Dan Campbell Proving He Is Part of Lions’ Problem
Dan Campbell has 22 games under his belt now as Lions head coach, and has only won four of them. And, as the weeks have gone by and the losses have piled up, he has continued to prove that his decision-making clearly isn't where it should be as an NFL head coach.
Pete Carroll Gives Al Woods & Other Seahawks Injury Updates After Saints Loss
After a 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, the Seattle Seahawks now sit at 2-3 on the season. Luckily for Seattle, the NFC West is still wide open, as they sit just one game out of the divisional lead. Unluckily for them, the Seahawks now come out of that Week 5 loss with injuries to impact players around the roster.
Brandon Staley, Keenan Allen Meet Following Critical Tweet of Fourth-Down Decision
The Chargers came away with their third win of the season Sunday in Cleveland when the defeated the Browns 30-28 at FirstEnergy Stadium. But the Chargers' second win in two weeks didn't come without a flair for the dramatic. It's well documented that Brandon Staley is among the most aggressive...
Falcons’ Deion Jones Trade Details Revealed; What Did Atlanta Get in Return?
The Atlanta Falcons are in the first day of the post-Deion Jones era. On Sunday night, the Falcons traded their longtime linebacker to the Cleveland Browns and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. With five other inside linebackers on the roster, the end of Jones'...
Dak Prescott to Throw in Practice; Injury Update for Cowboys: ‘Can He Spin It?’ - Jerry
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys must prepare for the coming Sunday Night Showdown in Philadelphia as if Cooper Rush is their quarterback. And that can work, as he just won his fourth consecutive start in place of Dak Prescott, who had surgery on his right thumb Sept. 12. ... and is fighting to make his return, maybe as soon at Week 6 at the Eagles.
One Stat Shows Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ Issues When Facing Cover 2 Defenses
The Bengals' offense struggled in Sunday night's 19-17 loss to the Ravens. Joe Burrow completed 24-of-35 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a score. Despite that, the offense was nonexistent. "They were taking away all of our deep shots. Even when they were playing man,...
Mike Sielski: Why are the Eagles 5-0? Easy. Jalen Hurts doesn’t do dumb stuff.
Jalen Hurts holds two weekly press conferences with the media who cover the Eagles, including one session immediately after each game, and they offer an insight into the man who would be King of Philadelphia. Hurts does not make any jokes during his press conferences. He doesn’t engage in playful give-and-take with any of the beat writers or TV reporters. We threaten to feed him “rat poison,” after all, and there is no joshing to be done with someone you perceive will do you harm.
Seahawks could move Sunday’s kickoff to avoid potential conflict with Mariners
With the Mariners potentially hosting a game in the American League divisional playoffs on Sunday, the Seahawks could move the time of their scheduled game against Arizona. The Seahawks and Cardinals are set to kick off at 1:05 p.m. There is no time set yet for a potential Mariners game...
Rams Coach Sean McVay Shares Thoughts on Panthers’ Matt Rhule Firing
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a Week 6 contest against the Carolina Panthers, but their opponent will look significantly different than anticipated. On Monday, the Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coordinator Ed Foley, promoting defensive backs coach Steve Wilks to the interim head coach position.
Giants on the Rise Again in Latest MMQB Power Rankings
The New York Giants are dazzling the NFL world with their ability to defeat teams that oddsmakers and most fans barely give them a chance to win. We'll cover how they're doing in a forthcoming article, but the fact that they're having success is a big reason why these gritty Giants are fast-rising in many power-ranking polls.
Tershawn Wharton Exits Game vs. Raiders With Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 5 outing against the Las Vegas Raiders already without defensive lineman Mike Danna, and they lost another frontline player early on. On the Raiders' second offensive possession of the game, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton was spotted hobbling off the field following a play. After visiting the sideline blue medical tent for preliminary evaluations, he headed back to the locker room and was ruled out by the team with several minutes remaining in the first quarter. Per an official announcement from the Chiefs' Twitter account, Wharton is out with a knee injury.
A Show of Hands
NASHVILLE – With seconds remaining in Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders, quarterback Carson Wentz dropped back to pass, needing just a 2-yard completion for a game-winning touchdown. Wentz thought he’d found running back J.D. McKissic at the goal line on second down only to...
College Coaches Can Learn From Rhule’s Biggest NFL Mistake
A busy Monday in the NFL, with the first coaching change of 2022 in the books …. • Maybe the best lesson to take from Matt Rhule’s 38-game run as Panthers coach—you don’t get forever to figure out your quarterback situation. And, eventually, if you’re unstable at the most important position on the field, it’s going to cost you out there, and probably with the guy cutting the checks, too.
Young Ravens Safeties Have to Fill Void for Loss of Marcus Williams
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rookie Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone will need to grow up fast. The two safeties will see increased reps with veteran Marcus William out indefinitely with a dislocated wrist. "I expect those guys to continue to grow and to play well," coach John Harbaugh said...
Locked On Colts: How To Fix This Disastrous Offensive Line
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, it's an Indianapolis Colts podcast mashup with Andrew Moore of A Colts Podcast!. Before we jump into some pre-game coverage of the Colts' second match-up with the Jacksonville Jaguars, it's time to pull the curtain back and really look at this team. We have to spend even more time talking about this disastrous offensive line.
Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Browns defense talked a good game heading into the season, expecting to play at a high level, but it's become painfully obvious why the unit is performing so badly, especially against the run. Inexperience is a factor, which is contributing to problems at every level on that side of the ball, but the Browns may simply lack the personnel to be consistently competitive up front due to choices the team made in the offseason.
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Leaves Bills Game After Blow to Head
BUFFALO -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has left the Buffalo Bills game after a scary injury late in the third quarter. Freiermuth went down after being tackled by a group of Bills defenders on a second-down pass. He stayed on the field while teammates waived over the medical staff. Trainers evaluated his head on the field before assisting him to the locker room.
Cowboys Poised For Playoffs? 4-1 Start Says Yes!
When the Dallas Cowboys start a season with a record of 4-1, they - almost - always make the NFL playoffs. To the tune of 92 percent, that is. But the last time a promising five-game beginning was ruined was 2008, by the Philadelphia Eagles. The 5-0 Eagles and 4-1...
Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce on Rivalry With Raiders
Yet again, the Kansas City Chiefs have their grip on the AFC West through five weeks of the season. The next task at hand is a matchup with the franchise's greatest rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Chiefs have won the last three matchups between the two, the Raiders...
NFL Power Rankings: Still the Standard, Bills Reclaim Top Spot
In this business, you’re either doing power rankings half asleep or losing sleep doing the power rankings. This isn’t some effort to puff out SI’s chest and say that our power rankings are better than other power rankings, but it is something I think a great deal about because, if you’re here, it matters to you. In the past, I’ve written about what we really mean by power, and I think it’s OK to have a somewhat fluid definition so long as you’re honest about it.
