Justin Bieber ‘thinks Kanye West crossed a line’
Justin Bieber thinks Kanye West “crossed a line” with his recent comments about his wife Hailey. The 28-year-old pop star is said to be angry with Kanye, 45, after he recently spoke out against the 23-year-old model. A source said: “Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is...
Prince of Wales opens up about not having ‘tools or experience’ to cope with massive life change
William, Prince of Wales has spoken about not having the “tools or experience” to cope with a massive life change during a discussion about mental health. His wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, also took part in the talk on BBC Radio 1, with royal watchers saying Prince William’s remark appeared to be a reference to the death of his mother Princess Diana when he was aged 15.
Judi Dench fired agent after theme park plunge
Dame Judi Dench fired her agent on the spot after she was dropped 80ft into a pool of water at a theme park. The 87-year-old star has recalled how she once went to Universal Studios, where she was advised to board a ride, but she didn’t realise the outcome would see her plunging into water.
Returning to work helped fight postpartum depression, says Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan thinks returning to work helped her to deal with postpartum depression. The 37-year-old actress – who has Evelyn, seven, and Wilfred, five, with musician Marcus Mumford – found that promoting her 2015 historical drama movie ‘Suffragette’ helped her to cope with her depression. She...
Loretta Lynn dies, Kim Kardashian settles and Aaron Judge makes home run history | Hot off the Wire podcast
In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. A legend in country music died this past week. Loretta Lynn, whose career spanned six decades, was 90. A lawsuit over the...
This week’s new releases:: ‘Halloween Ends,’ ‘Rosaline,’ The 1975 and more
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Is it really time to say goodbye to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode? That’s the idea behind “Halloween Ends,” which promises some kind of conclusion to the Michael Myers saga, which has been going on now for 45 years, and as the promos tease “only one of them will survive.” Director David Gordon Green returns to close his modern trilogy, which will be released in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, Oct. 14. The last film, “Halloween Kills,” ended on a cliffhanger with a mob rising up to hunt down Michael Myers. Green said in an interview recently that, “Any frustration that was expressed about the last one, I kind of just smile and say, ‘Hold tight, here we come.'”
14 People Who Failed Haaaard This Week
"Today, whilst out shopping, I tried on a beautiful jacket. It was the jacket of a customer trying on another jacket and now I can never go shopping again."
King Charles ‘wants a modern coronation’
King Charles intends to have a more “modern” coronation. The 73-year-old king will be formally coronated in 2023 – but the ceremony will be shorter than before. A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “The 1762 gold stagecoach which was seen at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee is once again expected to be seen. The anointing of the monarch will also be retained, but a shorter ceremony will take place with fewer guests.”
