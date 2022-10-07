Jalen Hurts holds two weekly press conferences with the media who cover the Eagles, including one session immediately after each game, and they offer an insight into the man who would be King of Philadelphia. Hurts does not make any jokes during his press conferences. He doesn’t engage in playful give-and-take with any of the beat writers or TV reporters. We threaten to feed him “rat poison,” after all, and there is no joshing to be done with someone you perceive will do you harm.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO