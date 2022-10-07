Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested after punching deputy in the face, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivalsDebra FineClay County, FL
Red carpet event celebrates Pura Vida Spa’s grand opening of second locationZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project in Fleming Island begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
Grab a spot now! The Buddy Bus will be at the Jaguars home game October 23rd. Get your mammo in 10 minutes.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are making it super simple for you to get your mammogram. The Buddy Bus will be at the stadium when the Jaguars play the Giants on October 23rd. The Buddy Bus is equipped with state-of-the art 3D technology, a project by Baptist/MD Anderson and First Coast News.
Jacksonville volunteers pack 1,000 healthy meals for children over the weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some children rely on meals at school and are left with fewer options over the weekend. On Monday teams in Jacksonville worked to help change that. Nemours Children's Health and First Coast Blessings in a Backpack are packing 1,000 healthy weekend meals for students. The meals are going to students at Andrew Robinson, Northwestern and Annie R. Morgan Elementary Schools.
JEA crews will go to Sanibel Island to help restore utilities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During Hurricane Ian, mutual aid crews from around the country came to Jacksonville to help keep utilities running. Now, JEA will pay it forward, helping to restore utilities in Sanibel Island, which was devastated by Hurricane Ian. Much of the island is without running water and...
College freshman spreading her love of theatre to Jacksonville's youth
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Abigail Fixel wants to share her love of theatre and the arts with the less fortunate. This week's 12 Who Care recipient is a college freshman who spent summers in high school helping kids in Jacksonville put on plays and musicals. Even off the stage, her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barriers protecting sand dunes in Jacksonville Beach are being rebuilt
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — In just three days, Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol came out to recover the barrier that protects the sand dunes it stretches out to about 2 miles across Jacksonville beach. “We really feel like it helped with the foot traffic and identifying that the dunes are...
Thieves are targeting restaurants for used cooking oil, but why?
PALM COAST, Fla. — * The above video was originally published in June 2021. You've likely heard of thieves ripping off catalytic converters from cars or stripping copper from anything they can find to sell or pawn to the highest bidder. But used cooking oil?. Flagler County Sheriff's Office...
12 Who Care: Dr. Tara Rowe helps students with disabilities thrive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 12 Who Care honorees are being recognized for the amazing work they do in our area. Dr. Tara Rowe is a pillar in the University of North Florida community. For the last ten years Dr. Rowe has developed the THRIVE program to help students with disabilities...
'It was completely underwater': Atlantic Beach metal working shop collects supplies for Southwest Florida recovery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cleaning up after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian continues, but it could take years for some communities to completely rebuild. Thousands of people in Southwest Florida are in desperate need of supplies and a small business owner in Atlantic Beach plans to help. When you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UNF enrolling veterans in new program to help with teacher shortage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local university is now enrolling military veterans who want to combat Florida's teacher shortage. If you're a veteran and want a graduate-level teaching certificate, you can enroll in a new program at the University of North Florida. The program was created due to a new law allowing veterans to teach without degrees in order to fill teacher vacancies.
Highway Patrol: Small airplane crashed into front lawn in Fernandina Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A small airplane crashed into a front lawn in Fernandina Beach Sunday evening, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The airplane took a "hard landing" due to an atmosphere change, the report says. After the hard landing, the pilot attempted to get the aircraft back off the ground, but it crashed in the front lawn near a private air strip.
Athletes to be inducted into Ribault High School Athletic Hall of Fame
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some of the best athletes in the history of Ribault High School are being inducted into the Ribault High School Athletic Hall of Fame on October 16th. Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame Chairwoman Kim Gallon joined Good Morning Jacksonville to preview the event and to describe the proud tradition of athletics at Ribault as well as the good that this event will do for future and current Ribault students.
'Walk back into history' as the USS Orleck opens Wednesday, no tickets needed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Take a walk back through time! The USS Orleck opens to the public as the Jacksonville Naval Museum Wednesday morning. The grand opening on the riverfront outside the Hyatt Regency was delayed from last week due to Hurricane Ian. Starting at 9:00 a.m. you can go on board one of the nation's most decorated war ships and take a walk back through time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Construction project around TIAA Bank Field near completion
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ongoing construction and a new traffic pattern around TIAA Bank Field has affected many who travel through the area and to Jacksonville Jaguars football games over the last year, but the end is near. The city says the project is expected to be mostly completed by...
Crystal the racoon joins GMJ crew for a very special taste test
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of special furry friends made an appearance on GMJ Saturday Morning as Crystal the racoon joined Rich Donnelly and Katie Jeffries live on-air. Crystal the racoon is part of the animal rescue sanctuary, Tows and Tails, which specializes in rehabilitating injured racoons so they can go back into the wild.
'Be a Buddy for a Buck': Supporting the Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gate Foundation and the Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville (DSAJ) has teamed up for National Down Syndrome Awareness Month to raise funds for the organization. For just $1 you can 'Be a Buddy for a Buck', writing your name on a flyer that will be...
Unidentified body found near exit ramp in Woodbine, Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unidentified woman's body was found in Camden County, Georgia on Saturday evening, according to law enforcement. The body was found near the southbound exit ramp at Exit 14 in Woodbine around 6 p.m., the Camden County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how the woman died or if foul play is involved.
Pedestrian killed crossing Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman crossing Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night was struck by a car. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Jacksonville police. The victim was crossing in 2500 block when she was struck by a Chrysler 300 that was traveling eastbound, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim's identity has not been released.
Race for Jacksonville's next sheriff heats up, local faith leaders upset with recent messaging from candidates
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some say the Jacksonville sheriff race between Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters has gotten nasty. Faith leaders held a news conference Monday to discuss their frustration with the political nature of the sheriff race and the tone of the campaigns. "This is toxic to our city....
Stories of Service: U.S. Navy establishes 'Divine Nine' program to build relationship with HBCUs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's stories of service, we're featuring the new "Divine Nine" ambassador program within the United States Navy. "Divine Nine" refers to the nine sororities and fraternities that were established by black students more than a century ago, mainly at historically black college and universities.
Have you read 'Lightlark'? Jacksonville twin gets movie deal with 'Twilight' creators from best-selling book
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Talk about a dream come true!. A local woman you may have watched grow up on TV commercials is now a New York Times bestselling author with a movie deal and she's only 27 years old. First Coast News talked with one of the Keith Pierson Toyota twins, Alex Aster, who got her big break on TikTok.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 0