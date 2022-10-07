ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Rangers start process of bringing back key piece for 2023

Martin Perez proved that you can go home again in his reunion with the Texas Rangers. After spending the first seven years of his career in Texas, Perez had departed for greener pastures, pitching for the Twins and Red Sox. He returned in 2022, signing a one year deal worth $4 million as the Rangers looked to add pieces to a patchwork rotation.
Click2Houston.com

Astros’ first two ALDS games get times set

GAME 1 - Tuesday, October 11 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park. GAME 2 - Thursday, October 13 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park. GAME 3 - Saturday, October 15 - TBD - TBS - T-Mobile Park. GAME 4 (if necessary) -...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Yankees-Guardians Preview: Three Things That Will Decide the ALDS

The youngest team in the sport heads to the Bronx to take on a juggernaut in the American League Division Series. Maybe playoff experience will help the Yankees—or maybe the Guardians will be too naive to realize they should be nervous. Here are three questions that may decide the series.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

5 Observations From Yankees’ Final Workout Before Game 1 of ALDS

NEW YORK — Exactly 24 hours before the first pitch of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees were wrapping up their final workout before embarking on what has the potential to be a lengthy postseason run. For a few hours Monday, the Yankees went through...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Phillies Announce NLDS Roster

The Philadelphia Phillies will play in their first National League Division Series since 2011 beginning on Tuesday. Ahead of the series, the team announced their finalized roster. There were a few notable exclusions. Most notably, right-handed pitcher David Robertson was omitted after being included on the National League Wild Card...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in NLDS Game 1

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Texans Oct. 23 Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders come off a tough 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. While a 1-4 start can make it difficult to keep your chin up, the Raiders showed last season that are very capable of flipping their season when their backs are against the wall. A game back home after a bye week could be just what Las Vegas needs to kickstart a turnaround run, and you could be there to witness it.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny’s Deal With Nike

On the heels of his son Bronny’s NIL deal with Nike, LeBron James shared a touching message on Instagram Monday night in celebration of the news. The flagship company announced earlier in the day it signed the 18-year-old Bronny to an endorsement deal ahead of the start of his senior season, much to the delight of his legendary father.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cardinals’ Justin Pugh Defends Kicker Who Missed Tying Field Goal

View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fell to the Eagles 20–17 on Sunday afternoon in Arizona after kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal with 23 seconds to play that would have likely sent the game to overtime. The Eagles, who entered the game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Power Rankings: Still the Standard, Bills Reclaim Top Spot

In this business, you’re either doing power rankings half asleep or losing sleep doing the power rankings. This isn’t some effort to puff out SI’s chest and say that our power rankings are better than other power rankings, but it is something I think a great deal about because, if you’re here, it matters to you. In the past, I’ve written about what we really mean by power, and I think it’s OK to have a somewhat fluid definition so long as you’re honest about it.
