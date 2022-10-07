ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Bachelor Nation’s Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins: ‘I Wish the World Knew the Clare That I Know’

Finding her perfect match! Bachelor Nation‘s Clare Crawley is engaged to boyfriend Ryan Dawkins, Us Weekly confirms. “Everything in my world has changed since I met her, she’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know,” the Mascot Sports CEO, 45, told Us exclusively on Monday, October 10. “She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life and [am] beyond excited about our future.”
StyleCaster

King Charles Might ‘Exile’ Harry & Meghan—Here’s Why They’re ‘Unimportant’ & a ‘Threat’ to His Throne

Unwelcoming his son. King Charles is reportedly exiling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A source close to the new reigning monarch told the Daily Beast about the future plans of what the King wants to do with his son and his daughter-in-law. The source referred to the abdication of Edward VIII being a precedent to why King Charles would exile his son. “The royals handled the abdication crisis by exiling Edward which meant he and Wallis ultimately came to seem like unimportant, misguided, disloyal, and even treacherous individuals to almost the entirety of the British people. It was a masterful operation...
RadarOnline

King Charles III Coronation Ceremony Set, Unlikely Prince Harry & Meghan Will Be In Attendance For the Sacred Festivities

The coronation date for King Charles III has officially been set, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ceremony is set to take place on June 3, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. With ongoing drama between King Charles III and his youngest son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, it’s unlikely the couple will be in attendance for the event.Nonetheless, the Royal family has made one thing clear: the tradition of the Crown and festivities will carry on — even without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.The Royal family has been in what appears to be an endless string of drama with each other,...
