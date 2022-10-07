Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Is it really time to say goodbye to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode? That’s the idea behind “Halloween Ends,” which promises some kind of conclusion to the Michael Myers saga, which has been going on now for 45 years, and as the promos tease “only one of them will survive.” Director David Gordon Green returns to close his modern trilogy, which will be released in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, Oct. 14. The last film, “Halloween Kills,” ended on a cliffhanger with a mob rising up to hunt down Michael Myers. Green said in an interview recently that, “Any frustration that was expressed about the last one, I kind of just smile and say, ‘Hold tight, here we come.'”

MOVIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO