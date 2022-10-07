ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New satellite mapping with AI can quickly pinpoint hurricane damage across an entire state to spot where people may be trapped

By Su Ye, Postdoctoral researcher in environment and remote sensing, University of Connecticut, Zhe Zhu, Assistant Professor of Natural Resources and the Environment, University of Connecticut
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rrvG_0iPvO5mD00
New satellite mapping techniques can quickly locate washed out and damaged areas. Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty Images

Hurricane Ian left an extraordinarily broad path of destruction across much of South Florida. That was evident in reports from the ground, but it also shows up in satellite data. Using a new method , our team of spatial and environmental analysts was able to quickly provide a rare big picture view of damage across the entire state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30HIZF_0iPvO5mD00
Satellite images and artificial intelligence reveal Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage. The dark areas have a high probability of damage. Su Ye

By using satellite images from before the storm and real-time images from four satellite sensors, together with artificial intelligence, we created a disaster monitoring system that can map damage in 30-meter resolution and continuously update the data.

It’s a snapshot of what faster, more targeted disaster monitoring can look like in the future – and something that could eventually be deployed nationwide.

How artificial intellegence spots the damage

Satellites are already used to identify high-risk areas for floods, wildfires, landslides and other disasters, and to pinpoint the damage after these disasters. But most satelite-based disaster management approaches rely on visually assessing the latest images, one neighborhood at a time.

Our technique automatically compares pre-storm images with current satellite images to spot anomalies quickly over large areas . Those anomalies might be sand or water where that sand or water shouldn’t be, or heavily damaged roofs that don’t match their pre-storm appearance. Each area with a significant anomaly is flagged in yellow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdnSR_0iPvO5mD00
A dump truck works to repair a washed out road after Hurricane Ian hit Matlacha, Florida, on Oct. 3, 2022. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AuA73_0iPvO5mD00
Damage detected in the same area of Matlacha as in the photo. Su Ye

Five days after Ian lashed Florida, the map showed yellow alert polygons all over South Florida. We found that it could spot patches of damage with about 84% accuracy.

A natural disaster like a hurricane or tornado often leaves behind large areas of spectral change at the surface, meaning changes in how light reflects off whatever is there, such as houses, ground or water. Our algorithm compares the reflectance in models based on pre-storm images with reflectance after the storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kaSK_0iPvO5mD00
Punta Gorda, Florida, was hit by storm surge and high winds from Hurricane Ian. Win McNamee/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBoYO_0iPvO5mD00
Damage in the same part of Punta Gorda shown in the photo. Su Ye

The system spots both changes in physical properties of natural areas, such as changes in wetness or brightness, and the overall intensity of the change. An increase in brightness often is related to exposed sand or bare land due to hurricane damage.

Using a machine-learning model, we can use those images to predict disturbance probabilities, which measures the influences of natural disaster on land surfaces. This approach allows us to automate disaster mapping and provide full coverage of an entire state as soon as the satellite data is released.

The system uses data from four satellites, Landsat 8 and Landsat 9 , both operated by NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey, and Sentinel 2A and Sentinel 2B , launched as part of the European Commission’s Copernicus program.

Real-time monitoring, nationwide

Extreme storms with destructive flooding have been documented with increasing frequency over large parts of the globe in recent years.

While disaster response teams can rely on airplane surveillance and drones to pinpoint damage in small areas, it’s much harder to see the big picture in a widespread disaster like hurricanes and other tropical cyclones, and time is of the essence. Our system provides a fast approach using free government-produced images to see the big picture. One current drawback is the timing of those images, which often aren’t released publicly until a few days after the disaster.

We are now working on developing near real-time monitoring of the whole conterminous United States to quickly provide the most up-to-date land information for the next natural disaster.

Zhe Zhu receives funding from the USGS-NASA Landsat Science Team Program for Toward Near Real-time Monitoring and Characterization of Landsat Surface Change for the Conterminous US (140G0119C0008)

Su Ye does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 8

Related
The Independent

Fort Myers beach ‘no longer exists’ as popular tourist getaway destroyed by Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers Beach “no longer exists” after Hurricane Ian ripped through the town last week causing irreversible damage.Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio said in a sombre interview on ABC’s This Week yesterday (2 October) that the town “will have to be rebuilt”, the Daily Mail reported.He stated that “Fort Myers Beach no longer exists” as it was hit so badly by the storm, which has been likened to an ‘A-bomb’. Of plans to rebuild, Rubio added: “It’ll be something different. It was a slice of old Florida that you can’t recapture.”The hurricane struck parts of southwest Florida on Wednesday last...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Punta Gorda, FL
City
Matlacha, FL
State
Florida State
Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week as Tropical Depression 9 takes shape

Tropical Depression Nine developed in the central Caribbean on Friday morning, and it could become the next named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season later on Friday or Saturday morning. It is likely to become the first threat from a major hurricane to the United States this season after it makes the trek from the Caribbean into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, putting Florida in harm’s way, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Satellite Images#Hurricanes#Disaster Management#Afp#Hurricane Ian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

39K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy