincinnati police confirm. Officers called Duke Energy to the crash at Glenway and Fairbanks avenues just before 6 a.m. Glenway is...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

East Price Hill crash into pole sends 2 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle flipped on its side and crashed into a utility pole in East Price Hill early Monday, sending two people to the hospital, Cincinnati police confirm. Officers called Duke Energy to the crash at Glenway and Fairbanks avenues just before 6 a.m. Glenway is shut down...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

VIDEO: Thieves take pumpkins, destroy mailboxes on the West Side

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thieves are stealing pumpkins from front porches and using them to bowl over mailboxes on the West Side of Cincinnati. Jennifer Tierney lives in Mack near Green and Miami townships. She’s one of several neighbors to wake Monday morning to her mailbox damaged. “Doors won’t close,”...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The motorcyclist killed over the weekend in a Middletown crash has been identified. Christopher Parshall, 42, of Middletown, died from injuries he suffered in Saturday’s wreck on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m., Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on Interstate 75 south of the Richwood exit in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Brianna Pyles of Burlington was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati...
BURLINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

