Pinson Elementary to host ‘Hispanic Heritage Night’
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Pinson Elementary School will be hosting its First Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. This event will include great food from food truck vendors, crafts, games, music, dancing and more. The food trucks will begin serving customers at 4:30 p.m., 30 minutes before […]
‘Insanitarium’ haunted attraction reopens in new Trussville/Argo location
By Crystal McGough, associate editor TRUSSVILLE – Thrill seekers in The Tribune coverage area don’t have to look far to find one of the area’s best local haunts: the Insanitarium. The haunted attraction, which originated in Pinson at the Palmerdale Homesteads Community Center (PHCC), is now conveniently nestled between the cities of Trussville and Argo, […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These […]
Irondale Council authorizes mayor to spend $1 million on property for new library
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor IRONDALE – The Irondale City Council unanimously approved Resolution 2022-R-188 on Wednesday, Oct. 5, authorizing Mayor James D. Stewart Jr to execute an agreement for the purchase of property located at 1080 Grants Mill Road for the construction of a new location for the Irondale Public Library, for the price […]
Leeds Councilman questions items in 2022-2023 budget
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – The Leeds Council tabled the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget after Councilman Eric Turner voiced concerns about several items and the expenses being paid by the city. As the council was about to approve the minutes, Turner pointed out a detail about the resolution passed at the last […]
Area youngsters compete in Centre Stage Invitational Gymnastics Competition
From Staff Reports GADSDEN — Several area athletes competed in the Centre Stage Invitational Gymnastics Competition Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8, at the Venue at Coosa Landing in Gadsden. Hosted by Zee’s Gymnastics, the event was sanctioned by USA Gymnastics-sanctioned and featured gymnasts ages six through 16 in Levels 1 through 5 and […]
Ad valorem tax vote for Springville, Odenville in November: ‘Growth is still coming’
By Hannah Curran, Editor ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The ad valorem tax vote for Springville and Odenville is taking place on Nov. 8, and St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns and Springville Middle School Principal James Talton came on Tribune Unscripted on Thursday, Oct. 6, to discuss the importance of voting. “The town of Springville […]
Sing-A-Thon at Trussville Social for Down Syndrome Alabama
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The 8th Annual Sing-A-Thon to raise donations for Down Syndrome Alabama will be held on Monday, October 17, from 6 p.m. Rob Langford has hosted the event for the past eight years, and he promised to sing any song for a donation. The Sing-A-Thon will be broadcast live […]
Center Point annonces October Luncheon
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Center Point Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its October Luncheon for Tuesday, October 11, at the Center Point Community Center at 533 Sunhil Road. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., and the cost of the meal is $15. The speaker for the event will be […]
Jefferson County Coroner IDs Birmingham man killed in Sunday shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A Birmingham man died after a reported assault, which took place at the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:29 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department responded to the incident. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kenneth Dewayne Maddox Jr., 35, succumbed to his […]
TCS BOE tables vote for interim superintendent, allows TPD full access to schools
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) called a board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 5 p.m. in the Board Room of the Central Office for the purpose of discussing and approval of an interim superintendent. However, upon further discussion, the board tabled the approval of an […]
Unidentified man killed in hit-and-run in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – An unidentified black male died Sunday evening after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a motor vehicle on First Avenue South at 18th Street South, Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s report, the incident occurred on Oct. 9, at 7:21 p.m., and the victim was […]
UPDATE: Man struck and killed by Amtrack train in Birmingham identified
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The man who was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at approximately 4:55 p.m. has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcus Del Lofton, 40, of Birmingham, was a pedestrian struck by an Amtrak passenger train in the 15th […]
Area Teams Finish Strong at Second-Annual Springville Cross Country Meet
By Johnny Sanders, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — On Saturday, October 8, Terri and Dean Goforth, owners of Homestead Hollow, invited more than 200 athletes and their parents and communities out to their beautiful property for the second-annual Springville Open Cross-Country Meet at Homestead Hollow. Hosted by Springville High School, teams from area schools Leeds, […]
TCS BOE meeting scheduled tomorrow for discussion, approval of interim superintendent
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) will hold a called board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 5 p.m. in the Board Room of the Central Office for the purpose of discussing and approval of an interim superintendent. This will be the only item on […]
Man killed following argument in Birmingham, suspect fled on foot
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — According to the Birmingham Police Department, a homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed following an argument. Police said the victim has been identified as Kenneth Dewayne Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, West Precinct officers responded to a […]
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by motor vehicle in Fairfield identified
From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at approximately 9:51 p.m. has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Sonja Eyvonne Simmons, 58, of Fairfield, was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle while crossing a public roadway […]
Adelynn’s Army held second annual fundraiser walk for rare disease
By Hannah Curran, Editor PELL CITY — Adelynn’s Army held their second annual fundraiser walk, “No Mountain Too High for OCNDS,” on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10:30 a.m., at Lakeside Park in Pell City to bring awareness to Okur-Chung Neurodevelopmental Syndrome (OCNDS). They had raffles such as Alabama football tickets, a photography session, merchandise, and […]
34-year-old man dies after ‘rollover collision’ on I-59
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM— A Birmingham man has died following a traffic accident that occurred on Interstate 59/20 North at Interstate 65 South on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, of Birmingham, was transported to UAB Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. “The decedent was the […]
TCS BOE releases statement through ‘In The Loop’
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) Board President Kathy Brown released a statement through the “In The Loop” on behalf of the TCS BOE. “I would like to thank the Trussville community for your time and attendance at the Special Called Board Meeting of September […]
