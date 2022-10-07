ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Jacksonville volunteers pack 1,000 healthy meals for children over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some children rely on meals at school and are left with fewer options over the weekend. On Monday teams in Jacksonville worked to help change that. Nemours Children's Health and First Coast Blessings in a Backpack are packing 1,000 healthy weekend meals for students. The meals are going to students at Andrew Robinson, Northwestern and Annie R. Morgan Elementary Schools.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

UNF enrolling veterans in new program to help with teacher shortage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local university is now enrolling military veterans who want to combat Florida's teacher shortage. If you're a veteran and want a graduate-level teaching certificate, you can enroll in a new program at the University of North Florida. The program was created due to a new law allowing veterans to teach without degrees in order to fill teacher vacancies.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Highway Patrol: Small airplane crashed into front lawn in Fernandina Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A small airplane crashed into a front lawn in Fernandina Beach Sunday evening, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The airplane took a "hard landing" due to an atmosphere change, the report says. After the hard landing, the pilot attempted to get the aircraft back off the ground, but it crashed in the front lawn near a private air strip.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Athletes to be inducted into Ribault High School Athletic Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some of the best athletes in the history of Ribault High School are being inducted into the Ribault High School Athletic Hall of Fame on October 16th. Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame Chairwoman Kim Gallon joined Good Morning Jacksonville to preview the event and to describe the proud tradition of athletics at Ribault as well as the good that this event will do for future and current Ribault students.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'Walk back into history' as the USS Orleck opens Wednesday, no tickets needed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Take a walk back through time! The USS Orleck opens to the public as the Jacksonville Naval Museum Wednesday morning. The grand opening on the riverfront outside the Hyatt Regency was delayed from last week due to Hurricane Ian. Starting at 9:00 a.m. you can go on board one of the nation's most decorated war ships and take a walk back through time.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Pedestrian killed crossing Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman crossing Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night was struck by a car. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Jacksonville police. The victim was crossing in 2500 block when she was struck by a Chrysler 300 that was traveling eastbound, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim's identity has not been released.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
