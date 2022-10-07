ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondale, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Elementary to host ‘Hispanic Heritage Night’

From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Pinson Elementary School will be hosting its First Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. This event will include great food from food truck vendors, crafts, games, music, dancing and more. The food trucks will begin serving customers at 4:30 p.m., 30 minutes before […]
PINSON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

‘Insanitarium’ haunted attraction reopens in new Trussville/Argo location

By Crystal McGough, associate editor TRUSSVILLE – Thrill seekers in The Tribune coverage area don’t have to look far to find one of the area’s best local haunts: the Insanitarium. The haunted attraction, which originated in Pinson at the Palmerdale Homesteads Community Center (PHCC), is now conveniently nestled between the cities of Trussville and Argo, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds Councilman questions items in 2022-2023 budget

By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – The Leeds Council tabled the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget after Councilman Eric Turner voiced concerns about several items and the expenses being paid by the city. As the council was about to approve the minutes, Turner pointed out a detail about the resolution passed at the last […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point annonces October Luncheon

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Center Point Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its October Luncheon for Tuesday, October 11, at the Center Point Community Center at 533 Sunhil Road. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., and the cost of the meal is $15. The speaker for the event will be […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Unidentified man killed in hit-and-run in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – An unidentified black male died Sunday evening after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a motor vehicle on First Avenue South at 18th Street South, Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s report, the incident occurred on Oct. 9, at 7:21 p.m., and the victim was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Area Teams Finish Strong at Second-Annual Springville Cross Country Meet

By Johnny Sanders, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — On Saturday, October 8, Terri and Dean Goforth, owners of Homestead Hollow, invited more than 200 athletes and their parents and communities out to their beautiful property for the second-annual Springville Open Cross-Country Meet at Homestead Hollow. Hosted by Springville High School, teams from area schools Leeds, […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

34-year-old man dies after ‘rollover collision’ on I-59

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM— A Birmingham man has died following a traffic accident that occurred on Interstate 59/20 North at Interstate 65 South on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, of Birmingham, was transported to UAB Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. “The decedent was the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

TCS BOE releases statement through ‘In The Loop’

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) Board President Kathy Brown released a statement through the “In The Loop” on behalf of the TCS BOE. “I would like to thank the Trussville community for your time and attendance at the Special Called Board Meeting of September […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

