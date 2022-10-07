ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

CM boys’ soccer falls 2-0 to Jersey Shore

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Coming off last Friday’s 3-0 win over Mifflin County, the Central Mountain boys’ soccer team was hoping to build some momentum in a Senior Night contest with downriver rival Jersey Shore Monday night. But the visiting Bulldogs had other ideas, netting two second half goals to go home with a hard-earned 2-0 win.
LHU: Volleyball falls on the road against Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, PA – The Lock Haven University volleyball team (1-17, 1-6 PSAC East) took on Shippensburg (11-10, 4-3 PSAC East) in their second Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division match of the weekend. The Raiders took the match, 3-1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-21 & 25-21). In the opening set,...
LHU: Football drops road contest with No. 4 Shepherd

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. VA – The Lock Haven football team (1-5, 0-3 PSAC East) took to the road on Saturday afternoon, but fell to No. 4 Shepherd University (6-0, 3-0 PSAC East), 72-7, in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action. The No. 4 Rams started quickly and racked...
LHU: Men’s Soccer Ties in Conference Thriller Versus West Chester

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven men’s soccer team (5-5-3, 3-2-3 PSAC East) hosted West Chester University (7-2-2, 4-1-2 PSAC East) in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action which saw the Bald Eagles tie West Chester, 2-2, with the final goal from the Golden Rams coming with just 29 seconds left.
40th Covered Bridge Festival in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 40th Covered Bridge Festival got underway this week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It is one of the largest craft shows in Pennsylvania. The Covered Bridge Festival is in its 40th year and is being held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds for the second year in a row. it was formerly held at Knoebels Amusement Resort.
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
Bullet shot through window at elementary school

DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Milton are investigating after a teacher at the Danville Area School District reported that she found a bullet hole in her classroom window. Officials say it appears that someone shot through a window at the Liberty Valley Elementary School sometime between...
Ronald A. “Ronnie” Grimm

Ronald A. “Ronnie” Grimm, 81, of Castanea passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at UPMC Haven. Born March 12, 1941 in Mill Hall, he was a son of the late Ardell and Elizabeth Beightol Grimm. Ronnie was a 1959 graduate of Lock Haven High School. He served in...
Attack sends woman to the hospital

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg man is accused of viciously beating his ex-girlfriend, leaving her with broken bones and a punctured lung. Liam Conner Schum, 25, is now facing a felony assault charge for the alleged attack that sent the woman to the hospital on Sept. 15. Police were called to the woman's home on E. Fifth Street around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, another woman on the porch directed...
Woman injured in crash on Route 54 near Danville

Danville, Pa. — A Danville woman suffered serious injuries when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer Friday morning on Route 54 in Montour County. State police at Milton say Torrie R. Loner, 25, was traveling east on Route 54 in Valley Township shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 7. Loner's 2016 Chevrolet Cruz was behind a tractor-trailer that was going 25 mph due to a steep incline. For unknown reasons, Loner's car hit the back of the tractor-trailer, causing significant damage to the front end of the Cruz. Loner was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment, according to Trooper Logan Spiece. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robinson Fajardo, 37, of N. Plainfield, N.J., was not injured.
Body discovered in abandoned hotel

Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
Danville Women ‘Critical’ After Friday Morning Wreck on Route 54

DANVILLE – A woman from Danville, 25-year-old Torrie Loner, sustained what state police say were serious injuries Friday morning when she drove into the back of a tractor-trailer. Troopers say the woman was driving east, in Valley Township, Montour County, around 6:45am, and hit the back of a slow...
Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry

2:05 update According to Schuylkill County Firewire, OSHA & Mine Safety and Health Administration are restricting access to those who don't need to be there. -- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care. The condition of the individuals injured in the explosion and the cause of the explosion are unknown at this time. NCPA will update this story as more information becomes available.
Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg

Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Fire tears through business in Schuylkill

DELANO TWP., Pa. - A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the...
Handgun located during drug raid in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Police found a concealed black and silver handgun as they searched a home for drugs in Williamsport. The weapon was discovered in a second story room in a home on the 1000 block of Railway Street during an Aug. 24 raid. Steven Oliver Singletary, 35, of Williamsport, told narcotics detectives he purchased the weapon for $100, according to an affidavit. Singletary is a person not to posess...
Pennsylvania Game Commission investigating trophy-class deer poaching

GREGG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking information regarding the poaching of an illegally taken trophy-class white-tailed deer. According to the Game Commission, the 10-point buck was found along Route 44 in Union County, adjacent to the federal penitentiary. The Game Commission says the game...
