WLWT 5
Cincinnati police starting two-week traffic enforcement blitz Monday
CINCINNATI — Take it slow out on the roadways. Cincinnati police are starting a citywide traffic blitz Monday. The blitz will last two weeks, during which officers will issue tickets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Oct. 21. Police used data and community input to identify...
WLWT 5
Reports of an auto robbery on Blair Avenue in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an auto robbery on Blair Avenue in Avondale.
WKRC
Man shot 3 times in OTR
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Over-the-Rhine early Tuesday. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on E. McMicken Avenue near Elder Street. Police said a man in his 40s was shot three times, twice in the abdomen and once in the leg. He was...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township.
Fox 19
Vehicle flips, crashes into pole in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle flipped on its side and crashed into a utility pole in East Price Hill early Monday, sending at least one person to the hospital, Cincinnati police confirm. Officers called Duke Energy to the crash at Glenway and Fairbanks avenues just before 6 a.m. Glenway is...
Fox 19
East Price Hill crash into pole sends 2 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle flipped on its side and crashed into a utility pole in East Price Hill early Monday, sending two people to the hospital, Cincinnati police confirm. Officers called Duke Energy to the crash at Glenway and Fairbanks avenues just before 6 a.m. Glenway is shut down...
Fox 19
VIDEO: Thieves take pumpkins, destroy mailboxes on the West Side
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thieves are stealing pumpkins from front porches and using them to bowl over mailboxes on the West Side of Cincinnati. Jennifer Tierney lives in Mack near Green and Miami townships. She’s one of several neighbors to wake Monday morning to her mailbox damaged. “Doors won’t close,”...
Cincinnati parks director says Smale eroding into Ohio River
The $100 million Smale Riverfront Park originally opened in 2012, but a decade later its once-sloping shoreline is falling into the Ohio River.
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill.
Fox 19
Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The motorcyclist killed over the weekend in a Middletown crash has been identified. Christopher Parshall, 42, of Middletown, died from injuries he suffered in Saturday’s wreck on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m., Middletown police...
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Middletown ID’d
The Butler County Coroner's Office has since identified the man as 42-year-old Christopher C. Parshall of Middletown.
WLWT 5
Hamilton mailman helps police track down suspect in crash and shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two men are dead after a series of bizarre events that began with a crash and ended with one man being shot to death by police. The crash was between two cars on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton. Witnesses said they saw something unusual right away with...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a police officer on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash involving a police officer on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on Mears Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on Mears Avenue in Mount Washington.
CPD looking for woman who allegedly caused the death of her 2 babies
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Brook Hunter's baby died in June as a result of co-sleeping, the same reason Hunter lost another baby just one year earlier.
Fire crews expected to stay on scene much of the night following fire in West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard in West Carrollton has been burning now for several hours since Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to...
Fox 19
19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on Interstate 75 south of the Richwood exit in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Brianna Pyles of Burlington was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati...
