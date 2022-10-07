Read full article on original website
KMZU
Former respiratory therapist accused of murder in Livingston County granted change of venue
CHILLICOTHE – A respiratory therapist accused of first degree murder in Livingston County has been granted a change of venue. Online court records say 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall's case has been transferred to Clinton County and continued to Dec. 6 for a 9 a.m. plea or trial setting. Hall...
kchi.com
City Council Approves School’s Request For Funding Of Safety Film
As the Chillicothe R-II School District is preparing to open bids for a protective film for the windows at the Chillicothe Elementary School, the Superintendent, Dr Dan Wiebers, requested assistance from the City and CMU with ARPA Funds. The School Resource Officer Mike Lewis was looking into impact and bullet resistant laminate that can be applied to the windows at CES to improve safety and provide officers additional time to arrive and take action at the school.
northwestmoinfo.com
Hamilton Resident Arrested in Caldwell County Sunday on Outstanding Warrant
(CALDWELL COUNTY, MO) – A Hamilton man was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant. At 8:35 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest of 38-year-old Stephen M. Nixdorf, who was wanted on an outstanding Chillicothe Police Department failure to appear warrant for an original charge of expired plates.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information on Early-Morning Fire
CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a house fire early this morning in Ludlow. The Dawn Fire Department responded to the fire, finding it fully engulfed. Officials report the house was abandoned. Anyone with information on the fire can contact the sheriff’s...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 5 over the weekend of October 7, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan resident early Sunday in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Adhieu Telar was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, not wearing a seat belt, having no valid operator’s license, and failure to register a motor vehicle. She was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and released.
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Fall Festival set for October 14th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association Fall Festival will be held near Hamilton next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive on October 14th and 15th. Gates will open at 9 o’clock each morning. Demonstrations will be held on both days. There will be...
Missouri man injured after SUV strikes deer, tree and overturns
CLINTON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Monday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Honda 2004 CRV driven by Jesus G. Beltran, 50, Lathrop, was westbound on MO 116 two miles west of Lathrop. The SUV struck a deer. The vehicle...
kchi.com
Additional Bookings For Livingston County
Four bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday, Jackson County officers arrested 37-year-old Cheyenne Nicole Church of Kansas City on a probation violation warrant on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. She is held with bond set at $20,000. At 5:30...
bethanyclipper.com
Man charged with stealing metal beams from farm building
New Hampton, MO: Travis Taranto of New Hampton has been charged with stealing metal beams valued at more than $5,500 from Lester Craig, West Highway 136 in New Hampton.
Police investigate kidnapping and rape in western Missouri town￼
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man with rape, kidnapping, and assault...
KCTV 5
Businesses support Excelsior Springs police as investigation continues
Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. From Turkey to KC: Man travels across world for...
kchi.com
Fire At Abandon House Under Investigation
A fire at an abandoned house in Ludlow early Monday morning remains under investigation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, where Dawn Fire Firefighters were working to put out the fire. The Sheriff’s Office asks you contact them at 660-646-0515 or 660-646-2121 if you have any information about the fire.
Malnourished woman escapes house, “held against her will for significant period of time”
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man identified according to online jail records...
kttn.com
Brookfield woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
A Brookfield woman entered a guilty plea in Livingston County on October 6th to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Forty-six-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox’s other charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed by the prosecutor. Sentencing is scheduled for December 1st. Maddox and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula are...
kchi.com
Grass Fire East of Chillicothe
A report of a Bush hog fire at a location just east of Route V at LIV 232. The call came in about 3:30 pm Monday and the fire department arrived to find the fire on the bush hog was out, but a grass fire had spread rapidly across a field. Mutual aid was requested from Chula and Wheeling, and the Conservation Department also supplied one person to help. The fire spread across a field and into some timber. About 1000 gallons of water and leaf blowers were used to put out the fire.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop Man Hurt In Early Monday Morning Accident With A Deer And A Tree
A Lathrop man was left with minor injuries after an early morning one-vehicle crash in Clinton County today (Monday). According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Lathrop resident Jesus G. Beltran was driving a 2004 Honda CRV westbound on Missouri Route 116 about two miles east of Lathrop at 5:40 A.M. when his vehicle hit a deer.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH ARSON DUE IN COURT
A Marshall woman facing a felony charge after firefighters put out a blaze on July 11 has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, the occupant of Apartment B, Samantha M. Edde was not present at the time fire personnel arrived. On July 10, Edde spoke with her...
kttn.com
Motorcycle rider taken to hospital after crashing on Highway 10
An Arkansas resident was hurt Saturday afternoon in southwestern Carroll County when the motorcycle he was operating went off the highway and overturned. Fifty-five-year-old Rickey Covey of Hasty, Arkansas was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond with minor injuries. The westbound motorcycle went left the right side of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Independence Man Arrested On Numerous Charges In Ray County
An Independence man is facing a number of charges after being arrested Thursday evening in Ray County. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Independence resident Michael S. Rogers was arrested at 7:28 P.M. Wednesday ion charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, and property damage in excess of $750.
Excelsior Springs police search home after reported kidnapping
Excelsior Springs police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman reported escaping a kidnapping and sexual assault.
