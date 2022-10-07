A 17-year-old is in custody for his role in a summer incident where shots were fired outside Manhattan’s Holiday Inn at the Campus. RCPD says Marc Anthony Oliver was arrested Friday at Manhattan High School on a warrant for criminal use of a firearm and marijuana possession. Oliver reportedly discarded a bag of marijuana and a handgun inside while running away from a traffic stop in the early morning hours of July 31 in the 3100 block of Lundin Road. Officers were responding that morning after a report of possible shots fired in the hotel’s parking lot.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO