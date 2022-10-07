Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of popular gorilla
The Kansas City Zoo mourns the death of a popular gorilla names Curtis. The gorilla had "groundbreaking" care in an attempt to save his life.
KCTV 5
Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
KCTV 5
Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating
OVERLAND Park, Kan. (KCTV) - As Halloween approaches, Overland Park is receiving high praise in a report on the safest cities for trick-or-treating. A new report from Chamber of Commerce has the Kansas City suburb in a tie for 15th among safest cities to trick-or-treat in across America. The study factored in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, sex offenders and law enforcement presence, all on a per 100,000 residents basis.
fox4kc.com
FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Kansas City
There are many exciting, engaging and creative things to do in Kansas City, Missouri. A city of fountains, barbecues and roots in jazz music, it went through a renaissance in the 1920s that set these traditions up to be a permanent part of the culture. The city’s jazz history began in the 1920s and 30s and created the iconic 18th and Vine districts packed with more than 40 jazz bars and clubs and the American Jazz Museum. After getting your fill of music, head to a barbecue joint.
Kansas City shelter rescues dozens of dogs from Puerto Rico
Kansas City's Wayside Waifs is accepting 28 dogs rescued from a damaged shelter in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best dining on and around Troost Avenue in 2022
With Troostapalooza kicking off this weekend, critics share some of the best options for dining along this historic Kansas City avenue. Troost Avenue has long been a dividing line between many Kansas City residents. Restaurants along this renowned corridor may be the places where that line is finally blurring. “That’s...
fox4kc.com
Showers and storms coming to Kansas City metro this week
KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The growing weather story has been about the ongoing drought. Starting in June of this year, our monthly rainfall totals have come in below average every month. October is looking dry overall as well. The drought monitor has only grown more colorful with time this summer and fall.
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
KMBC.com
1 shot, 1 seriously injured in incident at Leawood home Sunday night
LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police in Leawood, Kansas, are investigating a Sunday night disturbance that ended with two men in the hospital: One shot, the other suffering from blunt force trauma. Police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 11500 block of Cherokee Court just after 9...
Shooting, attack in Leawood sends two men to hospitals
Leawood police are investigating a shooting and assault that sent two victims to hospitals. Officers arrested a suspect who had a gun.
RECIPE: Pickled red onion
Carey Wickersham joined Laura Laiben from the Culinary Center of Kansas City to bring insights on the pickled red onion.
KMBC.com
Several small fights, gunshots reported outside homecoming at a KCK high school
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officials with one Kansas City, Kansas, high school are trying to set the record straight on an incident that happened outside the school's homecoming dance Saturday after rumors started to circulate on social media. A letter was sent to parents with students at JC Harmon...
KCTV 5
Dozens gather to pray for Excelsior Springs in the wake of recent crimes
Chilly air sticks around tonight but it won’t be as cold as Saturday morning with lows dipping down into the low to mid 40s. Sights, sounds and scores from games all across the Kansas City metro. Coldest evening since April in store for KC area. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS
Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
KCTV 5
Businesses support Excelsior Springs police as investigation continues
Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. From Turkey to KC: Man travels across world for...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park welcomes soon-to-open Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital
Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital will celebrate its official opening this week, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Wednesday afternoon. Where exactly: The hospital operates at 11325 College Blvd. The hospital neighbors a number of other medical facilities, including the College Park Family Care Center and Element Imaging. The hospital is...
KC Streetcar warns of possible traffic delays during extension project
The KC Streetcar Authority warns of temporary closures at midtown intersections Tuesday morning as crews move 1,600 feet of rail.
