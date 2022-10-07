Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Five-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Iberia Parish Crash
New Iberia – Shortly after 4:30 P.M., on October 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a crash involving a pedestrian on the 900 block of Westend Drive in New Iberia. The crash claimed the life of a 5-year-old female of New Iberia. The preliminary investigation...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kaliste Saloom Road
The fatal crash that occurred October 9 on Kaliste Saloom Road is a result of two vehicles making impact at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom and Lake Farm Road says the Lafayette Police Department.
Breaux Bridge man booked after "explosive device" found in his car
A traffic stop because of a switched plate quickly escalated after deputies saw what turned out to be an explosive device in the vehicle.
LPSO: Surrey St. blocked off due to a potential explosive device
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO), a potential explosive device was confiscated during a traffic stop.
Lake Charles American Press
Smoke from burning field blamed for multiple crashes — including one fatality
Smoke from a burning field is believed to have caused multiple vehicle crashes Thursday that lead to the death of a Lake Arthur man near Kaplan. Erin Matthew LaPoint, 26, died in an accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on La. 14 in Vermilion Parish. A preliminary investigation found that...
Young Girl Dies After Trying to Cross Street in New Iberia
It was a tragic Saturday for a 5-year-old girl who lost her life trying to cross a street in New Iberia. Louisiana State Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. as troopers responded to the call of a crash in the 900 block of Westend Drive. Investigators say the girl...
Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish
A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
KLFY.com
6-month highway construction underway in Scott
SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – A $2.58 million resurfacing and widening project in Scott has begun, the Louisiana Department of Transportation (DOTD) announced today. The project is on Hwy. 93 from U.S. 90 (Cameron Street) to its intersection with Benoit Patin Road. The six-month project includes the following:. New drainage...
More school threats: Paul Breaux evacuated
Lafayette Police tell us that Paul Breaux Middle School has been evacuated because of a threat; last week several students were arrested in connection with threats against Lafayette schools.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for teen, missing since Sept. 30
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO) is actively searching for a missing teen who was last seen 11 days ago.
Body found in Bayou Teche
A male body was located in the water in the 4800 block of Bayouside Drive, according to Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff home damaged in fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home is severely damaged from a fire in the 1700 block of N. Haniel Drive. The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked the scene as the fire damaged the roof and burned much of the home.
State Police deliver District officer-involved shooting report to the DA
One person died and another one was wounded; troopers say there's no probable cause that an officer who fired his weapon that night should be charged.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 at Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. Harry T. Methvin, 76, of DeQuincy, Louisiana was killed in the accident.
Erath man arrested for attempted First Degree Murder
Vermilion Parish, LA (KLFY) -According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Grosse Isle and Elton Road east of Abbeville in reference to gunshots being fired on Friday. Sheriff Couvillon says that patrol deputies responded to the area and located a white male subject, identified […]
Opelousas Chief: Please "save your son's life"
Every incident in a week of gun violence involved young men, Chief McLendon says. He's asking parents and residents to help police stop it.
Erath man arrested after allegedly shooting two
According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO), an Erath man has been arrested following a shooting on Oct. 7.
Fighting Fentanyl: Huge Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022
The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanyl off their respective streets. The awareness for the fatal...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested on drug, other charges after chase in stolen car in Duson, Lafayette
A man was arrested on drug possession and other charges after a police chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Duson police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on I-10 near Scott around 12:45 p.m. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Randy Page, stopped briefly before fleeing the area and leading officers on a pursuit, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
UPDATE: Student wounded in Wednesday night shooting now stable
Lafayette Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS
