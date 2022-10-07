Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Week 6 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds for SI Sportsbook Perfect 10
Betting analysis of the 10 games featured in the Week 6 edition of SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest.
Alabama’s Nick Saban hopeful quarterback Bryce Young can play against No. 6 Tennessee
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is hopeful that quaretrback Bryce Young will be able to play against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday after missing the game against Texas A&M.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Penn State’s Still an Affordable Playoff Ticket
Penn State heads to Michigan on Saturday with a chance to establish itself as a postseason contender. A victory would put the Lions in position to reach the College Football Playoff even if they lose to Ohio State later in October. As a result, this might be a good time...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
First Look: Penn State Vs. Michigan
For the second consecutive year, Penn State takes a 5-0 record into the home of a top-five opponent. Last year, the season went sideways following a few key injuries and a loss to Iowa. Will this year go differently?. Penn State visits Michigan on Saturday in the first game between...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Locked On Colts: How To Fix This Disastrous Offensive Line
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, it's an Indianapolis Colts podcast mashup with Andrew Moore of A Colts Podcast!. Before we jump into some pre-game coverage of the Colts' second match-up with the Jacksonville Jaguars, it's time to pull the curtain back and really look at this team. We have to spend even more time talking about this disastrous offensive line.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense is a clear weakness holding the organization back from having sustained success, early in the 2022 season. While the offense has made strides forward, the defense is in complete disarray. Veterans are getting benched, young players with little playing experience in the secondary are seeing the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons’ Deion Jones Trade Details Revealed; What Did Atlanta Get in Return?
The Atlanta Falcons are in the first day of the post-Deion Jones era. On Sunday night, the Falcons traded their longtime linebacker to the Cleveland Browns and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. With five other inside linebackers on the roster, the end of Jones'...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks could move Sunday’s kickoff to avoid potential conflict with Mariners
With the Mariners potentially hosting a game in the American League divisional playoffs on Sunday, the Seahawks could move the time of their scheduled game against Arizona. The Seahawks and Cardinals are set to kick off at 1:05 p.m. There is no time set yet for a potential Mariners game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith, Players React to ‘Crazy’ Grady Jarrett Penalty
The Atlanta Falcons trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 21 points entering the fourth quarter, but after three consecutive three-and-outs by the defense and a pair of scoring drives from the offense, found themselves within six points inside the game's final five minutes. Atlanta's defense had Tampa Bay in a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bulls hope to keep climbing in East with more time to gel
The Chicago Bulls made the playoffs for the first time in five years last season and led the Eastern Conference for a little bit. They have the high-scoring duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine and believe they have the talent to compete, even though the Bulls stood pat while the teams around them loaded up.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Leaves Bills Game After Blow to Head
BUFFALO -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has left the Buffalo Bills game after a scary injury late in the third quarter. Freiermuth went down after being tackled by a group of Bills defenders on a second-down pass. He stayed on the field while teammates waived over the medical staff. Trainers evaluated his head on the field before assisting him to the locker room.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cardinals’ Justin Pugh Defends Kicker Who Missed Tying Field Goal
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fell to the Eagles 20–17 on Sunday afternoon in Arizona after kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal with 23 seconds to play that would have likely sent the game to overtime. The Eagles, who entered the game...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Watchable Will The Miami Heat Be This Season?
A year ago, the Miami Heat were the best regular season team in the Eastern Conference. They have marketable players in Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler. The Heat are one of the most successful organizations in the 15 years. And Erik Spoelstra was recently named on the NBA's 15 best coaches in league history.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder look to take step forward
This could be the year Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reaches All-Star status. The smooth Oklahoma City Thunder guard averaged more than 30 points per game after the All-Star break last season, then missed the final month of the season with a sore right ankle. He recovered and dominated for Canada's national team this summer.
Comments / 0