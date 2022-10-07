ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Penn State’s Still an Affordable Playoff Ticket

Penn State heads to Michigan on Saturday with a chance to establish itself as a postseason contender. A victory would put the Lions in position to reach the College Football Playoff even if they lose to Ohio State later in October. As a result, this might be a good time...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

First Look: Penn State Vs. Michigan

For the second consecutive year, Penn State takes a 5-0 record into the home of a top-five opponent. Last year, the season went sideways following a few key injuries and a loss to Iowa. Will this year go differently?. Penn State visits Michigan on Saturday in the first game between...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Locked On Colts: How To Fix This Disastrous Offensive Line

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, it's an Indianapolis Colts podcast mashup with Andrew Moore of A Colts Podcast!. Before we jump into some pre-game coverage of the Colts' second match-up with the Jacksonville Jaguars, it's time to pull the curtain back and really look at this team. We have to spend even more time talking about this disastrous offensive line.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions' defense is a clear weakness holding the organization back from having sustained success, early in the 2022 season. While the offense has made strides forward, the defense is in complete disarray. Veterans are getting benched, young players with little playing experience in the secondary are seeing the...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Football#Ucla Football#Gridiron Football#American Football#Bets#Lsu#Tcu#Si Sportsbook#Usc
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith, Players React to ‘Crazy’ Grady Jarrett Penalty

The Atlanta Falcons trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 21 points entering the fourth quarter, but after three consecutive three-and-outs by the defense and a pair of scoring drives from the offense, found themselves within six points inside the game's final five minutes. Atlanta's defense had Tampa Bay in a...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bulls hope to keep climbing in East with more time to gel

The Chicago Bulls made the playoffs for the first time in five years last season and led the Eastern Conference for a little bit. They have the high-scoring duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine and believe they have the talent to compete, even though the Bulls stood pat while the teams around them loaded up.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Leaves Bills Game After Blow to Head

BUFFALO -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has left the Buffalo Bills game after a scary injury late in the third quarter. Freiermuth went down after being tackled by a group of Bills defenders on a second-down pass. He stayed on the field while teammates waived over the medical staff. Trainers evaluated his head on the field before assisting him to the locker room.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cardinals’ Justin Pugh Defends Kicker Who Missed Tying Field Goal

View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fell to the Eagles 20–17 on Sunday afternoon in Arizona after kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal with 23 seconds to play that would have likely sent the game to overtime. The Eagles, who entered the game...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How Watchable Will The Miami Heat Be This Season?

A year ago, the Miami Heat were the best regular season team in the Eastern Conference. They have marketable players in Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler. The Heat are one of the most successful organizations in the 15 years. And Erik Spoelstra was recently named on the NBA's 15 best coaches in league history.
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder look to take step forward

This could be the year Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reaches All-Star status. The smooth Oklahoma City Thunder guard averaged more than 30 points per game after the All-Star break last season, then missed the final month of the season with a sore right ankle. He recovered and dominated for Canada's national team this summer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy