Spice up meal times at downtown’s new Mexican spot + other fall food news updates

El Paso Tacos & Tequila opening soon

A new Mexican restaurant is opening in the former Farmer’s Table location this month, opening day TBD. El Paso Tacos & Tequila will offer a mix of traditional and Tex Mex and a full bar with three frozen drink machines and beer on tap.

Fall farmers markets at Fretwell

Hub City Farmer’s Market will be set up at Fretwell every Wednesday evening in October starting at 6 p.m. If you liked their summer markets there, these are set up the same way with food and craft vendors, live music, and at least one vendor cooking food on site for dinner.

Fretwell is also holding daily evening events now, including some outdoor Halloween movies (The Addams Family, 2019, is screening tonight at 8). Events are posted on their Instagram and Facebook pages with more details on their website.

Samantha Swann, food and dining reporter

