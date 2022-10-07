ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC6.com

McKee slated to make announcement on gun safety in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is slated to make an announcement Tuesday on gun safety in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action will be in attendance, as well as local and state officials. In a release, a spokesperson for McKee’s...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee launces website to help Rhode Islanders with increased winter bills

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor McKee will announce a website this morning, with resources that might help Rhode Islander’s afford their bills this winter. Gov. McKee will be with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), as well as the Department of Human Resources (DHS), to announce this at the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission in Warwick this morning.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Falafel sold at Aldi stores in Rhode Island recalled over E. coli concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Falafel products sold at Aldi stores in Rhode Island are being recalled over E. coli concerns. Cuisine Innovations Unlimited issued a recall of its Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and its Garlic and Herb Falafel. The Rhode Island Department of Health said the products were...
FOOD SAFETY
State
Rhode Island State
WPRI 12 News

Study: RI, Mass. rank among most expensive states to retire

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island and Massachusetts rank among the most expensive states nationwide to retire, according to a report from BankRate. The study considered various factors to determine the rankings, including affordability, well-being, culture and diversity, weather, and crime. Rhode Island ranked seventh worst in affordability, while Massachusetts ranked fourth worst. Other […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth

A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
BRISTOL, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,634,221 which is 274% higher than the state average of $437,389.
REAL ESTATE
fallriverreporter.com

7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Gov. McKee to miss Autumnfest Parade following ‘routine’ medical procedure

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee won’t participate in public events on Monday following an unexpected medical procedure over the weekend, his office announced Sunday. “This weekend, the governor underwent a minor, unscheduled routine medical procedure to address an issue with his urinary tract,” McKee spokesperson Andrea Palagi said in a […]
HEALTH
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic

American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
EXETER, RI
ABC6.com

Glocester police make arrest after discovery of 200 packaged edibles

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WLNE) — Glocester police said they seized more than 200 marijuana edibles from over the weekend. Police said a K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop Sunday night that led to the discovery of the edibles. Police said they retrieved more than 200 individual packaged edibles and made...
GLOCESTER, RI
B98.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MAINE STATE
ABC6.com

Gas prices rise 18 cents in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gas prices are projected to surge once again, following a months-long streak of declines. The average price for a gallon of gas in Rhode Island is $3.46, GasBuddy reported. That’s up 18 cents from where prices were a week ago. Additionally, GasBuddy said the...
TRAFFIC
WMTW

Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
AUBURN, ME
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Rhode Island looking for public’s help to catch woman who alleged stole thousands from victim

Police in Rhode Island are looking for the public’s help in catching a thief that they say stole thousands from an unsuspecting victim. According to Warwick Police, on July 20th of this year, the person in the above photos entered the Hoxsie Citizens Bank and withdrew $8000 from a victim’s account without their consent. The same depicted person entered another Citizens Bank branch on the same day and made a similar withdrawal utilizing the same victim’s information.
PUBLIC SAFETY

