ABC6.com
McKee slated to make announcement on gun safety in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is slated to make an announcement Tuesday on gun safety in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action will be in attendance, as well as local and state officials. In a release, a spokesperson for McKee’s...
ABC6.com
Gov. McKee launces website to help Rhode Islanders with increased winter bills
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor McKee will announce a website this morning, with resources that might help Rhode Islander’s afford their bills this winter. Gov. McKee will be with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), as well as the Department of Human Resources (DHS), to announce this at the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission in Warwick this morning.
ecori.org
‘Just the Tip of the Iceberg’: New PFAS Drinking Water Standards in R.I. Go a Long Way, but Target Only One Part of Complicated Issue
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — Years before the state Legislature passed a law to set a new drinking water standards for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), John Wheeler spoke out about how these chemicals had found their way into the water at his home in the town’s Oakland village. Wheeler,...
ABC6.com
Falafel sold at Aldi stores in Rhode Island recalled over E. coli concerns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Falafel products sold at Aldi stores in Rhode Island are being recalled over E. coli concerns. Cuisine Innovations Unlimited issued a recall of its Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and its Garlic and Herb Falafel. The Rhode Island Department of Health said the products were...
Study: RI, Mass. rank among most expensive states to retire
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island and Massachusetts rank among the most expensive states nationwide to retire, according to a report from BankRate. The study considered various factors to determine the rankings, including affordability, well-being, culture and diversity, weather, and crime. Rhode Island ranked seventh worst in affordability, while Massachusetts ranked fourth worst. Other […]
GoLocalProv
Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth
A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,634,221 which is 274% higher than the state average of $437,389.
fallriverreporter.com
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
Gov. McKee to miss Autumnfest Parade following ‘routine’ medical procedure
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee won’t participate in public events on Monday following an unexpected medical procedure over the weekend, his office announced Sunday. “This weekend, the governor underwent a minor, unscheduled routine medical procedure to address an issue with his urinary tract,” McKee spokesperson Andrea Palagi said in a […]
Rhode Island man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving an improvised homemade bomb in the bathroom of a Connecticut drive-in theater this summer, authorities said. Matthew J. Farley, 36, of Harrisville, was charged with trying to manufacture a bomb and conspiracy to commit first-degree breach of peace, the Hartford Courant reported.
Providence bridge reopens ahead of schedule
The Glenbridge Avenue bridge is officially back open, nearly five hours ahead of schedule, according to RIDOT.
How long will you go without turning on the heat?
Weymouth - The pressure is mounting to turn on the heat. Most New Englanders have a general rule of thumb on when it is the right time. No matter when you do, it is going to be more expensive to heat according to the state. Hearty New Englanders take a...
hwy.co
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
Frightful Video of a Car Hitting a Moose is a Reminder to Watch for Wildlife in New England
Warning: The following video may be graphic for some people. First of all, the moose was fine. I only watched the video of this majestic moose colliding with this white Jeep Cherokee AFTER I knew he or she was just fine, because let's be honest, it's a brutal video and made me cry.
ABC6.com
Glocester police make arrest after discovery of 200 packaged edibles
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WLNE) — Glocester police said they seized more than 200 marijuana edibles from over the weekend. Police said a K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop Sunday night that led to the discovery of the edibles. Police said they retrieved more than 200 individual packaged edibles and made...
RI man charged with setting suspected explosive device at drive-in
MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Rhode Island man was arrested Friday and charged with building a suspected explosive device and placing it in the men's restroom at the Mansfield Drive-In in June. Matthew Farley, 36,.of Harrisville, Rhode Island, was charged with Criminal Attempt at Manufacturing of Bombs, and Breach of...
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
ABC6.com
Gas prices rise 18 cents in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gas prices are projected to surge once again, following a months-long streak of declines. The average price for a gallon of gas in Rhode Island is $3.46, GasBuddy reported. That’s up 18 cents from where prices were a week ago. Additionally, GasBuddy said the...
WMTW
Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Rhode Island looking for public’s help to catch woman who alleged stole thousands from victim
Police in Rhode Island are looking for the public’s help in catching a thief that they say stole thousands from an unsuspecting victim. According to Warwick Police, on July 20th of this year, the person in the above photos entered the Hoxsie Citizens Bank and withdrew $8000 from a victim’s account without their consent. The same depicted person entered another Citizens Bank branch on the same day and made a similar withdrawal utilizing the same victim’s information.
