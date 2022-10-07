ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

kchi.com

City Council Approves School’s Request For Funding Of Safety Film

As the Chillicothe R-II School District is preparing to open bids for a protective film for the windows at the Chillicothe Elementary School, the Superintendent, Dr Dan Wiebers, requested assistance from the City and CMU with ARPA Funds. The School Resource Officer Mike Lewis was looking into impact and bullet resistant laminate that can be applied to the windows at CES to improve safety and provide officers additional time to arrive and take action at the school.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 5 over the weekend of October 7, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan resident early Sunday in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Adhieu Telar was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, not wearing a seat belt, having no valid operator’s license, and failure to register a motor vehicle. She was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and released.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Additional Bookings For Livingston County

Four bookings at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday, Jackson County officers arrested 37-year-old Cheyenne Nicole Church of Kansas City on a probation violation warrant on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. She is held with bond set at $20,000. At 5:30...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Fire At Abandon House Under Investigation

A fire at an abandoned house in Ludlow early Monday morning remains under investigation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, where Dawn Fire Firefighters were working to put out the fire. The Sheriff’s Office asks you contact them at 660-646-0515 or 660-646-2121 if you have any information about the fire.
LUDLOW, MO
News Break
Politics
kttn.com

Brookfield woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

A Brookfield woman entered a guilty plea in Livingston County on October 6th to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Forty-six-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox’s other charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed by the prosecutor. Sentencing is scheduled for December 1st. Maddox and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula are...
BROOKFIELD, MO
kchi.com

Grass Fire East of Chillicothe

A report of a Bush hog fire at a location just east of Route V at LIV 232. The call came in about 3:30 pm Monday and the fire department arrived to find the fire on the bush hog was out, but a grass fire had spread rapidly across a field. Mutual aid was requested from Chula and Wheeling, and the Conservation Department also supplied one person to help. The fire spread across a field and into some timber. About 1000 gallons of water and leaf blowers were used to put out the fire.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lathrop Man Hurt In Early Monday Morning Accident With A Deer And A Tree

A Lathrop man was left with minor injuries after an early morning one-vehicle crash in Clinton County today (Monday). According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Lathrop resident Jesus G. Beltran was driving a 2004 Honda CRV westbound on Missouri Route 116 about two miles east of Lathrop at 5:40 A.M. when his vehicle hit a deer.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH ARSON DUE IN COURT

A Marshall woman facing a felony charge after firefighters put out a blaze on July 11 has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, the occupant of Apartment B, Samantha M. Edde was not present at the time fire personnel arrived. On July 10, Edde spoke with her...
MARSHALL, MO
kttn.com

Motorcycle rider taken to hospital after crashing on Highway 10

An Arkansas resident was hurt Saturday afternoon in southwestern Carroll County when the motorcycle he was operating went off the highway and overturned. Fifty-five-year-old Rickey Covey of Hasty, Arkansas was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond with minor injuries. The westbound motorcycle went left the right side of...
HASTY, AR
northwestmoinfo.com

Independence Man Arrested On Numerous Charges In Ray County

An Independence man is facing a number of charges after being arrested Thursday evening in Ray County. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Independence resident Michael S. Rogers was arrested at 7:28 P.M. Wednesday ion charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, and property damage in excess of $750.
RAY COUNTY, MO

