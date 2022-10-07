On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, it's an Indianapolis Colts podcast mashup with Andrew Moore of A Colts Podcast!. Before we jump into some pre-game coverage of the Colts' second match-up with the Jacksonville Jaguars, it's time to pull the curtain back and really look at this team. We have to spend even more time talking about this disastrous offensive line.

