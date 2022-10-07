ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

Five-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Iberia Parish Crash

New Iberia – Shortly after 4:30 P.M., on October 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a crash involving a pedestrian on the 900 block of Westend Drive in New Iberia. The crash claimed the life of a 5-year-old female of New Iberia. The preliminary investigation...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish

A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
6-month highway construction underway in Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – A $2.58 million resurfacing and widening project in Scott has begun, the Louisiana Department of Transportation (DOTD) announced today. The project is on Hwy. 93 from U.S. 90 (Cameron Street) to its intersection with Benoit Patin Road. The six-month project includes the following:. New drainage...
SCOTT, LA
Moss Bluff home damaged in fire

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home is severely damaged from a fire in the 1700 block of N. Haniel Drive. The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked the scene as the fire damaged the roof and burned much of the home.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 at Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. Harry T. Methvin, 76, of DeQuincy, Louisiana was killed in the accident.
SULPHUR, LA
Erath man arrested for attempted First Degree Murder

Vermilion Parish, LA (KLFY) -According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Grosse Isle and Elton Road east of Abbeville in reference to gunshots being fired on Friday. Sheriff Couvillon says that patrol deputies responded to the area and located a white male subject, identified […]
ERATH, LA
Man arrested on drug, other charges after chase in stolen car in Duson, Lafayette

A man was arrested on drug possession and other charges after a police chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Duson police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on I-10 near Scott around 12:45 p.m. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Randy Page, stopped briefly before fleeing the area and leading officers on a pursuit, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
DUSON, LA

