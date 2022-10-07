ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating

OVERLAND Park, Kan. (KCTV) - As Halloween approaches, Overland Park is receiving high praise in a report on the safest cities for trick-or-treating. A new report from Chamber of Commerce has the Kansas City suburb in a tie for 15th among safest cities to trick-or-treat in across America. The study factored in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, sex offenders and law enforcement presence, all on a per 100,000 residents basis.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fox4kc.com

FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Kansas City

There are many exciting, engaging and creative things to do in Kansas City, Missouri. A city of fountains, barbecues and roots in jazz music, it went through a renaissance in the 1920s that set these traditions up to be a permanent part of the culture. The city’s jazz history began in the 1920s and 30s and created the iconic 18th and Vine districts packed with more than 40 jazz bars and clubs and the American Jazz Museum. After getting your fill of music, head to a barbecue joint.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best dining on and around Troost Avenue in 2022

With Troostapalooza kicking off this weekend, critics share some of the best options for dining along this historic Kansas City avenue. Troost Avenue has long been a dividing line between many Kansas City residents. Restaurants along this renowned corridor may be the places where that line is finally blurring. “That’s...
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox4kc.com

Showers and storms coming to Kansas City metro this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The growing weather story has been about the ongoing drought. Starting in June of this year, our monthly rainfall totals have come in below average every month. October is looking dry overall as well. The drought monitor has only grown more colorful with time this summer and fall.
KCTV 5

Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
SHAWNEE, KS
KMBC.com

1 shot, 1 seriously injured in incident at Leawood home Sunday night

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police in Leawood, Kansas, are investigating a Sunday night disturbance that ended with two men in the hospital: One shot, the other suffering from blunt force trauma. Police said officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 11500 block of Cherokee Court just after 9...
LEAWOOD, KS
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS

Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
LENEXA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park welcomes soon-to-open Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital

Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital will celebrate its official opening this week, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Wednesday afternoon. Where exactly: The hospital operates at 11325 College Blvd. The hospital neighbors a number of other medical facilities, including the College Park Family Care Center and Element Imaging. The hospital is...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

