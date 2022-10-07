ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Spice up meal times at downtown’s new Mexican spot + other fall food news updates

By Samantha Swann, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 4 days ago
Hello, Spartanburg foodies!

Here's your weekly food news update:

El Paso Tacos & Tequila opening soon

A new Mexican restaurant is opening in the former Farmer’s Table location this month, opening day TBD. El Paso Tacos & Tequila will offer a mix of traditional and Tex Mex and a full bar with three frozen drink machines and beer on tap.

Catch up on what’s coming

Give this story a read if you want to catch up on the need-to-know restaurant news for the season. Includes updates from old favorites, construction timelines from restaurant projects, new openings and more.

Fall farmers markets at Fretwell

Hub City Farmer’s Market will be set up at Fretwell every Wednesday evening in October starting at 6 p.m. If you liked their summer markets there, these are set up the same way with food and craft vendors, live music, and at least one vendor cooking food on site for dinner.

Fretwell is also holding daily evening events now, including some outdoor Halloween movies (The Addams Family, 2019, is screening tonight at 8). Events are posted on their Instagram and Facebook pages with more details on their website.

Eat well, friends!

Samantha Swann, food and dining reporter

Until next week, here's where you can keep up with Spartanburg's food scene:

